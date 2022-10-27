Read full article on original website
Biden’s Climate Law Solved A Major Problem With A Polarizing Fossil Fuel Technology
The vast majority of captured carbon dioxide is used to drill more oil. That’s about to change.
Why Brazil’s election matters for the planet
The Amazon rainforest just won a powerful friend in Brazil — a step that may prevent hundreds of tons of carbon dioxide from being released into the atmosphere. The narrow victory of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva over far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in Sunday’s presidential election was heralded by world leaders as a win for global climate action, writes POLITICO Europe’s Karl Mathiesen.
BP profits soar in 3Q as pressure increases for windfall tax
BP's earnings have more than doubled in the third quarter as the London-based energy giant benefited from high oil and natural gas prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine
What Ukraine wants from a GOP-led Congress
With help from Nahal Toosi, Lara Seligman and Daniel Lippman. Ukraine is trying to get its message across to Republicans expecting to take hold of the House (and maybe Senate): Kyiv is going to need sustained economic assistance as well as weapons. Ukrainian leaders believe that a fully or partially...
Russia blows up Black Sea grain deal
Presented by American Farmland Trust and California Certified Organic Farmers. With help from Meredith Lee, Jones Hayden, Elena Schneider and Annie Snider. — Russia put the Black Sea grain deal on hold over the weekend, a decision that will strain food supply in regions facing famine. Moscow said it’s in response to an attack in Crimea, but the U.S. accused the Kremlin of weaponizing food.
Biden’s Nuclear Doctrine
What is the purpose of the American nuclear arsenal? Every American president since the end of the Cold War has tried to answer this question in a formal report called the Nuclear Posture Review. And every American president has fudged their answer—now including President Joe Biden, who released his NPR last week even as Russia wages war in Europe and the Russian president makes barely veiled nuclear threats against Ukraine, NATO, and the United States itself.
No-show Joe: Biden leaves Trudeau, Canada hanging
Secretary of State Antony Blinken just made a two-day visit north, but still no sign of the president. There’s always 2023.
A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.
Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
Tai in Europe as EV sparks fly
— Foreign concern about the new U.S. electric vehicle tax credit shows no signs of abating as U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai attends a meeting of the European Union’s Foreign Affairs Council in Prague today. — Progressives are already lining up against Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo as a possible...
Trick or trade
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. It’s a zig-zag week for democracy around the world. The candidate who promised to abide by Brazil’s election results won, but Lebanon’s entering a power vacuum. Israel heads to its fifth election in three years tomorrow, but there’s unlikely to be a clear winner. Meanwhile the world’s breaking news service — Twitter — is now owned by a man who shares conspiracy theories (Elon Musk), and also the Saudi government, which opposes free media.
POLITICO Playbook: Can Obama spark a surge for Dems?
HAPPENING TODAY — “Brazil’s polarizing Bolsonaro-Lula contest goes to voters,” by AP’s Diane Jeantet and Carla Bridi in Rio de Janeiro. ALMOST THERE — 9 days left until Election Day. … 21,033,344 early votes cast as of 9:44 a.m., per the United States Elections Project.
Saudi Aramco profits soar 39% in the third quarter to $42 billion fueled by higher global crude prices
Saudi Aramco posted a 39% jump in profit in the third quarter to $42.4 billion, thanks to rising oil prices that have meant bumper earnings for energy majors.
‘I Seethe Every Time I Think About It’: 2 Foreign Policy Dynamos Confront the Male World Order
Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Gayle Smith on the choices they had to make to succeed, and why — from Iran to Afghanistan to America’s heartland — they think today’s young women will build a better world.
Cyclone, absences threaten to dull Hong Kong finance meeting
A tropic storm and absences of VIP guests are casting a shadow over a financial conference meant to help Hong Kong restore its image as a financial hub and destination for business travel
New transportation policy, same transportation faces
— Lawmakers on key transportation committees aren’t sweating Election Day themselves, but the post-election shuffle will have major implications for transportation policy. — Freight railroads will have to live under extra scrutiny from the Surface Transportation Board for at least six more months. — New York City is sitting...
Native American unemployment rate hovers near lowest level in 22 years, new report says
The unemployment rate among Native Americans has dropped close to its lowest level in more than two decades, according to a new report.
The lower-profile races where K Street is writing checks
WHO (ELSE) IS GETTING K STREET’S LAST-MINUTE CASH: As voters prepare to go to the polls next week, donors are still pouring money into races in the campaign to control Congress. Lobbyists are among those giving, of course, but K Street denizens have also continued to open their wallets in the final weeks of the midterms in lower profile races — several of which PI is highlighting today.
Crypto looks to the Caymans
One of the most pie-in-the-sky corners of the crypto world is suddenly going corporate. Last week, SushiDAO, the group that controls popular crypto exchange SushiSwap, voted to convert itself into a complex new corporate structure that is a touch more creative: an interrelated group of two foundations and a corporation spread across Panama and the Cayman Islands.
Brazil’s polarizing presidential contest goes to voters
The vote will determine if the world’s fourth-largest democracy stays the same course of far-right politics.
The Democratic left has a problem with Gina Raimondo
Elizabeth Warren's allies are already poised to oppose Biden's next potential Treasury secretary pick.
