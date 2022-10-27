ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

2 teens facing charges after Williamson County crash

Two teens face charges after a wreck in Williamson County on I-840. 2 teens facing charges after Williamson County crash. Two teens face charges after a wreck in Williamson County on I-840. Woman accused of shooting husband. Report: Nashville now a buyer’s market. Report: Nashville now a buyer's market.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Arson investigation underway after duplex fire

NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Nashville Street Racer Enforcement Leads to Multiple Arrests

Friday night’s/Saturday morning’s coordinated street racer enforcement initiative by MNPD Traffic officers, Violent Crimes Division detectives, South Precinct officers and THP troopers led to multiple vehicle stops and arrests, including four persons who are facing felony evading arrest charges. Both MNPD and THP helicopters were involved in spotting...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman arrested for assaulting liquor store employee, smashing bottles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a woman on Friday night for causing a scene at a liquor store after the business had already banned her from the premises. According to the arrest affidavit, Robbyn Black entered Weiss Liquors in East Nashville on Friday night and was immediately...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man dies after shot multiple times in Murfreesboro, police say

A homicide investigation is underway following the death of a man who was shot in Murfreesboro early Saturday morning, according to authorities. Man dies after shot multiple times in Murfreesboro, …. A homicide investigation is underway following the death of a man who was shot in Murfreesboro early Saturday morning,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

3 including juvenile injured after shooting, stabbing in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Gallatin Police Department are investigating after a shooting and stabbing happened at 1590 Airport Road at the Chapel Ridge Apartments on Sunday. A birthday celebration was happening at the location and an argument broke out between Daccari Turner and Dejuan Williams. Turner allegedly stabbed Williams....
GALLATIN, TN
WKRN

Man honors brother by attending Fisk University

NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

VIDEO: Tennessee Boy Scout's trailer, camping gear stolen

A Boy Scout troop's trailer and camping gear were stolen from the Springfield First United Methodist Church parking lot on Monday, Oct. 17, and the parish hopes whoever took it will bring it back. VIDEO: Tennessee Boy Scout’s trailer, camping gear …. A Boy Scout troop's trailer and camping...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Child hit by car in Clarksville, flown to Nashville hospital

A young girl was flown to a Nashville hospital following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident Saturday night in Clarksville. It happened just before 11 p.m. on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Trenton Road, according to Clarksville police, who say the 12-year old girl was hit by an automobile on the northbound side when she ran into the roadway.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Four firefighters injured in North Nashville duplex fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A duplex in North Nashville caught fire early Monday morning and four firefighters were injured trying to put it out. According to Nashville Fire, crews responded to a duplex on Brick Church Lane around 7 a.m. on Monday. Four firefighters were inside the structure when they fell through a giant hole in the floor and into the basement.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Recall Roundup: Oct. 31, 2022

NASHVILLE, TN

