WOWT
North Omaha shooting injures 1, shooter not found
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A shooting in north Omaha leaves one person injured. The call came out around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when police say around 16 shots were fired near the area of 20th and Lake Streets. The extent of the injuries of the person hit isn’t yet known, but...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha church works to fight health inequity
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Susan Blum brought her seven-year-old granddaughter to the Pleasant Green Baptist Church health fair Saturday. Blum lives a few miles away and came for their COVID boosters. “It’s very accessible for us. It’s in our area, so it was the perfect place for us today,” said...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha shooting send one to hospital
OMAHA, Neb. -- A shooting in Omaha on Sunday is being investigating after one man was injured. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of N 20th St. for a reported shooting. Officers said they found a 37-year-old male victim that had gunshot wounds. The...
Omaha Police Department investigating fatal police shooting
The Omaha Police Department’s Officer Involved Investigations Team is investigating an early morning officer-involved shooting that occurred in the area of S 30th and Marcy Streets.
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Omaha cutting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a cutting that injured a man earl Saturday morning. OPD said officers were dispatched to a local hospital at 3:15 a.m. for a victim that came. Officers said the victim reported that he was cut during a fight outside of a...
News Channel Nebraska
Man shot in Omaha Police officer-involved shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An officer-involved shooting took place overnight in Omaha. It happened around 3 a.m. when Omaha Police officers responded to a shots fired call near 30th and Marcy Street. When officers arrived they found a man in a vehicle who they believed had a weapon. During the...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD releases its account of fatal overnight shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department has released its account of a shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead in the metro. OPD said its Officer Involved Investigations Team is investigating the early-morning shooting in the area of S. 30th and Marcy Streets. Officials with OPD stated Sunday morning...
klkntv.com
Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to recent health reasons. Now, she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro...
KETV.com
Now serving Omaha: Brownie Bar Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — If you're looking for a delicious treat in Omaha, Brownie Bar Omaha has you covered. The concept is simple. Customers get three brownie choices to choose from and then a choice of eight different toppings. It's a place where you can shop and satisfy your sweet...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify man killed by officers in shooting early Sunday morning
Omaha police identify the man killed by officers responding to a shots fired call. Investigators say they got a 911 call about a man shooting a gun outside a home Sunday near S. 30th and Marcy streets just after 3:00 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found 23-year-old Jeramyah Wilson inside a parked SUV.
News Channel Nebraska
Otoe, Bethel, daycares hold trunk-or- treat
OTOE - Sunday was a popular primer for Halloween, with trunk or treats at Nebraska City and Otoe. The Otoe park is known as the location of the annual BBQ, but committee member Angela Parsons thought a trunk or treat would keep the activities going into the fall. It started...
WOWT
Omaha water main break
Despite some cautious optimism last month, the possibility of a rail strike is growing. A person has been taken into custody for threatening a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School. Open Door Mission adjust to decline in donations. Updated: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:33 PM UTC. With inflation, it's...
WOWT
UNO gives ‘all clear’ alert, saying Omaha Police had person of interest in custody
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A police situation on the UNO campus had the community on heightened alert for about an hour Friday night. The person of interest was taken into custody and booked into Douglas County for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of an unregistered firearm according to Omaha police.
News Channel Nebraska
Meth-related charge puts Omaha woman in jail
OMAHA, Neb. -- A woman from Omaha received over six years of imprisonment for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 49-year-old Maria Martinez, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. Martinez was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
1011now.com
Lincoln Fire and Rescue investigates two fires in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a pair of fires in south Lincoln on Saturday. The first fire occurred near the 800 block of H street at around 2:23 p.m. According to LFR, smoke was seen coming from a three-story apartment building. This was confirmed by Lincoln...
KETV.com
Wildlife encounters highlight creatures of the night
OMAHA, Neb. — Wildlife encounters stopped by fire news Saturday to highlight some of their creatures of the night. As the spooky season comes to a close, we get up close and personal with an Owl, Tarantula and Boa constrictor. For more information on wildlife encounters click here.
1011now.com
Motorcyclist killed in north Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a deadly crash between a motorcyclist and the driver of a truck near 11th and Adams Friday night at around 7 p.m. A 30-year-old Lincoln man died from injuries from the crash. LPD reports that they were called to the intersection to...
WOWT
Suspect in custody after threat made about Elkhorn middle school
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A suspect in the social media threat about an Elkhorn middle school was in custody Thursday, authorities said. The school district sent out a letter to staff and families Thursday afternoon saying the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had someone in custody and that “no active threat remains.”
Omaha Police investigating a stabbing early Saturday morning
Early Saturday morning, an alleged stabbing took place outside a bar. One person was injured, and the investigation is ongoing.
UPDATE: Law enforcement identifies suspect in Elkhorn school shooting threat
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) received information that an anonymous person threatened a school shooting at Elkhorn Ridge Middle School.
