Read full article on original website
Related
In Northeast Florida, Aaron Bean Looks Headed to Congress
With a week to go, state Senate President Pro Tempore Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, is the heavy favorite to represent parts of Northeast Florida in a new congressional district. The Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) at the University of North Florida (UNF) released a poll of likely voters which shows...
Political pressures divide, inflame response to Pelosi attack
The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband Paul Pelosi has been met with finger-pointing over who’s to blame for political violence, fueling partisan tensions in the week before the midterm elections that will decide if the Speaker and her fellow Democrats keep or lose control of the House.
Five midterm races that will hold big lessons for 2024 and beyond
There is exactly one week to go before Election Day, and most of the attention is focused on the tightest races in the fierce fight for the Senate. But some contests will be important for other reasons, providing crucial snapshots of where American politics stand right now, or offering clues toward 2024 and beyond.
Fox News’s Laura Ingraham says GOP should follow Trump’s brand of populism
Fox News host Laura Ingraham says if the Republican Party remains focused on populist messaging put forth by former President Trump, it is likely to have success in future elections and will be in a strong position to take back the White House in 2024. In an interview with The...
Democrats relish chance to knock off Ron Johnson, but their odds look long
For the third time in roughly 12 years, Democrats are watching their chances of defeating Sen. Ron Johnson (R) slip away in Wisconsin, a state that otherwise has a strong track record of voting for Democrats. Political handicappers are giving Democratic candidate Mandela Barnes, the state’s lieutenant governor, less chance...
Biden’s Nuclear Doctrine
What is the purpose of the American nuclear arsenal? Every American president since the end of the Cold War has tried to answer this question in a formal report called the Nuclear Posture Review. And every American president has fudged their answer—now including President Joe Biden, who released his NPR last week even as Russia wages war in Europe and the Russian president makes barely veiled nuclear threats against Ukraine, NATO, and the United States itself.
The Cold Dose of Reality Awaiting Elon Musk
On Friday, a conservative group named Canada Proud tweeted at Elon Musk saying, “Now that you own Twitter, will you help fight back against [Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau’s online censorship bill C-11?” Musk, who appears more eager to reply to random tweets than to study the laws that will govern his new acquisition, tweeted back, “First I’ve heard.” Oh.
Suspect in 'politically motivated' attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband set to make first court appearance
Prosecutors on Monday charged David DePape with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary, among other counts.
Why most plastic isn’t getting recycled
Jan Dell, the outspoken recycling critic and thorn in the side of the plastics industry, wants the American public to face facts. Those grocery-bag drop-off boxes, she says, are glorified trash bins. That swirly recycling symbol on coffee lids and granola pouches is more fantasy than fact. Clear plastic bottles are recyclable: green ones are not.
Comments / 1