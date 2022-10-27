ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If this is such a wonderful thing, for the people, then why are over 60 States Attorneys across Illinois, filing a lawsuit against Pritzker? Makes sense to me, it's not good for anyone but the criminals. Time to give Pritzker the Boot! 🥾

Too late governor. You are walking back because of all the opposition only. The fact you constructed this is the reason you have to go!

Can the Democrats just own what they passed without any Republican support? “While pointing fingers across the aisle, both sides of the debate about the SAFE-T Act say changes are needed to keep violent criminals awaiting trial behind bars.” This is 100% the fault of the Illinois Democrat Party and the Black Lawyers Association. On January 1, 2023 Illinois will become more dangerous place to live, and the Police won’t be able to help you, this avoidable self inflicted problem was the creation of the Democrats. You citizens of Illinois allow this to happen by voting Democrat. It’s your fault for electing these Democrats. Your are to blame for the fallout.

