Capstone: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Capstone Copper Corp. (CSFFF) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $34.1 million. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 2 cents per share. The base metals mining company posted revenue of...
BP profits soar in 3Q as pressure increases for windfall tax
LONDON (AP) — BP’s earnings more than doubled in the third quarter as the London-based energy giant benefited from high oil and natural gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to...
