Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Florida Teenager Steals $13,500 from Her Grandmother and Hands the Money Out to Classmates at Lake Weir Middle SchoolZack LoveMarion County, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Celebrate Pride in the Square.Matthew C. WoodruffOcala, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Driver with history of ‘trouble’ arrested on Historic Side of The Villages
A driver who admitted he had a history of “trouble” was arrested after a traffic stop on the Historic Side of The Villages. David Michael Gallo, 45, of Leesburg, was driving a Hyundai SUV at 10:38 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was pulled over after a check revealed the vehicle’s registered owner has a revoked license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was conducted at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Wales Plaza.
villages-news.com
Unlicensed driver from Mexico nabbed behind wheel of woman’s truck
An unlicensed driver from Mexico was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel of a woman’s truck. Jaimin Perez Rubio, 34, of Lady Lake, was driving the black 2004 Nissan Titan at 6:40 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at County Road 466 when an officer noticed an eye-level crack in the truck’s windshield, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Wildwood man arrested after witnesses describe altercation with lady friend
A Wildwood man was arrested after witnesses described an alleged altercation with his lady friend. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called late Sunday to the home of 34-year-old Atlas Christopher Bouie, where a woman had suffered a scratch under her right eye and she had several bandages covering open wounds on her knee.
WCJB
Marion County deputies work to prevent pedestrian deaths, candy contamination on Halloween
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - As children dress up as their favorite heroes and villains to ask for candy, there are some real dangers facing children in North Central Florida on Halloween. This year, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the “Safe and Spooktacular Halloween Party” to offer children a...
cw34.com
Man threatens to skin deputy alive, claims there was paranormal activity involved
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man claimed he was cursed during a traffic stop in Marion County. On Oct. 23 around 4 a.m., deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office saw a vehicle driving in the area of SW 484 and the Northbound on-ramp of I-75, with its hazard lights on, and both driver's side tires appearing deflated.
WCJB
MCSO tries to identify duo accused of stealing elderly woman’s purse
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking residents to help them find a pair of thieves. MCSO officials say the two individuals went to the Publix on Southwest Highway 200. The male suspect started a conversation with an elderly shopper to distract her. While the...
villages-news.com
Villager serves month and a half in jail after fracas at Margarita Republic
A resident of The Villages served a month and a half in jail after a fracas at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square. Robert Cory Watkins, 31, who lives at 1313 Lester Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages, was arrested Aug. 27 on charges of disorderly intoxication, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.
villages-news.com
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in Ocala after collision with SUV in The Villages
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital in Ocala after a collision with a sport utility vehicle in The Villages. The 20-year-old Lady Lake man had been riding a Honda motorcycle at 12:22 p.m. Monday eastbound on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard when he collided with a 2022 Honda SUV driven by a 71-year-old Villager, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
villages-news.com
Daughter arrested after allegedly attempting to steal money from mother’s purse
A daughter was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal money from her mother’s purse at their home in the Village of Country Club Hills. Teddie Rose Morris, 30, was arrested Sunday night at her home on Schwartz Boulevard after she grabbed her 69-year-old mother’s purse and took $30 and an EBT card, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The mother demanded the return of the money, and Morris gave it back “with the exception of a few dollars,” the report said. When the mother threatened to call police, Morris, who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, pushed her mother down and got on top of her. Morris “forcibly” held her mother’s hands behind her back. Morris only released her mother after Morris’ boyfriend yelled at her. Morris and her boyfriend left the home. The mother went to the Lady Lake Police Department to report the incident.
villages-news.com
Villager to lose license after crash in roundabout at Haciendas of Mission Hills
A Villager will lose his driver’s license after a crash in a roundabout near the Haciendas of Mission Hills. Joseph Carmen Canicatti, 70, of the Village of El Cortez, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. He was previously convicted on a charge of driving under the influence in 1998 in Miami-Dade County.
WCJB
VIDEO: Drunk driver blames ‘paranormal activity’ for damaged car, assaults Marion County deputy
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of a traffic stop where a DUI suspect threatened deputies and blamed his impairment on “paranormal activity.”. According to the sheriff’s office, around 4 a.m. on Oct. 23, they spotted a car in the area...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to two women in parking lot
A 44-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) after he was accused of exposing himself to two women in a parking lot. On Tuesday, October 25, an MCSO deputy responded to the Lowe’s home improvement store located at 7575 SW 90th Street in reference to a suspicious person. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the two female victims who advised that Christopher Todd Piscitelli had exposed himself to them.
villages-news.com
Woman driving Buick without license plate arrested at Pilot in Wildwood
A woman driving a Buick without a license plate was arrested at the Pilot service station on State Road 44 in Wildwood. Ruby Lee Cameron, 42, of Wildwood, was driving the gold Buick at about 5:30 am. Thursday when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle did not have a license plate. A traffic stop was initiated at the Pilot service station.
villages-news.com
Michigan trio nabbed after high-speed pursuit begins on I-75 in Sumter County
A Michigan trio was nabbed after a high-speed pursuit which ultimately reached the speed of 160 miles per hour began Friday morning on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. Two stolen vehicles, a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango, traveling northbound on I-75 in Sumter County were being tracked by their owner who contacted law enforcement. A short time later, the owner advised that the Dodge Durango had stopped at an unknown location in Marion County. About 45 minutes later, a Florida Department of Agriculture law officer spotted the Grand Cherokee northbound on I-75. He attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Hamilton County. Both vehicles fled north into Georgia, where the Grand Cherokee was abandoned.
pasconewsonline.com
Man found dead after trying to leave gang; 5 suspects arrested
HERNANDO COUNTY, FLa.- Five men allegedly affiliated with the Latin Kings gang have been charged with murder after a man was found lying dead on a Brooksville roadway in July of 2021. According to detectives at the Hernando County Sheriff's office, the suspects allegedly beat the victim to death to...
WCJB
Multiple people rushed to the hospital after head-on wreck in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A major roadway was blocked after multiple people were injured in a head-on collision on Friday in Silver Springs. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say three people were taken to the hospital after two vehicles crashed head-on on East Highway 40. Troopers say a 70-year-old woman,...
villages-news.com
Man released from jail after arrest earlier this year at restaurant in The Villages
A man has been released from jail after his arrest earlier this year at a restaurant in The Villages. Brett Barton Moorhouse, 35, of Fort Pierce, was sentenced to time served earlier this month in Lake County Court after pleading no contest to charges of trespassing and criminal mischief. He...
villages-news.com
Good Samaritans rush in at scene of crash at Brownwood
Good Samaritans rushed in to lend assistance at the scene of a crash early Saturday morning at Brownwood. The accident occurred at about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 44 and Meggison Road. The early morning conditions were foggy and misty. A woman had been driving a red...
fox35orlando.com
What happened to Lacey Buenfil? Central Florida mom's disappearance in 2011 remains cold case
Investigators are continuing to follow up on leads in the disappearance of Lacey Buenfil. The mother of three vanished in 2011 shortly after being seen on surveillance video of a Lake County convenience store.
click orlando
70-year-old woman killed in Marion County head-on crash, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 70-year-old woman was killed and two others seriously injured following a head-on crash along State Road 40 Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said that a 29-year-old Deltona woman was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra west along State...
Comments / 1