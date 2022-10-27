Read full article on original website
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
Iron Sheik Threatens To Break Jake Paul’s Neck After Anderson Silva Fight
Jake Paul has always been part of huge boxing matches, and he manages to build up a ton of hype for his fights. Jake Paul also loves trash-talking his opponents, and it has proven to be an effective strategy. However, even The Problem Child is no match for the Iron Sheik.
WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022
WWE RAW Results – October 31, 2022. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca BelAir vs. Nikki Cross. Match starts off with Bianca BelAir sends Nikki Cross into the corner. She delivers several shoulders to her midsection before Cross looks for a roll up. BelAir blocks it and delivers a shoulder tackle. Cross hits a crossbody, then fires off several right hands and kicks. Cross sends BelAir into the top turnbuckle face first, but BelAir fires back with a back elbow and a dropkick. BelAir delivers a fallaway slam, but Cross pulls her onto the apron and slams her leg into it. She hits several forearms that sends us to a break.
Cody Rhodes didn’t leave AEW because of The Elite or CM Punk. Source? Cody Rhodes.
As Cody Rhodes continues to rehab and heal up from his torn pec, he’s still finding some time to set the record straight on a few things. Specifically, Rhodes explained why he decided to leave AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE. Responding to a fan on Twitter (whose tweet is now hidden), Rhodes said it wasn’t disputes with his fellow EVPs or CM Punk that made him want to leave, nor was it motivated by financial considerations. “I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny,” Rhodes said. ” … and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk....
Jimmy Uso Reacts To Ava Raine’s NXT Debut
Could The Rock’s daughter, Ava Raine, be the next member of The Bloodline?. Last Tuesday, Simone Johnson — who is the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and known in the ring as Ava Raine — made her debut on WWE NXT when she was revealed to be The Schism faction’s fourth member, who before Raine, featured Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler. After Raine was unmasked, she would drop a quick promo.
Video: Nate Diaz slaps member of Jake Paul’s team backstage at Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz got physical with a member of Jake Paul’s team prior to Paul’s matchup with Anderson Silva on Saturday. Backstage at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., following Diaz’s teammate Chris Avila’s dominant decision win over YouTube star Dr. Mike Varshavski, a skirmish broke out backstage.
WWE Finally Explains Why Dexter Lumis Has Been Targeting The Miz
After three months of Dexter Lumis tormenting The Miz on WWE TV, we finally have some answers as to why Lumis has been targeting the A-Lister since his WWE comeback. On the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw," Johnny Gargano accused The Miz of paying Lumis to "stage a series of attacks" on him, just so he could draw the attention of the paparazzi. Introduced as "a whistle-blower with an inside scoop" by Byron Saxton in a 60-minute style interview titled "The True Story of Dexter Lumis & The Miz," Gargano would provide the backstory to the ongoing WWE storyline.
Hugo Savinovich Says Ric Flair Could Drink As Much As This WWE Hall Of Famer
In the history of professional wrestling, few figures have a reputation for partying matching that of Andre the Giant. Andre was said to have to drink about 12 beers to get himself drunk, and it was a regular occurrence for the big man. However, if former WWE Spanish language commentator...
“They Didn’t Want Punk There From The Start” – Jim Cornette On The Elite
2022 has proven rather tumultuous for All Elite Wrestling. Between the issues caused by dwindling ticket sales and plummeting ratings, CM Punk’s actions during the All Out media scrum led to scandalous developments that the company is still rocking from. The result of that incident has seen a number...
Mick Foley Pitched Entrance Theme Song To Tony Khan For AEW Star
AEW owner Tony Khan has become a polarizing figure in the wrestling industry since joining the business in 2019, taking on the role of WWE's biggest competition. With his introduction into the realm came a new style of doing things, including the way he promotes shows, uses social media, and does constant interviews with tons of different outlets.
Wrestling Superstars Turn Out for Sheamus’ Wedding (Photos)
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Sheamus is getting married this weekend to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla. A number of WWE talents and wrestlers also attended the wedding, with Drew McIntyre and Miro serving as groomsmen in Sheamus’ wedding party. Former WWE Superstar Lana...
How Hulk Hogan Helped Prevent Jesse Ventura From Starting A Wrestlers Union
The employment status of professional wrestlers has long been a conversation point among fans. Instead of being full-time employees for their particular companies, wrestlers have been regarded as independent contractors, meaning the company they are contracted with does not withhold taxes but also doesn't pay health benefits, unemployment compensation, Social Security, or Medicare taxes. WWE Hall of Famer and former Minnesota Governor Jesse "The Body" Ventura has long been an opponent of wrestlers' independent contractor standing.
Emma Reacts To Her WWE Return
On the October 28 edition of "SmackDown," Emma (Tenille Dashwood) made her WWE return since her release in 2017. She had unsuccessfully answered Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the "SmackDown" Women's Title. This evening Emma took to Instagram and reacted to last night's match. "5 years ago today I was...
Sam Adonis Hopes To Shake Stigma Of 'Corey Graves Brother' In MLW
With his upcoming debut for Major League Wrestling this weekend, AAA star Sam Adonis has his sights set on shedding the stigma of being best known as the brother of WWE commentator Corey Graves. In a conversation with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Adonis spoke about the constant comparisons to his brother, and how he's looking to make a name for himself here in the United States.
Seth Rollins Makes Major Change To His Look
Seth Rollins is never shy about switching up his look as The Visionary has been spotted wearing some interesting outfits over the last few years. Rollins has been sporting dark hair for some time now, but he recently posted a photo on social media teasing that he had dyed his hair blonde. He was later spotted in public confirming that at least some of his hair is now lighter.
How Video Games And Comic Books Influenced Cody Rhodes' Wrestling Style
Throughout his career, Cody Rhodes has put references on his ring gear that acknowledge some of his biggest influences in the entertainment world. The second-generation professional wrestling star has said in the past that he's long worn secret symbols and colors that reference characters from his favorite video games and comic books. At the same time, Rhodes has said he's also drawn from comic books and video games to help craft parts of his wrestling personality.
Roman Reigns and Halloween Match Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been confirmed for Monday’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE RAW, which will also be a special Halloween show. We previously mentioned how Reigns was advertised on Monday’s RAW on both the WWE Events website and the arena website. WWE made the appearance official on tonight’s SmackDown on FS1, which saw the feud between Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso escalate when Reigns intervened. Click here for complete SmackDown results.
William Regal Reveals How Much Of Emotional MJF Promo He Expected
Last week's exchange between William Regal and Maxwell Jacob Friedman on "AEW Dynamite" certainly got the world talking. On the latest episode of "Gentleman Villain," William Regal spoke at length not only about the promo, but also about his relationship with and feelings on MJF. One of the things Regal acknowledged was the fact that he wasn't sure what was going to be said once the two of them got out there.
Seth Rollins Introduces A New Look On WWE Raw
WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins brought back an old character trait on this week's "WWE Raw" in Dallas, TX, sporting blonde hair for the first time since his days as a member of The Authority in 2015. Rollins stepped out looking noticeably different during his match against Austin Theory,...
WWE's Braun Strowman Says Upcoming Match Will Be 'Monumental'
Braun Strowman will be competing in his first premium live event match since returning to WWE next weekend in Saudi Arabia when he goes one on one against Omos at WWE's Crown Jewel. The match is being billed as a clash of the giants between two of the biggest members of the roster, with the two men having worked to one-up each other in recent times, and Strowman has taken to Instagram to claim it is, "A fight fit for literal kings."
