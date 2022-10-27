ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

This Week in Southeastern Athletics: October 31-November 6, 2022

HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University soccer team is set for the Southland Conference Tournament, the football and indoor volleyball teams continue league play and a beach volleyball pair tests their mettle against the nation’s best during this week in Southeastern Athletics. The Lady Lions (7-6-3, 5-4-3...
VOLLEYBALL: Lady Lions clinch post-season spot with win at Nicholls

THIBODAUX, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team officially punched its ticket to the Southland Conference Championship Tournament as the Lady Lions completed the season sweep of Nicholls State with a 3-1 (25-14, 25-18, 21-25, 25-22) win over the Colonels Saturday at the David R. Stopher Gymnasium. Kailin...
FOOTBALL: Southeastern rallies past McNeese, 28-27

LAKE CHARLES, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team scored the game’s final 13 points to rally for a 28-27 Southland Conference victory over McNeese Saturday night at Cowboy Stadium. Donte’ Daniels intercepted McNeese quarterback Walker Wood in the final minute to quell the upset bid by...
FOOTBALL: SLU continues road swing at McNeese tonight

HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team will return to Southland Conference action with a 7 p.m. contest at McNeese Saturday night in Cowboy Stadium. The game between the in-state SLC rival Lions (4-3, 1-1 SLC) and Cowboys (1-6, 0-3 SLC) will be televised on ESPN+. The...
SOCCER: Southeastern drops regular season finale 3-0 versus NSU

HAMMOND, LA – The Southeastern Louisiana University women's soccer team dropped the last match of the regular season 3-0 to NSU on Friday night. While Southeastern (7-6-3, 5-4-3 SLC) held Northwestern State (11-3-3, 8-2-2 SLC) to no goals in the first half of the. match, the scoreless match would...
Tigers, Green Wave each move up in AP poll

NEW ORLEANS — Oh for this to be the season college football expanded to 12 teams in the playoff. Alas, that isn't the case, but, were it so, both Tulane and LSU would be in the hunt. LSU is ranked 15th and Tulane 23rd, both up a couple of...
Slidell moves into Class 5A rankings in post-Week 9 Top 10s

The No. 1 teams remain the same in all five classifications heading into the final week of the regular season in the Crescent City Sports Top 10 rankings. Destrehan put an exclamation point on their terrific season with a demolition of previously unbeaten East St. John while Catholic of Baton Rouge continues to impress after blanking a solid Scotlandville team.
Devery Henderson, Fred McAfee and Kevin Mangum inducted into Saints Hall of Fame

On Friday, the Saints held their 33rd annual Hall of Fame luncheon where three new members were introduced into the Saints Hall of Fame. This year's class includes former Saints wide receiver Devery Henderson, former running back and special teams standout, Fred McAfee who is also the team's current Vice President of player engagement and athletic trainer, Kevin Mangum who has been with Saints for 42 years.
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up a few spots in the AP Top 25 poll that was released on Sunday, Oct. 30. The Tigers moved up to No. 15 from the No. 18 spot, despite having the week off. Below is the full list of rankings...
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
Lil Wayne Throws High School Reunion Party With Old Classmates

New Orleans, LA - Lil Wayne reconnected with some familiar faces over the weekend as he hosted a McMain High School reunion in New Orleans, Louisiana. A series of photos from the Class of 2000 reunion showed Weezy looking happier than ever as he reunited with some of his classmates and shared a few laughs with old friends throughout the night.
Blake Pontchartrain: Back in the day at the Bud's Broiler near UNO

We are trying to locate information about a former Bud’s Broiler location that we would walk to from UNO in the early 1970s. Would you have any info?. Alfred “Bud” Saunders opened the first Bud’s Broiler in 1952 on Airline Drive in Metairie, offering charcoal-broiled hamburgers and hot dogs (with or without chili and hickory smoke sauce). He opened a second location at 500 City Park Ave. (near Delgado Community College) in 1956. Other locations on Calhoun Street and Banks Street followed.
Alexandra Francine Harrell

Alexandra Francine Harrell (Alley Ghaeteour) passed away October 26, 2022 at 7:57 a.m. She was surrounded by her loved ones to say goodbye at sunrise. Born September 2, 1990 in Stockton, California. Daughter of Brent Harrell and Nicole Delaune-Parker. Survived by mother Nicole Delaune-Parker, Step Father Gary Parker, Grandmother Annina Delaune, Brothers: Riley Harrell, Dakota Harrell (Amber), Sister: Sierra Garraway (Christopher); Nieces, Alexi, Taylor, Jolie Harrell; Brianna, MacKenzie, Porter Garraway; Nephew Graysen Garraway; numerous Aunts and Uncles, and countless cousins. Preceded in death by Father Brent Harrell, Grandfather Clyde Harrell Sr., Grandmother Audrey Harrell, Grandfather Aubert Delaune, Aunt Melanie Harrell-Sharp. Alley had a brilliant mind, was accepted into LSMSA in Natchitoches, La. She continued her education at Nicholls State University, earning a B.of S. Degree from Chef John Folse Culinary Institute. Her love and skill for the culinary arts led her to a career as a chef for Chef John Folse at White Oak Plantation. Her tireless hours and passion earned her a position as Chef John Folse media chef for a short time. Life crossroads took her away from her culinary passion, leading her to a life of adventure, to becoming an assistant brewer at a family brewery in Texas, traveling with friends and family to explore all that life could show her. Learning to grow gardens of flowers and plants; abundant vegetables and fruits. Spending as many adventures with all of her nieces and nephew. After many life hurdles, she truly found herself as an old loving soul. An avid reader, master of jig-saw puzzles, competitor of bingo. She was completely at home and peace in her last chapter of life, as a live-in caretaker to a beloved friend, Ms. Betty Parker.
