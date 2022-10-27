ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Perry's Biggest Fear Revealed: Actor Afraid That Being Dumped Would Kill Him

By Nikki Schuster
 4 days ago
Matthew Perry is getting real about what went wrong in all of his past failed relationships.

Explaining that he's the one who has pulled the plug on nearly every relationship he has ever been in, the Friends alum admitted that he's fearful that if it were the other way around, he wouldn't be able to survive the pain.

"I break up with them because I’m deathly afraid that they will find out that I’m not enough, that I don’t matter, and that I’m too needy, and they’ll break up with me and that will annihilate me and I’ll have to take drugs and that will kill me," Perry told GQ in a cover story published on Thursday, October 27, ahead of the November 1 release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing .

MATTHEW PERRY ISSUES APOLOGY TO KEANU REEVES AFTER QUESTIONING WHY HE 'STILL WALKS AMONG US': 'MY MISTAKE'

"That’s why I break up with these wonderful women that have crossed my path," the 53-year-old made clear.

Perry revealed to the magazine that he was only ever dumped once — and that the breakup caused him to spiral for years. "I lit candles in my house and drank and drank and drank over that, for about two years," he confessed.

He did not go into further detail about why that relationship failed.

Though Perry's insecurities would seemingly eat away at him until he broke up with his girlfriends, the actor appears to regret calling it quits too early with many of these woman. The 17 Again actor candidly admitted that there are ten women "on the face of the planet" whom he would "kill to be married to" — but they have moved on and are married with kids.

"And you’re not supposed to look in the rearview mirror because then you’ll crash your car," Perry acknowledged. "But I looked in the rearview mirror and I was like, they’re all gone. They’re all happy, which is great, but I’m the one who’s sitting in a screening room by myself. And there’s no lonelier moment than that."

Looking back on his past flames, Perry did reflect on dumping the one-and-only Julia Roberts because he knew he would never be enough for her. Calling it a day he wishes he could "live over and over again," Perry said he and the Pretty Woman actress spent an amazing New Year’s Eve together in Taos, NM, in 1995.

MATTHEW PERRY BELIEVES JENNIFER ANISTON 'SAVED HIS LIFE WITHOUT QUESTION': SOURCE

But as they "were driving in a car and being chased by paparazzi," in true Perry style, he decided to pull the plug on their relationship. "I said, ‘I want to break up with you.’ Because I think she fancied herself slumming it with TV Boy . And then TV Boy just broke up with her. And you know that the reason I did that was purely out of fear. I needed to get out."

Saying that he "can’t begin to describe the look of confusion on her face," Perry remembered she was "upset" and "couldn't believe it."

Perry and Roberts have not seen each other since they went their separate ways.

Perry's most recent relationship was with literary manager Molly Hurwitz . The former flames got engaged in November 2020 but called it quits for good less than a year later.

OK! Magazine

