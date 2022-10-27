ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Carol Burnett’s LA apartment lists for $4.2M

By Hannah Frishberg
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsEuH_0ipI3dMl00

Carol Burnett’s California pied-a-terre has hit the market.

The “Better Call Saul” actress, 89, who played Miss Hannigan in 1982’s “Annie,” is looking to part ways with the three-bedroom unit for $4.2 million.

Located along Los Angeles’ Wilshire Corridor, the apartment offers access to luxury hotel-worthy amenities, including a 24-hour concierge, valet parking, a door attendant and an on-site building manager. There’s also a front desk for visitor registration, meeting rooms, a fitness center, a pool, 36-bottle wine storage lockers, a high-powered Tesla charger and side-by-side parking for three cars.

The listing is held by Graham Larson of Sotheby’s International Realty — Pacific Palisades Brokerage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nAV5Q_0ipI3dMl00
The entrance to the residence.
Cannon Schmidt / The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43x5IJ_0ipI3dMl00
An exterior shot of the Wilshire building.
Cannon Schmidt / The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FjPXu_0ipI3dMl00
The kitchen’s island.
Cannon Schmidt / The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nvbdO_0ipI3dMl00
Two of the bedrooms have ensuite baths.
Cannon Schmidt / The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YYawB_0ipI3dMl00
A walk-in closet.
Cannon Schmidt / The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CPwgS_0ipI3dMl00
The sprawling living room.
Cannon Schmidt / The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=050ksd_0ipI3dMl00
One of the four bathrooms, this one with cosmetic lighting.
Cannon Schmidt / The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QuYB1_0ipI3dMl00
The kitchen has a wine chiller and an ice maker.
Cannon Schmidt / The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLagy_0ipI3dMl00
The building features a pool.
Cannon Schmidt / The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48lwrz_0ipI3dMl00
One of the three bedrooms is currently in use as an office.
Cannon Schmidt / The Salty Shutters for Sotheby’s International Realty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xvnat_0ipI3dMl00
Carol Burnett.
Getty Images for AFI

The unit itself has Tai Ping silk blend carpeting, walnut flooring, inset lighting and a ledger stone-walled dining room. The solid-wood interior doors and furniture are custom, according to the listing. The apartment was last remodeled just over a decade ago, in 2011.

There’s one half-bath and two full bathrooms, one of which has a dressing room-like feel thanks to cosmetic lighting. Both the full bathrooms are ensuite for the primary bedroom and a secondary bedroom (the third bedroom is currently in use as an office). The sprawling dining room offers sweeping views of the Santa Monica Mountains through floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as balcony access. The kitchen has an island, a wine chiller and an ice maker, and the apartment — which measures in at 2,870 square feet in all — is accessed through an elevator that opens directly into the foyer.

“Modern conveniences include three-zoned heating and air conditioning systems with linear registers, Wi-Fi hotspots, a Toshiba telephone system, Lutron mesh shades, and Lutron HomeWorks and Crestron audiovisual smart home systems,” says the listing. “This is a rare opportunity to own a serene, sophisticated residence on the famed Wilshire Corridor— one of LA’s most prestigious addresses.”

