Read full article on original website
Related
Fox News’s Laura Ingraham says GOP should follow Trump’s brand of populism
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says if the Republican Party remains focused on populist messaging put forth by former President Trump, it is likely to have success in future elections and will be in a strong position to take back the White House in 2024. In an interview with The...
From Elon Musk and Donald Trump to Taylor Swift and Tim Cook, here's how celebrities are dodging jet-tracking Twitter accounts
Some celebrities and big business names have signed up for free federal programs that help them fly incognito, but the programs aren't foolproof.
Los Angeles’ rising Latina leader on the fallout from leaked racist tapes: ‘They took us back decades’
Eunisses Hernandez, an incoming council member, is grappling with what it means to gain power in an unequal system
Political pressures divide, inflame response to Pelosi attack
The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband Paul Pelosi has been met with finger-pointing over who’s to blame for political violence, fueling partisan tensions in the week before the midterm elections that will decide if the Speaker and her fellow Democrats keep or lose control of the House.
Twitter’s Problems Are Bigger Than Elon Musk
Sign up for Yair’s newsletter, Deep Shtetl, here. Did you hear about the miracle Cuban coronavirus cure that we never got because of capitalism? If not, you probably aren’t on Twitter, where this fictitious remedy went, well, viral. “Cuba: We have an antiviral with demonstrably high success rates in treating patients with COVID-19,” wrote a small-time Communist influencer on the platform in March 2020. “China: Our studies show this Cuban drug has incredibly high success rates. US: If only WE could find a treatment, someone in the PRIVATE SECTOR needs to find a PATENTABLE treatment.”
Biden’s Nuclear Doctrine
What is the purpose of the American nuclear arsenal? Every American president since the end of the Cold War has tried to answer this question in a formal report called the Nuclear Posture Review. And every American president has fudged their answer—now including President Joe Biden, who released his NPR last week even as Russia wages war in Europe and the Russian president makes barely veiled nuclear threats against Ukraine, NATO, and the United States itself.
The Cold Dose of Reality Awaiting Elon Musk
On Friday, a conservative group named Canada Proud tweeted at Elon Musk saying, “Now that you own Twitter, will you help fight back against [Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau’s online censorship bill C-11?” Musk, who appears more eager to reply to random tweets than to study the laws that will govern his new acquisition, tweeted back, “First I’ve heard.” Oh.
New York Post
New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
59K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.https://nypost.com/
Comments / 0