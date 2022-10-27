ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KTVL

Here's how to lower your utility bills this winter

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the third year in a row, another La Nina winter is coming. Cold weather is expected, and inflation may only make it worse. Rising costs for electric and gas, plus colder temperatures mean higher heating bills. The Energy Information Association says people who heat their...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVL

Halloween decorations from in and around southern Oregon

SOUTHERN OREGON — Halloween is a holiday where people's yards can turn from a suburban postcard to a horror movie poster. We took a quick drive around the Rogue Valley to see what kinds of creative displays people have put up. We found lots of giant skeletons and spooky...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

20-year-old Oregon woman develops mental health app

PORTLAND, Ore. — According to a recent study conducted by Mental Health America, Oregon has one of the largest populations of adults struggling with mental health and illness, while also having fewer resources for care. Only two other states ranked worse than Oregon. One Oregon woman is working to...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy