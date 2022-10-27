Read full article on original website
Battle for the Senate comes down to final desperate scramble
Neither party has a clear advantage in the polls or in early voting in the handful of races that will decide control of the Senate.
The left lines up against Raimondo for Treasury
Elizabeth Warren's allies are already poised to oppose Biden's next potential Treasury secretary pick.
The Michigan race testing the limits of a GOP wave
John Gibbs is one of several Republican House hopefuls facing a formidable obstacle: their own past statements.
Ambitious GOP senators dive into midterms while Trump weighs his 2024 plans
Some senators may enter the next Republican primary even if Trump does — and many more will if he backs off. So they're leaping onto their best stage.
The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it.
Lawrence, a vivid blue dot in the sea of red that is Kansas, could soon be represented in the U.S. House of Representatives by a Republican who opposes abortion rights and voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. If the Democrat in the race wins, he would have to drive more than five hours from […] The post The ‘blue dot’ of Lawrence, Kansas, will soon have a new congressman. No one’s talking about it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
The justice and the good ol’ boy
The justice and the good ol’ boy are running very different campaigns. This observation may come across as being as fresh and newsworthy as a pit bull sampling the delectable flavors of a hapless mailman. But, along with candidate quality, the contrasting strategy Cheri Beasley has chosen to run relative to Republican Ted Budd explains why the Democratic jurist finds […] The post The justice and the good ol’ boy first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
