LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County deputies have found a car connected to missing California woman Tammy Pitkin, 54. However, Pitkin remains missing. Pitkin was officially reported missing on October 26, but had not been seen by family since October 14. She was last known to have been in Sutherlin, Oregon on October 17.

LINN COUNTY, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO