Read full article on original website
Related
KTVL
Here's how to lower your utility bills this winter
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the third year in a row, another La Nina winter is coming. Cold weather is expected, and inflation may only make it worse. Rising costs for electric and gas, plus colder temperatures mean higher heating bills. The Energy Information Association says people who heat their...
KTVL
Halloween decorations from in and around southern Oregon
SOUTHERN OREGON — Halloween is a holiday where people's yards can turn from a suburban postcard to a horror movie poster. We took a quick drive around the Rogue Valley to see what kinds of creative displays people have put up. We found lots of giant skeletons and spooky...
KTVL
Missing California woman's car found in Linn County, woman remains missing
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County deputies have found a car connected to missing California woman Tammy Pitkin, 54. However, Pitkin remains missing. Pitkin was officially reported missing on October 26, but had not been seen by family since October 14. She was last known to have been in Sutherlin, Oregon on October 17.
KTVL
20-year-old Oregon woman develops mental health app
PORTLAND, Ore. — According to a recent study conducted by Mental Health America, Oregon has one of the largest populations of adults struggling with mental health and illness, while also having fewer resources for care. Only two other states ranked worse than Oregon. One Oregon woman is working to...
Comments / 0