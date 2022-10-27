Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
Notebook: Rylan Ortt, Coy Steel return; Montana State looks ahead to Northern Arizona
BOZEMAN — After missing the first eight weeks of the season, strong safety Rylan Ortt has been reinstated and cleared to play by the NCAA, Montana State head football coach Brent Vigen said Monday. Ortt, who was listed as MSU’s starting strong safety coming out of spring ball, was...
skylinesportsmt.com
Montana State press conference – Brent Vigen on Northern Arizona
No. 3 Montana State posted a 43-38 win over No. 5 Weber State on October 22, 2022 to enter its bye week undefeated in Big Sky Conference play (5-0) and 7-1 overall. MSU begins November with a trip to Flagstaff to take on Northern Arizona. Montana State has not played at Walkup Skydome since 2017.
406mtsports.com
Montana State men honor former coach Mick Durham, beat MSU Billings in tight exhibition
BOZEMAN — Montana State began its 2022-23 men's basketball campaign with an ugly 56-49 exhibition win against Montana State University Billings on Sunday at Worthington Arena. From ball control issues (12 turnovers) to shooting woes (32.8% overall, 16% on 3-pointers), the Bobcats’ first action of the season left a...
406mtsports.com
Montana State's Kira Thomsen notches 1,000th career kill in loss at EWU
CHENEY, Wash. — Despite career performances from Kira Thomsen and Jourdain Klein, the Montana State volleyball team couldn’t hold off a late charging Eastern Washington squad as the Eagles rallied for a 25-22, 26-28, 19-25, 25-23, 15-11 win on Friday night at Reese Court. Thomsen, who finished with...
montanasports.com
Montana State pulls past MSU-Billings in exhibition game, Mick Durham honored
BOZEMAN — On an afternoon that pitted two former Montana State basketball icons against each other, the Montana State Bobcats outlasted the visiting Montana State University Billings Yellowjackets in a 56-49 exhibition game on Sunday. In the end, Danny Sprinkle’s Montana State Bobcats pulled away from MSU Hall of...
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road Video Wildlife ...
montanasports.com
Class B playoffs: Big plays lead visiting Missoula Loyola to victory over Townsend
BOULDER — Missoula Loyola entered its first-round playoff matchup with Townsend with a losing record, but the Rams wouldn't be denied on Saturday. Loyola pulled the first upset of the 2022 Montana high school football playoffs with a 27-13 victory over the homestanding Bulldogs to advance to the second round of the Class B bracket. The Rams evened their record at 5-5 while Townsend finished its season at 6-3.
406mtsports.com
Montana Western holds MSU-Northern to 62 yards in big win
DILLON – The Montana Western Bulldogs continued Frontier Conference at Vigilante Field on Saturday afternoon as they hosted the MSU-Northern Lights. The Bulldogs ran for 343 yards and six touchdowns, Jon Jund threw for two scores, and the Western defense held the Lights to 62 yards of total offense in a 66-0 win over Northern.
406mtsports.com
State A boys soccer: Columbia Falls routs Livingston for first title in 17 seasons
COLUMBIA FALLS – On a sunny Saturday afternoon, the Columbia Falls boys soccer team at long last re-emerged from the giant shadow forever looming from 10 miles to the west. Kai Golan scored three first-half goals and the Wildcats – who finished runner-up to arch-rival and nine-time state champion Whitefish the past two seasons – dominated Livingston 5-2 for their first Class A boys soccer championship in 17 years.
406mtsports.com
State AA girls soccer: Bozeman Gallatin beats Missoula Sentinel for 1st title
BOZEMAN — The tears of happiness came exactly one year after the tears of sadness, the ones that represented the pain of almost having everything. Memories of a one-goal loss in the 2021 state championship fueled the Bozeman Gallatin girls soccer team all the way through the 2022 season. Back in the title game on Saturday, the Raptors did not waste the opportunity to make history.
montanasports.com
8-Man playoffs: Chaz Veland, Clintin Buyan push Ennis past Chinook in opening round
ENNIS — Chaz Veland rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns Saturday and Ennis defeated Chinook 19-6 in the first round of the 8-Man football playoffs. Veland scored on runs of 19 yards, 3 yards and 19 yards again as the Mustangs took a three-score lead in the third quarter.. Ennis' Clintin Buyan added 74 yards rushing. The Mustangs piled up 189 yards on 40 rushing attempts.
Murdered Montana Woman’s Family Still Hopes For Answers In Case
This year marked year 22 of a missing mother of two from Livingston, Montana. But the question is still lingering through the community and the state, "What happened to Sheila Jordan"?. Some may not be familiar with the quaint little town of Livingston, but it is a tight-knit Montana community....
NBCMontana
Zinke hosts grassroots rallies in Belgrade, Kalispell
BOZEMAN, Mont. — The race for Montana’s Western U.S. House race is heating up. Ryan Zinke hosted a grassroots rally Friday in Belgrade to get people out to vote. The rally featured speakers Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and Gov. Greg Gianforte. They talked...
explorebigsky.com
Couple takes to airwaves in ongoing water fight with Bozeman
City denies harming a critical trout spawning habitat, says it has to put the community’s water supply before one family’s wishes. A couple that has been fighting for years with the city of Bozeman over water rights is now going to spend large sums on ads aimed at winning over the city’s residents.
Two Montana Towns Ranked Among Most Beautiful Winter Destinations
Much of western Montana recently saw the first significant snowfall of the season, which means that winter is just around the corner. Of course, for many Montanans, winter is full of fun and adventure. From skiing to snowmobiling, there is plenty to do here in Big Sky Country. In fact,...
Hard Work Paid Off! So Grateful This Famous Montana Road Is Open
It's been a long wait, but it has finally come together and we couldn't be happier!. Yellowstone National Park announced on the 30th of October that the North Entrance in Gardiner and the road between that entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs, also known as Old Gardiner Road, will be open for regular visitor traffic. With crews working continuously to get the road repaired as soon as possible, their hard work paid off.
2 killed in I90 crash Thursday night near Belgrade
Two people are dead following a crash Thursday night on Interstate 90 near Belgrade. One driver reportedly driving wrong way
NBCMontana
Belgrade man sentenced for firearms crimes, trafficking meth, heroin
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Belgrade man was sentenced to six years in prison for trafficking meth and heroin as well as firearms crimes. Jeramiah Kayson Gohde, 24, pleaded guilty after law enforcement found him slumped over the steering wheel of an idling vehicle with drugs and a short-barreled shotgun inside.
Bozeman man sentenced to prison for stealing government benefits
A Bozeman man who admitted to stealing over $57,000 in government benefits from an elderly relative for whom he was the fiduciary was sentenced to prison.
Comments / 0