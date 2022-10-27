ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Grocery Outlet opens 2nd store in Allentown, Pennsylvania

Grocery Outlet, the fast-growing West Coast discounter, is continuing its East Coast expansion with a second store opening in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “We are very excited about our growth in the mid-Atlantic market and look forward to building our brand awareness in this region,” Grocery Outlet CEO Eric Lindberg told WGB in an email this fall.
ALLENTOWN, PA
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Quakertown, PA

Quakertown is about 50 miles north of Philadelphia and is situated in the northeastern part of Upper Bucks County. It was originally known as “The Great Swamp” and “Richland Center”; it wasn’t until 1803 that Quakertown was declared the settlement’s official name. The town...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
Times News

Dump truck overturns in Brodheadsville

Route 209 South was closed just before 11 a.m. Monday when a dump truck hauling asphalt overturned by the Chestnuthill Diner in the intersection with Route 115. State police, West End Fire Company and EMS were called to the scene. COPYRIGHT LARRY NEFF/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
BRODHEADSVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Fatal crash reported at Routes 512 and 248 in Bath (UPDATE)

UPDATE 3: Nazareth man identified as victim of Route 512-Route 248 crash. UPDATE 2: A 55-year-old from Nazareth driving a 2019 Kia Forte north just before 5 a.m. Monday on Route 512 in Bath died after a crash with a 2018 Dodge Ram driven by a 37-year-old Bath resident east on Route 248, Pennsylvania State Police report.
BATH, PA
Newswatch 16

Final year for Halloween display in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — With the flick of a switch, Tommy Culkin transforms a dark alleyway in Scranton into a Halloween light display unlike any other. He's been doing it for more than 40 years. But this year marks the end of the light display as Culkin plans to wrap up the decades-long tradition due to it becoming harder to maintain.
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

Paranormal group investigates area sightings

David Wargo remembered the morning his mother called him, telling him that his brother - a newly ordained minister - had arrived on her doorstep in a panic. It wasn’t yet daybreak but Jeffrey Wargo had already spent a harrowing first night at his church’s parsonage in Riegelsville. He was convinced that the old Victorian home was haunted.
LEHIGHTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead in early-morning crash in Bath

BATH, Pa. - One person is dead after an early-morning crash in Bath, Northampton County. Mark Beers, 55, of Nazareth, was pronounced dead at the scene after a car and pickup truck crashed around 5 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Routes 512 and 248, state police said. The county...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Altomonte’s

It is often said the connection between food and wine is infinite and timeless; and, no one holds that relationship with more reverence than the Italians. The path Altomonte’s has travelled over the years, from their humble beginnings as a corner butcher shop in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, all the way to their current status being one of the country’s foremost authentic and diversified Italian Specialty Markets, has always been one of growth. However, the family owners at Altomonte’s take a unique approach to their company’s growth. With each and every step they take outwardly, they reach deeper and deeper down into their rootstock. They have an unwavering conviction in this mindset. Everything must be firmly balanced.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Standoff ends with woman in custody in Honesdale

HONESDALE, Pa. — Authorities say the standoff began around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Brook Road. Crews blocked off a miles-long perimeter around the home. Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, state police took a woman into custody. No word yet on if she will be charged with anything or...
HONESDALE, PA
local21news.com

Blazing flames tear through multiple buildings in Tamaqua

TAMAQUA, Pa. (WFMZ) - The Tamaqua Fire Department said they were called to the 100 block of West Broad Street around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Crews from across the area spent hours battling the flames. According to the Tamaqua Fire Chief, the fire started in a restaurant and four to...
TAMAQUA, PA
happeningsmagazinepa.com

“Upcountry” Pennsylvania’s Stone Walls

New England’s stone walls are emblematic of the entire region. They have been publicized in magazines and newspapers and depicted on postcards and calendars. However, not everyone is aware that stone walls can also be found in northeastern Pennsylvania that rival those of Connecticut and Massachusetts. You can see these Pennsylvania stone walls in Wayne County, an area that has historical roots with several New England states and resembles New England topographically.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

3-alarm fire in Tamaqua

Tamaqua Fire Department 64, Tamaqua Rescue and surrounding departments are on scene at a three-alarm fire at an apartment building on 117 West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Smoke can be throughout town. Check back for updates.
TAMAQUA, PA
WBRE

Multi-alarm fire broke out leaving buildings in ruin

TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Schuylkill county, several buildings are in ruins after a multi-alarm fire. The fire broke out Saturday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. in Tamaqua. It started on the 100 block of West Broad Street and jumped to a few buildings. More than a dozen people and a dozen pets are out […]
TAMAQUA, PA

