French-inspired Ladue estate contains luxury auto house
By Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
4 days ago
LADUE, Mo. – Pouring over pictures of this French-inspired estate in west St. Louis County will leave you awestruck and thumbing through a thesaurus in a vain quest to find the right adjectives to describe this elegant marvel.
Designed by Dick Busch Architects and built in 2014 by CIC Construction Group , 1705 N. Woodlawn Avenue sits on 7.5 acres in Ladue, with its own lake and gazebo, marble fountains, gated circle driveways, and tiered patios and terraces.
The property holds two unattached guest apartments with a combined 5,000 feet of finished space. The 27,000 square-foot main residence, the crown jewel of the estate, has European limestone flooring, a sweeping spiral staircase, and pristine tree-lined landscape views.
Guests will be wowed by the two-story reception hall, complete with a stained-glass domed ceiling, as well as the coffered ceilings of the great room and its large chandelier and grand fireplace.
The primary residence has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and four half-baths. A wood-paneled elevator will ferry people from the lower level—with a saloon, billiards room, arcade, and theater—to the two residential floors.
The grandeur of this $15 million estate does not stop in the living quarters. The home contains an auto court for sports and luxury cars, a car wash, a porte cochère, and a mechanic’s workshop with hydraulic lift. Between the showroom and the massive garage, the estate has enough parking for 17 vehicles!
The phrase “a picture is worth a thousand words” is more than apt when talking about this home.
