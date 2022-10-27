A daughter was arrested after allegedly attempting to steal money from her mother’s purse at their home in the Village of Country Club Hills. Teddie Rose Morris, 30, was arrested Sunday night at her home on Schwartz Boulevard after she grabbed her 69-year-old mother’s purse and took $30 and an EBT card, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The mother demanded the return of the money, and Morris gave it back “with the exception of a few dollars,” the report said. When the mother threatened to call police, Morris, who stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds, pushed her mother down and got on top of her. Morris “forcibly” held her mother’s hands behind her back. Morris only released her mother after Morris’ boyfriend yelled at her. Morris and her boyfriend left the home. The mother went to the Lady Lake Police Department to report the incident.

