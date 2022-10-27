Read full article on original website
Wisconsin voters dish on midterms: For them, it’s personal
Our “CBS Mornings” series “Three Meals” is back on the road, to break bread with voters in key states and hear what’s on their minds. This morning, correspondent Adriana Diaz takes us to the battleground state of Wisconsin – the only state that went for President Biden two years ago and where a Republican senator is up for re-election this year.
Aid Avaible for Future Educators
Applications for state aid for college students studying to become educators is now open. Starting Monday, October 31, the MI Future Educator Fellowship Program will provide Michigan college students studying to be teachers up to $10,000 per year, renewable for up to three years, with the stipulation that the recipient will teach for at least three to five years in a Michigan school or preschool after certification. To be eligible, a student must start a teacher education program in fall 2022 or later and maintain a GPA of at least 3.0. A recipient who fails to meet the requirements will owe the state back within 10 years as if the aid were an interest-free loan.
Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Week
(MNN) – This is Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Week in Michigan. Last year in Michigan, there were more than 180 pedestrian fatalities and more than 14-hundred pedestrian injuries. Officers will focus on the laws having to do with pedestrian safety as well as looking for violations by pedestrians that include not walking on a sidewalk where provided and not walking facing traffic when on a roadway.
