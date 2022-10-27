Mike Chioda is a face that many WWE fans across different generations will recognize, having refereed from the company from 1989 until his release in April of 2020. Since then, he has officiated a few matches in AEW. Having first hand experience in both companies, he knows the way that things operate and he has now shared his insight into what he would do if he were Tony Khan when it comes to the CM Punk controversy.

5 HOURS AGO