Louisville, KY

spectrumnews1.com

Norton Healthcare repurposes old K-Mart building, opens new autism center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The old K-Mart building off Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road has a new life. Norton Healthcare has repurposed the building to house a new autism center, orthopedic, primary care, and ophthalmology offices. Norton Children’s Medical Group–Hikes Point replaces Norton Children’s Medical Group–Dupont in St. Matthews....
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Medical debt forgiveness programs available in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Medical care has turned into financial concerns for millions of Americans. According to Urban Institute, a non-profit research organization, Kentucky families average close to $500 in debt and Indiana families average over $700. In Louisville, non-profit hospitals have financial assistance program that complete relieve medical bills.
LOUISVILLE, KY
KISS 106

Indiana’s Legendary Haunted Witches Castle is for Sale

Years ago, I came across a very unique abandoned house on Facebook. I want to see it in person, so badly, but it's deep in the woods and off-limits to anyone without special permission. Until now. Indiana's Legendary Haunted Witches' Castle is for Sale. According to WDRB, the three-and-a-half acres,...
UTICA, IN
wdrb.com

Check in to Louisville's longest standing haunt: The Haunted Hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) --LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Jailen Leavell got a chance to stop by The Haunted Hotel in downtown Louisville to explore the spooky attraction. It is considered Louisville's longest standing and scariest Halloween attraction. The haunted house is an extreme, interactive, and in-your face haunt. Sunday night...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Trick-or-treat, food drive hosted at Khalil's on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A combination of trunk-or-treat and a food drive led to fun on Saturday. Families came out for one of the largest Halloween events in south Louisville, held in the parking lot of Khalil's on Dixie Highway. Kids enjoyed trick-or-treating, fire trucks, bounce houses and more. Families...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Halloween, trick-or-treating returns in full-force to Hillcrest Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's known as one of the most decorated Halloween streets in America and it never has a shortage of trick-or-treaters. Each year, thousands of kids and their parents make their way to Hillcrest Avenue for serious Halloween fun. Many of the homeowners decorated their houses and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Councilwoman says affordable housing crisis impacting Louisville kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro councilwoman says an affordable housing crisis is hitting Louisville's youngest residents hard. Kids often sleeping in cars or relying on their grandparents to take them in. Four thousand Jefferson County Public Schools students don't have homes. Almost 100 of them live in District...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

24 Essential Karaoke Spots In Louisville And Southern Indiana

Feeling stir-crazy? Need a place to sing your heart out without waking the neighbors? LEO’s got you covered. We did deep-dive and found 25 essential karaoke spots that you and all your karaoke loving friends should try. The spots in this list range from daily karaoke, to bars that...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Norton Elementary class serves coffee and smiles on Fridays

New report shows housing insecurity in the Highlands among families, children. The report says more than 55,000 homes are at or below 50% the area’s median income. Man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers, has new connection with Kentuckians. Updated: 4 hours ago. Man with over 500 matching...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB in the Morning's Jude Redfield gets spooky for Halloween

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A WDRB in the Morning tradition continues this Halloween with WDRB Meteorologist Jude Redfield. Each year, Jude takes it upon himself to deliver the forecast in several different Halloween costumes. Jude started Monday morning as Jude Behead-field. With the help of camera operator Nick Kessler, a...
LOUISVILLE, KY

