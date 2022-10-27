ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WWL

Extra security in place ahead of Nov. 8 elections; more poll workers needed

NEW ORLEANS — With just over a week left until the mid-term elections, federal officials are monitoring threats to election workers and voting systems. "The threats that they are receiving are intimidation, some of the threats are real, 'we're going to hang you,' "I'm going to put a bullet in your head, it's unnerving," Kim Wyman, Senior Election Security Lead for the nation's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, also known as "CISA" said.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Republicans pull ahead in initial early voting turnout

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Early voting is still in full swing going into the weekend and thousands of Louisianans have already cast their ballots for the midterm election. During the first three full days of early voting over 180,000 Louisianians voted. So far, the Republicans are outvoting the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Former nurse: Louisiana board’s marijuana policy ended her career

Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses still face serious career risks if they use the drug for recreational or, in some cases, medicinal purposes. (Canva image) Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

RISE St. James brings awareness to common sources of Formaldehyde exposure and the potential risks

A service program of RISE St. James; Caitlion O. Hunter, Juris Doctor, Class of 2022, Past President, Loyola Environmental Law Society; Tim Schütz, PhD Researcher, Anthropology University of California, Irvine; and The Community Scientist (TCS) Research Team. After Hurricane Katrina, thousands of Louisianans housed in FEMA trailers began to...
LOUISIANA STATE
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Powerball – Louisiana Sold Ticket Wins $150,000

There was no big winner in last night's multi-state lottery game Powerball. However, there were a lot of winning tickets sold in Louisiana for lesser prizes than the estimated $822 million dollars jackpot. One ticket sold in Louisiana can lay claim to a $150,000 financial windfall and 104 other tickets are worth $100 or more this morning.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Louisiana State Treasurer makes stops in Cenla urging loggers to apply for grant

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder made a stop in Central Louisiana on Thursday, Oct. 27, to promote the Louisiana Loggers Relief Grant Program. The pandemic hit the logging industry especially hard, and now State Treasurer John Schroder is urging members of the logging community to apply for a one-time grant that the legislature set aside especially for them. This is part of the Mainstream Recovery Program that was passed by the state legislature to help industries during the pandemic. The program is first-come, first-serve for loggers in Louisiana, which can pay them up to $25,000. Schroder says the process is very easy, and he would like to see an application from everyone that is eligible.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Why are health insurance premiums so expensive in La.?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana is ranked second in the nation for the most expensive health insurance premiums, according to a study by Forbes. La. insurance experts say there are a number of reasons for this:. The state ranks low in health, and higher premiums help pay for the increased...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana's proven farmland attracts rich investors

BENTON, La. - Farming and agriculture are a huge part of life in the ArkLaTex. Some of the best farmland in the world can be found here. So much so that some say important and surprising people are investing in it, such as millionaires and billionaires who have decided agricultural land is a good place to put their money.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

State adds 10,200 jobs in September, see which cities saw the biggest gains

Louisiana added 10,200 jobs between August and September, and gains in New Orleans accounted for much of the increase. The additional jobs helped the state's unemployment rate once again tie the record low of 3.5%. There were 1.93 million non-farm jobs in September, according to preliminary figures released Friday by...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy