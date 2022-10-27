Read full article on original website
KIII TV3
Comfortable, clear and dry Sunday in Corpus Christi
Wrapping up the weekend with great conditions. This is ahead of a change - increase in rain chances picking up for Halloween.
Blue Shore Pedal Lounge bringing something different to the Coastal Bend
A new attraction in Corpus Christ had its official grand opening on Friday, ahead of the Halloween weekend. Blue Shore Pedal Lounge is basically a bar on a bike with 16 seats.
KSAT 12
Black residents in Corpus Christi file a civil rights complaint to stop Texas’ first desalination plant
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Hillcrest neighborhood in Corpus Christi started out as an upscale all-white community in the heart of the city. But after oil was discovered nearby in 1930, a growing refinery sector on Hillcrest’s edge drove many residents to seek homes elsewhere. So in 1944, Corpus Christi recommended Hillcrest be opened to Black people.
Flatiron Dragados, TxDOT to meet for progress update on new Harbor Bridge
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flatiron Dragados and TxDOT will be meeting Thursday morning for a progress update on construction of the new Harbor Bridge. During that meeting, the developers and crews will discuss their preparations to resume construction of the bridge's main span. That's the cable stay portion of the bridge over the ship channel.
Día de los Muertos Festival returns to downtown Corpus Christi this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Día De Los Muertos street festival in downtown Corpus Christi is back after a two year hiatus. K Space Contemporary and Axis Tattoo are partnering to bring the festival back to downtown after taking two years off due to the pandemic. Día De...
Enter if you dare: 3NEWS visits one haunted house that will have you spooked
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This Halloween all you need to remember is the house at the corner of California and San Antonio Street. That's where 3NEWS found one of the scariest Halloween display's that you and your family might dare to visit. At first glance, you might think you...
Beto O'Rourke set to visit Corpus Christi Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beto O'Rourke will be returning to Corpus Christi on Monday as part of Vote with Beto. O'Rourke will visit the Nueces County Courthouse polling locations Monday morning as early voting continues. According to the LBJ School of Public Affairs latest poll, O'Rourke is projected to...
Woman accused of killing motorcyclist in wrong-way Flour Bluff crash in court Wednesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sarah Hoss, who is charged with intoxication manslaughter after allegedly driving the wrong way down the SPID feeder road near Waldron and killing 54-year-old Eutimio "Tim" Barrera, appeared in Missy Medary's 347th District Court Wednesday. "Ms. Hoss, there are reasons you are here today," Medary...
DPS trooper strikes deal with DA's office
Holly Thomas, one of two Department of Public Safety troopers arrested last year, has agreed to participate in a pretrial diversion program.
Overcrowding at Nueces County Jail continues
Because of jail overpopulation, some inmates are held in large holding cells. It is typically not a jail living area, however, inmates are given what they need.
