ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
FloridaDaily

In Northeast Florida, Aaron Bean Looks Headed to Congress

With a week to go, state Senate President Pro Tempore Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, is the heavy favorite to represent parts of Northeast Florida in a new congressional district. The Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida (UNF) released a poll of likely voters which shows...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Political pressures divide, inflame response to Pelosi attack

The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband Paul Pelosi has been met with finger-pointing over who’s to blame for political violence, fueling partisan tensions in the week before the midterm elections that will decide if the Speaker and her fellow Democrats keep or lose control of the House.
The Hill

Five midterm races that will hold big lessons for 2024 and beyond

There is exactly one week to go before Election Day, and most of the attention is focused on the tightest races in the fierce fight for the Senate. But some contests will be important for other reasons, providing crucial snapshots of where American politics stand right now, or offering clues toward 2024 and beyond.
NEVADA STATE
The Atlantic

Biden’s Nuclear Doctrine

What is the purpose of the American nuclear arsenal? Every American president since the end of the Cold War has tried to answer this question in a formal report called the Nuclear Posture Review. And every American president has fudged their answer—now including President Joe Biden, who released his NPR last week even as Russia wages war in Europe and the Russian president makes barely veiled nuclear threats against Ukraine, NATO, and the United States itself.
The Atlantic

The Cold Dose of Reality Awaiting Elon Musk

On Friday, a conservative group named Canada Proud tweeted at Elon Musk saying, “Now that you own Twitter, will you help fight back against [Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau’s online censorship bill C-11?” Musk, who appears more eager to reply to random tweets than to study the laws that will govern his new acquisition, tweeted back, “First I’ve heard.” Oh.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Why most plastic isn’t getting recycled

Jan Dell, the outspoken recycling critic and thorn in the side of the plastics industry, wants the American public to face facts. Those grocery-bag drop-off boxes, she says, are glorified trash bins. That swirly recycling symbol on coffee lids and granola pouches is more fantasy than fact. Clear plastic bottles are recyclable: green ones are not.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy