Timeline: Heavy rain and gusty winds forecasted in western Washington
SEATTLE — After a dry Saturday with plenty of sun breaks, the next weather-maker is already bringing rain and gusty winds to western Washington. This rain will stick around throughout Sunday and into Halloween Monday, impacting the morning commute with the wind sticking around through Sunday evening. Timeline: Future...
MyNorthwest.com
Winter weather increases need for traction tires in WA
To quote Game of Thrones, winter is coming, and you’ll need traction to stay on the road. Starting Nov. 1, the use of studded tires can resume, which can be used up until March 31, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Do you need a raincoat...
KXLY
Rain will haunt the Inland Northwest this Halloween
The weather will certainly be spooky on this Halloween with wet and windy weather around the Inland Northwest. A strong moisture-laden storm will dump rain across the region starting late Sunday and lasting through Tuesday morning. Many parts of North Idaho could see over an inch of rain by Tuesday morning when the storm will leave the area.
Chronicle
Quinault Indian Nation Works to Close ‘Digital Gap’ With New Cable Landing Station
Aiming to narrow the “digital divide” in under-served and rural communities, the Quinault Indian Nation announced Wednesday its plan to construct an indigenous-owned subsea cable landing station on the Washington Coast — the first of its kind — with the launch of Toptana Technologies, a Quinault-owned business venture and network provider.
5 more Tri-Cities COVID deaths. Hospitals admitting more children for RSV
Winter COVID, flu and RSV cases worry WA health officials
q13fox.com
Braving the winds: North Sound battered by windstorm
Strong winds have brought down trees, power lines, and even played a part in a concrete mixer truck rolling and blocking the SR-520 floating bridge. The National Weather even issued a gale warning for communities along Puget Sound, meaning winds could move faster than 50 mph.
2 Washington State Passes Close Early Due to Record-Breaking Snowfall
After a foot of snow fell and with more in the forecast combined with lower-than-normal temperatures, the gates to SR 410 and SR 123 inside Mount Rainier National Park, including Chinook and Cayuse passes, are now closed for the season. The passes both closed Tuesday night after multiple spinouts combined...
KUOW
Emergency Covid orders are ending. Where does that leave renters and landlords?
Covid emergency measures end Monday, Oct. 31, in both Seattle and Washington state. Those emergency orders include protections for tenants who fall behind on their rent. KUOW looked into what their expiration means for renters and their landlords. During the Covid emergency, many layers of tenant protections were put in...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Common respiratory viruses spreading across Washington, COVID activity remains flat
While COVID-19 activity in Washington and Cowlitz County remains relatively low, the region is seeing an uptick in respiratory viruses, according to health officials and the most recent surveillance data. RSV, a common respiratory virus, is spreading statewide and nationally, with some areas of the country seeing a bump in...
Washington’s COVID-19 emergency order ends Monday
OLYMPIA — Washington’s COVID-19 emergency order officially ends Monday. Governor Jay Inslee’s office made the formal announcement last month, citing vaccinations, medical treatments and efforts people made since the first case of COVID-19 was documented in January 2020. “While we are grateful for the thousands of lives we saved together, thousands of lives were also lost, and many more were...
Animal activists to sue U.S. Fish and Wildlife over protection of local bird
The Center for Biological Diversity and Audubon Society of Portland are reportedly teaming up to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in response to the level of protection given to the streaked horned lark, a small, ground-dwelling songbird with distinctive feathers or “horns,” on its head that’s found in Oregon and Washington.
Chronicle
Mountain Caribou Remain Washington State Protected Species Despite Local Extinction
Caribou will remain a state protected species despite being extinct in Washington. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously to keep the protection during a Friday meeting in Colville. Biologists with the Kalispel Tribe of Indians addressed the commission prior to the vote. While they supported the...
KING-5
High wind advisory for western Washington
A Wind Advisory is in effect for several areas of western Washington on Thursday. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are possible for some areas.
KUOW
Washington's lingering pandemic emergency orders are expiring
After more than two and a half years, the final lingering emergency declarations in Washington state are set to expire, marking a major milestone in the state’s pandemic battle. Washington Governor Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency over the Covid pandemic in February 2020. There have been more...
Chronicle
Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals
Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
5 Things to Know About Washington’s Beautiful Lake Chelan [PHOTOS]
So, you want to know more about Lake Chelan? Well, you've come to the right place. Though I've never spent any time there - IKR - I've done some research, so you don't have to. And I've lived vicariously through my co-workers on the east and west sides of Washington...
If You Find an Arrowhead in Washington, Can You Keep It?
Washington is home to over 140,000 Indigenous people from 29 different federally-recognized tribes, making up almost 3% of the state's population; good for tenth in the country. Considering that rich history, it is not unlikely that you may find Indigenous artifacts around the state. People like to collect and keep...
opb.org
75 years ago, a plane crash changed Oregon politics
On Oct. 28, 1947, Republican Gov. Earl Snell, the State Senate President Marshall Cornett, and Secretary of State Robert Farrell Jr. boarded a plane to southeastern Oregon for some goose hunting. It was supposed to be a quick trip to a friend’s sprawling Lake County ranch. Instead, the small, private plane crashed into a ridge. All three politicians and the pilot were killed.
This Washington Town Disappeared and Was “Eaten” By Pasco
This is the story of how Pasco "ate" another town. Now, I'm not sure if this is being taught in Washington State History classes in Tri-Cities or if it's something that has to be passed down from generations of Tri-Citians to the next. Ainsworth was a small town that would...
The 5 Most Dangerous Cities To Drive Through in Oregon
Oregon is a beautiful state with a lot to see, whether you're looking to check out some city life, look at the farming communities, or maybe you're curious about a college town. Either way, there are some dangerous parts of Oregon just like Washington or California. So we wanted to make sure you know before you visit.
