Gordon Post Office In Wisconsin To Remain Open After Original Plans To Close
GORDON, Wis. — It’s official, the Gordon Post Office in Wisconsin will remain open despite its original plans to close November 9 due to an expiring lease. Community members and beyond have spent the past few weeks rallying to keep the post office alive. Some saying the closure would hurt those who already travel to Gordon for their mail, if it’s not delivered to their homes.
Former Sawyer County Chief Deputy Craig Faulstich Passes Away At 66
SAWYER COUNTY — Former Sawyer County Chief Deputy, Craig Faulstich, has passed away at the age of 66. Faulstich spent 36 years in law enforcement and passed away on October 26, 2022, from cancer. Craig Lynn Faulstich, age 66, of Hayward, lost his courageous battle with cancer and passed...
19 Fun & Best Things to Do in Hayward, Wisconsin
Hayward is a quiet city surrounding Hayward Lake in northwestern Wisconsin. This midwestern town’s unique community offers surprisingly diverse tourist attractions. Surrounded by over 2000 freshwater lakes, including the intercity Hayward Lake, Hayward, Wisconsin, provides easy access to fishing, kayaking, ATV riding, hunting, mountain biking, horseback riding, snowboarding, skiing, and snowmobiling.
Community Garden Program Free to Public in Lincoln Park
DULUTH, Minn.–Even though it’s not gardening season, a community garden in Lincoln Park is still looking for those with a green thumb to get involved. There’s a plot near Harrison Park that is now reserved for growing fruits and vegetables. This garden was awarded two free libraries through the city of Duluth’s Love Your Block campaign. The free libraries that were granted to the space are actually to store non-perishable food items instead of books.
Group Hosts Trick-Or-Treating Event With Shipwreck Stories
DULUTH, Minn. — Lake Superior has its number of ghostly stories, and one group is bringing that experience to trick-or-treaters. Over at the Harrison Community Center, people could hear some ghostly-inspired stories of the shipwrecks of Lake Superior with seven different scenes, including one about the SS Edmund Fitzgerald.
CAMPAIGN 2022: Minnesota GOP Begin “Heal Minnesota Tour” in Northland; Obama Campaigns for Democrats in Wisconsin
DULUTH & HIBBING, Minn. – While the Halloween season is winding down, campaign season is going strong as Election Day is 10 days away. The Minnesota GOP began their “Heal Minnesota Tour” in Duluth and Hibbing Saturday morning. It featured gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen, Lieutenant Governor...
Woman killed in crash with Wisconsin State Senator was driving 100 MPH
ASHLAND - A Pennsylvania woman who was killed in a car crash involving Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving 100 mph at the time of the crash. Records show 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, was traveling nearly 60 mph over the speed limit when the collision with Bewley and another driver occurred in Ashland on July 22. Ortman's 5-year-old daughter was also in the car and died as a result of the crash.
Records show woman killed in crash involving Wisconsin lawmaker was driving 100 mph
A Pennsylvania woman killed in a crash involving State Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving at 100 mph just before the collision, according to records obtained by the Ashland Daily Press. The paper reported records from the Wisconsin State Patrol show Alyssa Ortman, 27, was driving 55 mph over...
Northwest WI Regional Weekly Construction Update - Oct. 28, 2022
This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron. Schedule: April 4 to November. Cost: $11.55 million. Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay...
Portion of Cross City Trail Remains Closed as Cleanup Continues
DULUTH, Minn. – It will be at least another eight months until a portion of Duluth’s Cross City Trail is back open. The City of Duluth and the Environmental Protection Agency recently provided an update on the work being done to clean up and restore the ponds behind Erie Pond.
21st Avenue East Reopens After Months Of Construction
DULUTH, Minn. — Monday was a great day for drivers wanting to go up the hill as 21st Avenue East is finally open to traffic. This main East Hillside Street has been under construction since late June. The affected areas began at London Road and went all the way...
Lake Superior Zoo Offers Special Treats for Animals on Halloween
DULUTH, Minn.–It’s not just humans getting treats on Halloween, animals are too!. On Monday, the Lake Superior Zoo’s Egyptian fruit bats were chowing down on some fresh fruit. Then a few hours later, staff fed giant pumpkins to their two brown bears named Tundra and Banks. The...
Glensheen’s Pumpkin Hunt Runs Through Halloween
DULUTH, Minn. — If you’re looking for something to do on Halloween, search no more, as Glensheen has something for you to find. The century-old mansion is hiding pumpkins across their estate, and while you’ll find no hints here, we can tell you that there’s nine of them both inside and outside the mansion.
Authorities searching for Wisconsin inmate after no-showing medical appointment
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WFRV) – The whereabouts of an inmate in northwest Wisconsin are unknown after he was released for a medical appointment, which he never showed up to on Thursday. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kevin Ramsey was released around 8:30 a.m. for a medical appointment...
Enger Park Golf Course Closing For The Season
DULUTH, Minn. — Enger Park Golf Course is on their final stroke before the season comes to an end. Enger Park announced Friday, the golf course itself, as well as the driving range will close for the season on Wednesday. However, with the holidays quickly approaching, the Clubhouse will remain open to anyone looking to get something for that special golfer in your life.
Carlton apartment fire displaces several families
The Red Cross is doing what they can to help those displaced in a Carlton apartment fire. It happened at 218 Chestnut Avenue. At 3:41pm Friday- a caller reported an electrical fire and smoke coming from the second story of the complex. Upon arrival, law enforcement officers noticed smoke was primarily coming from the main entry into the complex.
House In Carlton County A Total Loss After Fire, No Injuries Reported
SILVERBROOK TOWNSHIP, Minn. — A house and its contents were declared a total loss after a fire happened Monday morning. The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Gault Road in Silverbrook Township around 9 a.m. The homeowner had...
You’re Getting Old If You Remember The 1991 Halloween Blizzard
I was talking with my co-host Lauren this morning about how it's the time of year when we see the "Do You Remember The Halloween Blizzard of 91? posts." It's then usually followed by a bunch of snow apocalypse pictures of cars being stuck in feet of snow. There were houses where they were literally snowed in. It was the biggest snowstorm of most people's lives and it was a shock when it happened. What was an even bigger shock to me was realizing that she wasn't even born when it happened.
Prep Football: Esko and North Branch Punch Ticket to Section Championships
ESKO, Minn.- Minnesota prep football section semi-finals took place Saturday. In section 7AAA undefeated Esko hosted Two Harbors at home. The Eskomos continued to dominate on both sides of the ball, getting the 43-7 win. Esko moves on to the section championship, Thursday at Malosky Stadium against Pequot Lakes. Kick off is set for 7 PM.
No. 3 Wisconsin Women’s Hockey Forces Split with No. 5 UMD
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team pulled out the overtime win Friday night over Wisconsin. Game Two, took place Saturday at Amsoil Arena. Both teams went back and forth through the first two periods, however the Badgers found a rhythm scoring two more to finish the game. Wisconsin forces the split winning 4-3.
