spectrumnews1.com
Norton Healthcare repurposes old K-Mart building, opens new autism center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The old K-Mart building off Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road has a new life. Norton Healthcare has repurposed the building to house a new autism center, orthopedic, primary care, and ophthalmology offices. Norton Children’s Medical Group–Hikes Point replaces Norton Children’s Medical Group–Dupont in St. Matthews....
wdrb.com
North American International Livestock Exposition returns to Louisville Nov. 3
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The farm is coming to the city this week as Louisville hosts the North American International Livestock Expo. The show starts Thursday at the Kentucky Exposition Center and goes until Nov. 17. Exhibitors from 48 states and Canada will compete in hopes of winning a portion...
wdrb.com
Proposed ordinance encouraging work with second chance Louisville businesses to be heard Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro councilwoman has a plan to give more opportunities to people who've committed crimes. Councilwoman Keisha Dorsey says the second chance ordinance is designed to support businesses that hire people who are convicted of a crime. Under the ordinance, the city would make a...
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott makes multi-million dollar donation to Louisville nonprofit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has made another multi-million dollar investment into the Louisville community. In a press release, the Louisville Urban League announced Scott had gifted the nonprofit $5.7 million, one of the largest gifts in the affiliate's 102-year history. President and CEO, Sadiqa Reynolds, called...
wdrb.com
Pleasure Ridge Park home decorated for Halloween collects donations for Dare to Care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A home in Pleasure Ridge Park gathered donations for Dare to Care on Halloween. Chris Hieatt decked out his yard with his 4-year-old daughter in mind, turning the home on Seaforth Drive into a neighborhood attraction. Hieatt said 2,000 people have come to his home since...
On the latest ‘Science Behind the Forecast,’ Meteorologist Tawana Andrew is busting weather myths
True or false? Tornadoes won't cross over rivers. This week's episode of "Science Behind the Forecast" has the answer.
Wave 3
Medical debt forgiveness programs available in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Medical care has turned into financial concerns for millions of Americans. According to Urban Institute, a non-profit research organization, Kentucky families average close to $500 in debt and Indiana families average over $700. In Louisville, non-profit hospitals have financial assistance program that complete relieve medical bills.
Louisville businessman and investor purchases Butchertown's Hadley Pottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The shelves, once full, are sparse and the final orders for a Louisville landmark are being wrapped. Hadley Pottery came to fruition in Butchertown in the 1940’s thanks to the distinctive blue and white artwork of founder Mary Alice Hadley. She was looking to create...
UPS plans expansion in Kentucky that will create 435 new jobs
The new facilities will increase the supply chain within the healthcare sector, according to a statement Thursday from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
Indiana’s Legendary Haunted Witches Castle is for Sale
Years ago, I came across a very unique abandoned house on Facebook. I want to see it in person, so badly, but it's deep in the woods and off-limits to anyone without special permission. Until now. Indiana's Legendary Haunted Witches' Castle is for Sale. According to WDRB, the three-and-a-half acres,...
wdrb.com
Check in to Louisville's longest standing haunt: The Haunted Hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) --LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Jailen Leavell got a chance to stop by The Haunted Hotel in downtown Louisville to explore the spooky attraction. It is considered Louisville's longest standing and scariest Halloween attraction. The haunted house is an extreme, interactive, and in-your face haunt. Sunday night...
wdrb.com
Trick-or-treat, food drive hosted at Khalil's on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A combination of trunk-or-treat and a food drive led to fun on Saturday. Families came out for one of the largest Halloween events in south Louisville, held in the parking lot of Khalil's on Dixie Highway. Kids enjoyed trick-or-treating, fire trucks, bounce houses and more. Families...
WLKY.com
Ronald McDonald House looking for help to host activities for record number of guests at the house
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana is seeking volunteers to help host activities at the house, which has been serving a record number of guests in recent months. The Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home to families of children receiving treatment at area...
wdrb.com
Halloween, trick-or-treating returns in full-force to Hillcrest Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's known as one of the most decorated Halloween streets in America and it never has a shortage of trick-or-treaters. Each year, thousands of kids and their parents make their way to Hillcrest Avenue for serious Halloween fun. Many of the homeowners decorated their houses and...
wdrb.com
Councilwoman says affordable housing crisis impacting Louisville kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro councilwoman says an affordable housing crisis is hitting Louisville's youngest residents hard. Kids often sleeping in cars or relying on their grandparents to take them in. Four thousand Jefferson County Public Schools students don't have homes. Almost 100 of them live in District...
leoweekly.com
24 Essential Karaoke Spots In Louisville And Southern Indiana
Feeling stir-crazy? Need a place to sing your heart out without waking the neighbors? LEO’s got you covered. We did deep-dive and found 25 essential karaoke spots that you and all your karaoke loving friends should try. The spots in this list range from daily karaoke, to bars that...
Wave 3
Norton Elementary class serves coffee and smiles on Fridays
New report shows housing insecurity in the Highlands among families, children. The report says more than 55,000 homes are at or below 50% the area’s median income. Man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers, has new connection with Kentuckians. Updated: 4 hours ago. Man with over 500 matching...
wdrb.com
MSD says recent rain is helping eliminate the odor issues across the city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Recent rainfall helped eliminate an odor that many have been complaining about across Louisville. Last month, MSD confirmed to WDRB News that the cause of the odor was sewer gas odor trapped in catch basins, which is caused by a lack of rain. There are nearly...
wdrb.com
WDRB in the Morning's Jude Redfield gets spooky for Halloween
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A WDRB in the Morning tradition continues this Halloween with WDRB Meteorologist Jude Redfield. Each year, Jude takes it upon himself to deliver the forecast in several different Halloween costumes. Jude started Monday morning as Jude Behead-field. With the help of camera operator Nick Kessler, a...
wdrb.com
University of Louisville narrows presidential field, Gonzalez not a finalist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next president of the University of Louisville will likely come from outside the institution, as interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez confirmed to WDRB News on Friday that she did not advance to final stage of the confidential search process. The university's board of trustees is...
