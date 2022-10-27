Port Washington residents, developers at odds over new major residential development

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. - Passionate Port Washington residents say once it's gone, it's gone, and they're doing whatever they can to protect their waterfront, free of development.

But developers tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan housing is needed and will clean up an eyesore.

As McLogan reports, there's some discontent in beautiful Port Washington, a hamlet on the North Shore.

"We're a peninsula. One road in, one road out," said longtime homeowner Edda Ramsdell.

Ramsdell and a coalition of voice are empassioned over the possibility of the first major residential development on their historic waterfront.

"This is crazy. I live here. We have zoning laws. Why are we even talking about this?" said homeowner Andy Shaffer.

A luxury apartment building, seven stories, with a public marina and public promenade.

"145 West Shore Drive. Please take a look around at this derelict property," said Joseph Rossi of Southern Land Company.

The developers took McLogan on a tour of the parcel they hope to build on. First up? Removing hazardous debris.

"Behind us, we have over 1,000 pilings in the water that have a PCB creosote, steel cribbing. You have a dilapidated bulkhead, sunken barge, truck tires," Rossi said.

Rossi says the eyesore would be transformed, and the underused harbor made welcoming. There will be 176 units, $3,500 for a one bedroom, $11,000 for a penthouse.

"Ten percent affordable component in the building. Much needed housing for this neighborhood," Rossi said.

Developers say fears that West Shore Drive will become a traffic nightmare, and schools and taxes are impacted are unfounded.

"A seven story high rise luxury apartment would not only pollute our waters, it would destroy this beautiful habitat," said Margaret Galbraith of Transition Town Port Washington.

Petitions are being circulated, citing inadequate storm water planning for an underground garage.

Opponents say they point to science. Fighting climate change means preserving natural habitat and limiting greenhouse gas emissions, thus halting waterfront development.

"In the face of climate change, what we really need is to retreat, not build walls," said Frank Piccininni of Save Our Shoreline Coalition.

The development would be adjacent to hiking and biking trails, birdwatching - a park that many were hoping to expand.

"It's a mosaic of habitats. that is Port Washington's most ecologically important habitat," said ecologist David Jakim.

"We listened to them, made changes and adjustments. We want to be a good neighbor," Rossi said.

"We intend to take this to the bitter end," Ramsdell said.