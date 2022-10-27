ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

WATCH: Crash at busy Colorado Springs intersection

Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean was found dead in his Loveland home Sunday morning. Two people, along with a dog and a cat, were displaced. Witnesses say the motorcycle rider may have run the red light at the Platte and Union intersection. He was not wearing a helmet. Updated:...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pedestrian hit, westbound Constitution Avenue blocked

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pedestrian was hit by a car at the intersection of Peterson Road and Constitution Avenue, according to the Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD). CHFD posted about the crash on Twitter just after 7:00 p.m., and said westbound Constitution is blocked while crews respond. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. No […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Busted in Teller County October 28, 2022 Edition

Daniel Scott Bayless, date of birth March 10, 1973 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs of both, driving with excessive alcohol content, reckless driving and speeding. Erich James Schwanke, date of birth April 23, 1978 of...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Motorcycle rider killed in crash east of downtown Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist has died following a crash east of downtown Colorado Springs early Sunday morning.. Witnesses told police the rider may have run a red light when he collided with an oncoming car at the intersection of Union and Platte just before 6:30 a.m. He was not wearing a helmet and later died from his injuries at a local hospital. He has only been identified as a man between 25-30 years old.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

2 minors thrown, 2 others injured in Pueblo rollover

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Two minors were thrown from a car and two others were injured on Sunday morning, Oct. 30 after the driver rolled the car on the west side of Pueblo. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded to Duke Street, in a neighborhood east of Pueblo Boulevard, around 9:30 a.m. after […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo City Council President’s business burglarized fourth time in two months

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A popular sports bar, owned by Pueblo's City Council President, was burglarized for the fourth time in two months. Early Monday morning, someone broke into Graham's Grill. Once inside, they took cash deposits from the business. The damage is estimated at thousands of dollars. "The property damage is what the big The post Pueblo City Council President’s business burglarized fourth time in two months appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Fentanyl in our communities: Warning signs for parents

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Widefield School District 3 (WSD3) and Fountain Fort Carson District 8 (FFC8) partnered with El Paso County Public Health South to present the Dangers of Fentanyl and Substance Abuse Panel. Officer Charles Stage of the Fountain Police Department, presented first. He made clear that his investment in the community was […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man arrested in aggravated robbery of Pueblo bank

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man has been arrested on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Theft after police say he robbed a bank and stole a handgun. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), on Thursday, Oct. 27, officers responded around 4:35 p.m. to a bank in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 50 on a […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Bullets hit southeast Springs home in drive-by shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured when a drive-by shooter sprayed bullets at a home in southeast Springs late Sunday night. Officers were called to the 3400 block of Afternoon Circle just after 11:20 p.m. on reports of a shooting and were told after getting on scene that someone had shot at the home several times while cruising past it in a vehicle. Bullets penetrated two different rooms, but no one inside was hit.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

3 hospitalized after crash, Bijou I-25 off-ramp closed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three people are hospitalized, two in critical condition, after a crash near the I-25 SB Bijou exit early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. CSFD said just before 4:30 a.m. they were on scene of a crash with trapped parties. Just before 5 a.m. officials said they The post 3 hospitalized after crash, Bijou I-25 off-ramp closed appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Deputies thwart possible armed robbery in Pueblo West

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is crediting deputies’ quick response with thwarting an armed robbery attempt by a man with several outstanding warrants. According to PCSO, a deputy said he stopped at the Loaf N Jug on West Spaulding Avenue in Pueblo West around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO

