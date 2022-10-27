ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

MyNorthwest.com

Winter weather increases need for traction tires in WA

To quote Game of Thrones, winter is coming, and you’ll need traction to stay on the road. Starting Nov. 1, the use of studded tires can resume, which can be used up until March 31, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Do you need a raincoat...
KXLY

Rain will haunt the Inland Northwest this Halloween

The weather will certainly be spooky on this Halloween with wet and windy weather around the Inland Northwest. A strong moisture-laden storm will dump rain across the region starting late Sunday and lasting through Tuesday morning. Many parts of North Idaho could see over an inch of rain by Tuesday morning when the storm will leave the area.
q13fox.com

Braving the winds: North Sound battered by windstorm

Strong winds have brought down trees, power lines, and even played a part in a concrete mixer truck rolling and blocking the SR-520 floating bridge. The National Weather even issued a gale warning for communities along Puget Sound, meaning winds could move faster than 50 mph.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Washington’s COVID-19 emergency order ends Monday

OLYMPIA — Washington’s COVID-19 emergency order officially ends Monday. Governor Jay Inslee’s office made the formal announcement last month, citing vaccinations, medical treatments and efforts people made since the first case of COVID-19 was documented in January 2020. “While we are grateful for the thousands of lives we saved together, thousands of lives were also lost, and many more were...
KUOW

Washington's lingering pandemic emergency orders are expiring

After more than two and a half years, the final lingering emergency declarations in Washington state are set to expire, marking a major milestone in the state’s pandemic battle. Washington Governor Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency over the Covid pandemic in February 2020. There have been more...
Chronicle

Respiratory Infections Surge in Washington, Leading to Long Waits at Hospitals

Respiratory infections are surging early in Seattle and Washington this year, crowding pediatric emergency departments and leaving doctors concerned about the severity of fall and winter outbreaks. After enduring two winters of widespread masking, distancing and remote school and work, it's likely our immune systems will be caught off guard...
98.3 The KEY

If You Find an Arrowhead in Washington, Can You Keep It?

Washington is home to over 140,000 Indigenous people from 29 different federally-recognized tribes, making up almost 3% of the state's population; good for tenth in the country. Considering that rich history, it is not unlikely that you may find Indigenous artifacts around the state. People like to collect and keep...
opb.org

75 years ago, a plane crash changed Oregon politics

On Oct. 28, 1947, Republican Gov. Earl Snell, the State Senate President Marshall Cornett, and Secretary of State Robert Farrell Jr. boarded a plane to southeastern Oregon for some goose hunting. It was supposed to be a quick trip to a friend’s sprawling Lake County ranch. Instead, the small, private plane crashed into a ridge. All three politicians and the pilot were killed.
News Talk KIT

The 5 Most Dangerous Cities To Drive Through in Oregon

Oregon is a beautiful state with a lot to see, whether you're looking to check out some city life, look at the farming communities, or maybe you're curious about a college town. Either way, there are some dangerous parts of Oregon just like Washington or California. So we wanted to make sure you know before you visit.
