Phoenix, AZ

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

‘Breakdown’ Episode 17: What Trump Knew

The 17th episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's podcast "Breakdown — The Trump Grand Jury" looks at the testimony from the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. Could any of the revelations help Fulton County prosecutors prove criminal intent in regards to former Donald Trump's interference with the 2020 elections in Georgia?
FULTON COUNTY, GA
The Hill

Five midterm races that will hold big lessons for 2024 and beyond

There is exactly one week to go before Election Day, and most of the attention is focused on the tightest races in the fierce fight for the Senate. But some contests will be important for other reasons, providing crucial snapshots of where American politics stand right now, or offering clues toward 2024 and beyond.
NEVADA STATE
Colorado Newsline

‘Burning the candle at both ends’: Inside one of the nation’s busiest elections offices

PHOENIX — During the first few days that Arizona’s Maricopa County began tabulating early votes, County Recorder Stephen Richer ran between interviews and meetings, responded on Twitter to dozens of voters with questions about the election and held a press conference for reporters. He managed this all while overseeing a staff and volunteers who were […] The post ‘Burning the candle at both ends’: Inside one of the nation’s busiest elections offices appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Tallahassee Democrat

Federal prosecutors want Andrew Gillum, Sharon Lettman-Hicks tried together on corruption charges

Federal prosecutors are trying to block attempts by lawyers representing Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks to secure separate trials for the pair on public corruption charges. The former Tallahassee mayor and his co-defendant both asked for their own trials in motions filed earlier this month. Gillum's lawyer said individual trials...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

