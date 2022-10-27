Read full article on original website
Related
westbendnews.net
Shooting Investigation In Paulding County
Haviland, Ohio – On Saturday, October 29, 2022, shortly after 8:00 p.m., deputies were called to 12504 Road 72 in Blue Creek Township to investigate a drive-by shooting. Deputies learned the homeowner, Newlyn W. Baker, was the lone occupant when his residence was shot multiple times from the roadway. Baker was not injured.
WANE-TV
3 Indiana teens found dead in car: ISP
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State police are investigating the deaths of three teenagers who were found in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. According to a release from Indiana State Police, troopers responded to a call reporting the teens had been found unresponsive just after 3 p.m. in a car on a property near Etna Green.
WANE-TV
SUV ends up in Wells County river after swerving to avoid crash
WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A driver was not hurt after his SUV veered off a Wells County roadway and went into the Salamonie River early Monday. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. in the area of S.R. 3 and Willow Road, four miles southeast of Warren, according to a post from the Wells County Sheriff’s Office.
Times-Bulletin
Several fire departments respond to pole barn fire
OHIO CITY — Ohio City Volunteer Fire Department responded to a pole barn fire at 13832 Mendon Road at approximately 1:50 p.m. Mutual aid was called for almost immediately. Van Wert, Middle Point, and Rockford Fire Departments all responded with manpower and tankers, and Van Wert provided an additional engine. CERT, which services all of Van Wert County, also responded to the scene.
Lima News
Suspect at large after car chase, home invasion
LIMA — A man is at large after leading police on a vehicle pursuit, invading a residence and assaulting the occupants, according to a release from the Allen County Sheriff”s Office. According to the release, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Laroy “Knowledge” Page, 32, was involved in a...
WOWO News
Three teenagers found dead in car in Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Three teenagers were found deceased in a car in Kosciusko County Sunday afternoon. Indiana State Troopers responded shortly after 3 p.m. to a property in the 10800 block of West 900 North, near Etna Green for the report of three teenagers unresponsive. Officers located a 2008 Ford.
WANE-TV
House shot into multiple times, Ohio police ask for tips
HAVILAND, Ohio (WANE) The Paulding County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in figuring out who fired shots into a home Saturday evening. According to a release from the department, deputies were called to a home on Road 72 in Blue Creek Township just after 8 p.m.
peakofohio.com
Area drivers injured following two-vehicle crash
Two area drivers were injured following a crash outside of West Mansfield Sunday night at 10 o’clock. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Demetrik Whetsel, 18, of Bellefontaine, was driving west on County Road 8 when he failed to stop at the stop sign at the State Route 292 intersection.
hometownstations.com
Rural Paulding County home struck multiple times during Drive-by shooting
Haviland, OH (WLIO) - Paulding County deputies are asking for help in finding the suspect responsible for a weekend drive-by shooting in rural part of the county. Shortly after 8 pm. on Saturday night, deputies responded to a call, of multiple shots being fired from a vehicle on the roadway at a home at 12504 Road 72 just north of Haviland. The homeowner, Newlyn Baker was the only person home at the time, and he was not injured during the shooting. They have no information about a possible suspect or vehicle description. If you have a tip that could lead them to either one, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 419-399-3791, or you can submit a tip on their website or by using their new app.
Police respond to a crash near Maplecrest Rd and Rothman Rd
Police are on the scene of a 3-car crash near the intersection of Maplecrest and Rothman roads.
13abc.com
Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-mile police chase ended with a crash and two men arrested Sunday morning. Findlay Police were called to the Best Buy Distribution Center just after 5:30 AM Sunday for a theft in progress. When they arrived, officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles, pulling out of a grassy area at the front of the facility.
WANE-TV
Semi blocks downtown Fort Wayne intersection
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An “inoperable” semi blocked an intersection in downtown Fort Wayne mid-afternoon Monday. Around 2 p.m., a semi became stopped in the roundabout at Superior and Ewing streets. Fort Wayne Police said the semi was “inoperable,” and blocked the intersection. The...
WANE-TV
Roof partially collapses in Fort Wayne apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire in the Waterloo Gardens apartments on Bunt Drive. That’s off East Paulding Road. FWFD responded to the 5800 block of Bunt Drive just before 10 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived, they...
peakofohio.com
Bush found guilty on 6 felony counts from November 2019 double murder
Josia Bush, 19, of Urbana, was recently found guilty of murder from the Thanksgiving Eve double murder in 2019. A jury found Bush guilty of six counts of complicity to aggravated burglary (F1), aggravated robbery (F1), kidnapping (F1), felonious assault (F2), and two counts of murder (unclassified felonies). Bush will...
Lima police investigate report of shots fired
LIMA — Lima police are investigating a shooting incident that took place at approximately 9:25 p.m. Thursday. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Lakewood Avenue in reference to shots being fired. One residence was struck but police offered no further details at this time. Anyone with information is...
Lima News
Two people injured in Lima shooting
LIMA — Two people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting Wednesday night in Lima. According to the Lima Police Department, at approximately 10:15 p.m. officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting at 409 Orena St. Two individuals were found there suffering gunshot wounds. They have been identified as Lonnie Funches, 40, and Lakesha Durr, 51, both of Lima. Both were then hospitalized for treatment.
hometownstations.com
Lima Police Department
We meet the newest member of the Lima Police Department! K-9 Roscoe is with us along with Patrolman Logan Patton and Chief Angel Cortes.
thevillagereporter.com
Nineteen Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on October 18, 2022 and returned indictments against nineteen individuals. Those indicted include:. Travis H. Crager, 43, of Angola was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Theft, a fourth-degree felony. Crager is charged with using force, stealth, or deception to trespass in an occupied structure in Montpelier to commit a theft valued at $2890 on or about July 24, 2021 through August 16, 2021.
Indiana woman sentenced in crash that killed husband
The woman had a BAC of .11% after the Jan. 8 crash on Lower Huntington Road.
Ring video footage captures two male suspects stealing a cargo trailer
Surveillance video captures two male suspects in a Chevrolet Silverado stealing a cargo trailer, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Troy, Ohio (MCSO) social media page. Miami County Sheriff’s deputies recently reported a theft of a cargo trailer in the 7000 block of E. U.S. Route 36, the...
Comments / 0