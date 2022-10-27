If this is such a wonderful thing, for the people, then why are over 60 States Attorneys across Illinois, filing a lawsuit against Pritzker? Makes sense to me, it's not good for anyone but the criminals. Time to give Pritzker the Boot! 🥾
Too late governor. You are walking back because of all the opposition only. The fact you constructed this is the reason you have to go!
Can the Democrats just own what they passed without any Republican support? “While pointing fingers across the aisle, both sides of the debate about the SAFE-T Act say changes are needed to keep violent criminals awaiting trial behind bars.” This is 100% the fault of the Illinois Democrat Party and the Black Lawyers Association. On January 1, 2023 Illinois will become more dangerous place to live, and the Police won’t be able to help you, this avoidable self inflicted problem was the creation of the Democrats. You citizens of Illinois allow this to happen by voting Democrat. It’s your fault for electing these Democrats. Your are to blame for the fallout.
Related
Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating Bailey
Gov. Pritzker's Order on COVID Guidelines Now Includes Change for Masking in Illinois
Pritzker, Duckworth see leads shrink in Illinois: poll
Preparing for 'anarchy': Illinois residents react to new law poised to handcuff police
Darren Bailey’s uphill candidacy for farmers, cops and Illinoisans who feel ‘pushed aside’
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposes city ordinance giving herself a raise
Polls tighten in Illinois Governor's Race
Supreme Court temporarily blocks Jan. 6 committee subpoena for Kelli Ward phone records
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Democrat endorses Republican for Jacksonville sheriff in close race
Duckworth, Salvi and Da Bears
City Wanted To Use Closed Woodlawn School To House Migrants, Ald. Taylor Says. But Lightfoot’s Office Says ‘No Plans’
Illinois taxpayers paying more during Pritzker administration
Stevens County candidate faces residency questions
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson launches campaign for Chicago mayor
Will Gov. DeSantis lose the election? Here's what Floridians say
President Biden's pot announcement could have a huge impact on Florida's marijuana industry
7 facing federal charges for obtaining $16 million in COVID relief fraudulently
Southern Illinois Couple To Serve 14 Days in Jail For Role in U.S. Capitol Attack
Food Stamps Schedule: Illinois Link Card November 2022 Benefits and Where To Use SNAP EBT for Discounts
The Center Square
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 25