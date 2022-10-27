ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why Brazil’s election matters for the planet

The Amazon rainforest just won a powerful friend in Brazil — a step that may prevent hundreds of tons of carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere. The narrow victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in Sunday’s presidential election was heralded by world leaders as a win for global climate action, writes POLITICO Europe’s Karl Mathiesen.
What Ukraine wants from a GOP-led Congress

With help from Nahal Toosi, Lara Seligman and Daniel Lippman. Ukraine is trying to get its message across to Republicans expecting to take hold of the House (and maybe Senate): Kyiv is going to need sustained economic assistance as well as weapons. Ukrainian leaders believe that a fully or partially...
Russia blows up Black Sea grain deal

Presented by American Farmland Trust and California Certified Organic Farmers. With help from Meredith Lee, Jones Hayden, Elena Schneider and Annie Snider. — Russia put the Black Sea grain deal on hold over the weekend, a decision that will strain food supply in regions facing famine. Moscow said it’s in response to an attack in Crimea, but the U.S. accused the Kremlin of weaponizing food.
The Atlantic

Biden’s Nuclear Doctrine

What is the purpose of the American nuclear arsenal? Every American president since the end of the Cold War has tried to answer this question in a formal report called the Nuclear Posture Review. And every American president has fudged their answer—now including President Joe Biden, who released his NPR last week even as Russia wages war in Europe and the Russian president makes barely veiled nuclear threats against Ukraine, NATO, and the United States itself.
A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
Tai in Europe as EV sparks fly

— Foreign concern about the new U.S. electric vehicle tax credit shows no signs of abating as U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai attends a meeting of the European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council in Prague today. — Progressives are already lining up against Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo as a possible...
Trick or trade

Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. It’s a zig-zag week for democracy around the world. The candidate who promised to abide by Brazil’s election results won, but Lebanon’s entering a power vacuum. Israel heads to its fifth election in three years tomorrow, but there’s unlikely to be a clear winner. Meanwhile the world’s breaking news service — Twitter — is now owned by a man who shares conspiracy theories (Elon Musk), and also the Saudi government, which opposes free media.
POLITICO Playbook: Can Obama spark a surge for Dems?

HAPPENING TODAY — “Brazil’s polarizing Bolsonaro-Lula contest goes to voters,” by AP’s Diane Jeantet and Carla Bridi in Rio de Janeiro. ALMOST THERE — 9 days left until Election Day. … 21,033,344 early votes cast as of 9:44 a.m., per the United States Elections Project.
New transportation policy, same transportation faces

— Lawmakers on key transportation committees aren’t sweating Election Day themselves, but the post-election shuffle will have major implications for transportation policy. — Freight railroads will have to live under extra scrutiny from the Surface Transportation Board for at least six more months. — New York City is sitting...
The lower-profile races where K Street is writing checks

WHO (ELSE) IS GETTING K STREET’S LAST-MINUTE CASH: As voters prepare to go to the polls next week, donors are still pouring money into races in the campaign to control Congress. Lobbyists are among those giving, of course, but K Street denizens have also continued to open their wallets in the final weeks of the midterms in lower profile races — several of which PI is highlighting today.
Crypto looks to the Caymans

One of the most pie-in-the-sky corners of the crypto world is suddenly going corporate. Last week, SushiDAO, the group that controls popular crypto exchange SushiSwap, voted to convert itself into a complex new corporate structure that is a touch more creative: an interrelated group of two foundations and a corporation spread across Panama and the Cayman Islands.

