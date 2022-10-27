Bill Belichick has testy exchange with reporter over Patriots QB questions

Patriots coach Bill Belichick shut down a reporter during a press conference on Thursday after being pressed about his decision to start quarterback Mac Jones on Sunday against the Jets.

Belichick confirmed to reporters that Jones will start in Week 8 after the quarterback was benched for rookie backup Bailey Zappe in the second quarter of Monday’s loss to the Bears.

When a reporter began asking questions about the decision being related to Jones’ health, and then Zappe’s performance against the Bears, Belichick reiterated, “We’ll take it from here.”

“Don’t keep trying to trap me into stuff down the future, because I can’t. Today is today,” Belichick said.

The reporter then explained that they were curious about the decision-making process since Zappe had played well, going 2-0 as a starter while Jones was sidelined with a severe high-ankle sprain.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks with reporters at a press conference on Oct. 27, 2022. Patriots.com

“We started the game the way we wanted to start it last week [against the Bears], and again, we talked about the way it ended up,” Belichick said. “This week is a different week, different situation. Mac will be quarterback.”

Belichick said that Jones “took a full workload” in Wednesday’s practice, and that he expects the quarterback to be “fully available” for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Jones returned Monday after missing three games. Belichick explained earlier this week that his decision to pull Jones was not related to the quarterback’s health, or the interception he threw after struggling in his three possessions.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones runs with the ball during the second quarter as he is pursued by Bears defensive end Dominique Robinson on Oct. 24, 2022. Getty Images

Patriots backup quarterback Bailey Zappe drops back to pass during a game against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Mass. Getty Images

Belichick and Jones also told reporters this week that the coach had informed the quarterbacks that they both would play in Monday’s game.

Jones struggled against the Bears, going 3-for-6 with 13 yards and an interception. When Zappe entered the game, he quickly revived the Patriots’ offense, leading them to back-to-back touchdowns in his first two drives. However, New England’s offense stalled and didn’t score again.

Zappe finished 14-for-22 with 185 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in an eventual 33-14 loss to the Bears.

The Patriots (3-4) visit the Jets (5-2) on Sunday.