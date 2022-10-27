Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Halloween Celebrations in Colorado Springs This Weekend (Family-Friendly and Adult Only)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
This Colorado Springs Eatery Is One of the Ten Best Colorado Restaurants, According to Open Table ReviewsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Complaint alleges DougCo Invest in DCSD event violated campaign finance lawSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
The Strange Tale of Emma Crawford and the Coffin RaceColorado JillManitou Springs, CO
Related
KRDO
Bear relocated from area southeast of Colorado Springs after weeks of avoiding capture
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) captured a bear Sunday night that had been avoiding capture in an area southeast of Colorado Springs for weeks. According to CPW, the bear had been roaming an area along Jimmy Camp Creek and knocking over trash cans for...
KKTV
WATCH: Crash at busy Colorado Springs intersection
Colorado House Minority Leader Hugh McKean was found dead in his Loveland home Sunday morning. Two people, along with a dog and a cat, were displaced. Witnesses say the motorcycle rider may have run the red light at the Platte and Union intersection. He was not wearing a helmet. Updated:...
Pedestrian hit, westbound Constitution Avenue blocked
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A pedestrian was hit by a car at the intersection of Peterson Road and Constitution Avenue, according to the Cimarron Hills Fire Department (CHFD). CHFD posted about the crash on Twitter just after 7:00 p.m., and said westbound Constitution is blocked while crews respond. Drivers are urged to avoid the area. No […]
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County October 28, 2022 Edition
Daniel Scott Bayless, date of birth March 10, 1973 of Colorado Springs, Colorado was summons and released on a promise to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs of both, driving with excessive alcohol content, reckless driving and speeding. Erich James Schwanke, date of birth April 23, 1978 of...
KRDO
Pueblo allocates federal funds to operate homeless warming shelter for upcoming winter
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city is using $50,000 from its share of federal money from the American Rescue Plan to finance operation of an overnight warming shelter for the homeless on the coldest nights of the upcoming winter season. The money will be used by the Crazy Faith Street...
KKTV
Motorcycle rider killed in crash east of downtown Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist has died following a crash east of downtown Colorado Springs early Sunday morning.. Witnesses told police the rider may have run a red light when he collided with an oncoming car at the intersection of Union and Platte just before 6:30 a.m. He was not wearing a helmet and later died from his injuries at a local hospital. He has only been identified as a man between 25-30 years old.
cpr.org
A year into the Colorado Springs scooter experiment, just one company remains
One year after Colorado Springs controversially allowed two electric scooter companies to start operating in the city’s downtown, one company has pulled out of the market due to low customer demand. “Unfortunately for us … the ridership in Colorado Springs just really never gained a critical mass,” said Jeff...
KKTV
Residents displaced following house fire north of downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a fire at a home north of downtown Colorado Springs Saturday morning that left the house’s residents displaced. The home is located on West Monroe Street. Firefighters reported they were on the scene of the fire around 9:15 a.m....
2 minors thrown, 2 others injured in Pueblo rollover
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Two minors were thrown from a car and two others were injured on Sunday morning, Oct. 30 after the driver rolled the car on the west side of Pueblo. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded to Duke Street, in a neighborhood east of Pueblo Boulevard, around 9:30 a.m. after […]
2 Colorado Cities Are Among The Top Places For Witches
Lawn Love found the most wicked places in the nation.
Pueblo City Council President’s business burglarized fourth time in two months
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A popular sports bar, owned by Pueblo's City Council President, was burglarized for the fourth time in two months. Early Monday morning, someone broke into Graham's Grill. Once inside, they took cash deposits from the business. The damage is estimated at thousands of dollars. "The property damage is what the big The post Pueblo City Council President’s business burglarized fourth time in two months appeared first on KRDO.
Fentanyl in our communities: Warning signs for parents
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Widefield School District 3 (WSD3) and Fountain Fort Carson District 8 (FFC8) partnered with El Paso County Public Health South to present the Dangers of Fentanyl and Substance Abuse Panel. Officer Charles Stage of the Fountain Police Department, presented first. He made clear that his investment in the community was […]
Man arrested in aggravated robbery of Pueblo bank
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man has been arrested on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Theft after police say he robbed a bank and stole a handgun. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), on Thursday, Oct. 27, officers responded around 4:35 p.m. to a bank in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 50 on a […]
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
KKTV
Bullets hit southeast Springs home in drive-by shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured when a drive-by shooter sprayed bullets at a home in southeast Springs late Sunday night. Officers were called to the 3400 block of Afternoon Circle just after 11:20 p.m. on reports of a shooting and were told after getting on scene that someone had shot at the home several times while cruising past it in a vehicle. Bullets penetrated two different rooms, but no one inside was hit.
3 hospitalized after crash, Bijou I-25 off-ramp closed
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Three people are hospitalized, two in critical condition, after a crash near the I-25 SB Bijou exit early Sunday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. CSFD said just before 4:30 a.m. they were on scene of a crash with trapped parties. Just before 5 a.m. officials said they The post 3 hospitalized after crash, Bijou I-25 off-ramp closed appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Family speaks after one dead in multi-car crash in southwest Colorado Springs
Two people, along with a dog and a cat, were displaced. The crash blocked Platte and Union late Saturday night. Witnesses say the motorcycle rider may have run the red light at the Platte and Union intersection. He was not wearing a helmet. Updated: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:30 AM...
Colorado Couple Goes Viral After Being Terrorized By Tumbleweeds
Next time you want to "go viral", perhaps try doing something untraditional... like filling your yard with an unfathomable amount of tumbleweeds, enough to trap yourself inside your home. After all, one Colorado couple just managed to do that - and now they're the talk of the town (more like...
Deputies thwart possible armed robbery in Pueblo West
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is crediting deputies’ quick response with thwarting an armed robbery attempt by a man with several outstanding warrants. According to PCSO, a deputy said he stopped at the Loaf N Jug on West Spaulding Avenue in Pueblo West around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 […]
cpr.org
Colorado Springs considers controversial annexation of thousands of acres
A proposal for Colorado Springs to annex nearly 3,200 acres that do not touch the city limits, but is adjacent to Fountain, is generating controversy. If the annexation is approved it could eventually become the site of some 9,500 homes of different types. It's part of what's known as the...
Comments / 0