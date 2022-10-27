Read full article on original website
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
Jimmy Uso Reacts To Ava Raine’s NXT Debut
Could The Rock’s daughter, Ava Raine, be the next member of The Bloodline?. Last Tuesday, Simone Johnson — who is the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and known in the ring as Ava Raine — made her debut on WWE NXT when she was revealed to be The Schism faction’s fourth member, who before Raine, featured Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler. After Raine was unmasked, she would drop a quick promo.
Kevin Owens Declares This WWE Star The Most Painful To Wrestle
The professional wrestling business is a dangerous one that is filled with hard-hitting people who create high-risk moves for the entertainment of fans. Of course, stepping into the ring with anyone will leave a wrestler with bumps and bruises from the ring, but there are certain talents who are much more physical inside the ring. When speaking to "The Happy Hour," Kevin Owens made it clear there is one person that is the most painful to wrestle – "Bobby Lashley."
“Mother Is So Proud” – AJ Lee Reacts To Cora Jade’s Cosplay Of Her At NXT Live Event
AJ Lee is very proud of the look that WWE NXT superstar Cora Jade pulled off during a recent Halloween battle royal. Whether she was a good girl or a bad girl, AJ Lee always knew how to get reactions during her WWE run from 2009 to 2015. After starting on the NXT competition, she joined the main roster in 2011 and quickly became one of the most talked about women in the company.
Wrestling Superstars Turn Out for Sheamus’ Wedding (Photos)
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Sheamus is getting married this weekend to his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla. A number of WWE talents and wrestlers also attended the wedding, with Drew McIntyre and Miro serving as groomsmen in Sheamus’ wedding party. Former WWE Superstar Lana...
How Hulk Hogan Helped Prevent Jesse Ventura From Starting A Wrestlers Union
The employment status of professional wrestlers has long been a conversation point among fans. Instead of being full-time employees for their particular companies, wrestlers have been regarded as independent contractors, meaning the company they are contracted with does not withhold taxes but also doesn't pay health benefits, unemployment compensation, Social Security, or Medicare taxes. WWE Hall of Famer and former Minnesota Governor Jesse "The Body" Ventura has long been an opponent of wrestlers' independent contractor standing.
Roman Reigns and Halloween Match Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been confirmed for Monday’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE RAW, which will also be a special Halloween show. We previously mentioned how Reigns was advertised on Monday’s RAW on both the WWE Events website and the arena website. WWE made the appearance official on tonight’s SmackDown on FS1, which saw the feud between Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso escalate when Reigns intervened. Click here for complete SmackDown results.
WWE Finally Explains Why Dexter Lumis Has Been Targeting The Miz
After three months of Dexter Lumis tormenting The Miz on WWE TV, we finally have some answers as to why Lumis has been targeting the A-Lister since his WWE comeback. On the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw," Johnny Gargano accused The Miz of paying Lumis to "stage a series of attacks" on him, just so he could draw the attention of the paparazzi. Introduced as "a whistle-blower with an inside scoop" by Byron Saxton in a 60-minute style interview titled "The True Story of Dexter Lumis & The Miz," Gargano would provide the backstory to the ongoing WWE storyline.
Seth Rollins, Cesaro And More Reunited For Sheamus' Wedding, And I've Really Missed Seeing These WWE And AEW Stars Together
Seth Rollins reunited with Claudio Castagnoli and other AEW and WWE superstars at Sheamus' wedding.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Lists His All-Time Favorite Pro Wrestlers
NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. has revealed his favorite wrestlers of all time. Earnhardt attended the October 24 episode of "WWE RAW" inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. At one point in the show, The Miz demanded that WWE take the cameras off of Earnhardt because his issues with Dexter Lumis were more important.
Mick Foley Pitched Entrance Theme Song To Tony Khan For AEW Star
AEW owner Tony Khan has become a polarizing figure in the wrestling industry since joining the business in 2019, taking on the role of WWE's biggest competition. With his introduction into the realm came a new style of doing things, including the way he promotes shows, uses social media, and does constant interviews with tons of different outlets.
XFL Set To Announce Team Names And Logos For Upcoming Season
The long-awaited return of the XFL is set for a 2023 launch, headed by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia, but the information regarding the league is slowly but surely just months away from the new year. The locations of the teams were announced this past summer, though the team names and logos have remained unknown to the highly-anticipated fans of the brand. However, the wait is almost over for new information on the Xtreme Football League.
How A Chance Meeting With A Former Child Star Led To Paul Wight's Wrestling Career
Standing 7 feet tall and weighing over 400 pounds, Paul "The Big Show" Wight has always been a larger-than-life individual. Wight has had a historic wrestling career, winning seven world championships and being a major figure in all of the major promotions of his era — WWE, WCW, and ECW. He currently is signed to All Elite Wrestling, stepping into the next era of his profession as a commentator. Despite 28 years in the wrestling business, Wight didn't grow up with dreams of being a wrestler.
Al Snow Recalls Time Owen Hart 'Tortured The Limo Driver All The Way To Madison Square Garden'
The late, great Owen Hart has long had a reputation for being an impish prankster during his time on the road and backstage at WWE. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE performer Al Snow shared a memorable story about Hart pranking a limousine driver taking Hart and Jeff Jarrett to Madison Square Garden from a show in New Jersey.
Indie Promotion That Helped Launch MJF And Danhausen Coming To FITE+
Independent wrestling promotions are making moves when it comes to securing streaming deals. Game Changer Wrestling, for example, hasn't been shy about pushing rumors that they may be finding a new platform soon, and now another notable indie promotion is making it known that they're headed to a new home.
Eric Bischoff Responds To Tony Khan Calling Him A Hypocrite
AEW CEO and owner Tony Khan and former WCW Senior Vice President Eric Bischoff have a history of going back and forth in the media, with Bischoff often critiquing Khan's booking style while Khan defends himself in return. Last week, Khan responded to recent comments from Bischoff regarding the match-ups Khan has been putting together on AEW television, stating that Bischoff used to do the same thing in WCW with great success. Now, on the latest episode of "83 Weeks," Bischoff took the time to once again respond to Khan.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Names Only WWE Crown Jewel Match He's Hyped For
WWE's next premium live event is Crown Jewel which will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5th. The headlining match for the PLE will be Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul, who will be competing in his third match ever. However, Reigns versus Paul is just one of five matches. Former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about the upcoming Brock Lesnar versus Bobby Lashley match, which will also take place at Crown Jewel.
Barry Windham Potentially Linked To Bray Wyatt’s Uncle Howdy Character
The booking of Bray Wyatt in WWE has continued to leave more questions than answers. On the latest Friday Night SmackDown, ‘The Eater of Worlds’ was interrupted by a masked figure on-screen, who was reported as being Uncle Howdy. The figure noted that Wyatt would never be able to run away from him and claimed that Bray still needed a mask, referencing his Fiend persona.
Plans For Top WWE Star Reportedly Paused Due To Sami Zayn's Popularity
For the last several weeks, Sami Zayn has suddenly become one of WWE's most popular stars, due to his involvement in The Bloodline. The story of Zayn working his way into the good graces of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns, much to the dismay of Reigns' cousin, Jey Uso, has been well-received by fans and critics alike, and audience reactions to Zayn are seemingly growing louder and louder. And while this is probably the most prominent Zayn has been in WWE since arriving on the main roster, it's also reportedly come at the temporary expense of his longtime friend, Kevin Owens.
ECW Original Takes Credit For Goldberg's Best Match Ever
Over his successful career, Goldberg has been found himself commonly competing in brief matches where the majority of the match is him dominating his opponents; the domination is typically followed by a Spear and a Jackhammer for the win. WWE stars, such as Bret "The Hitman" Hart, have stated that Goldberg's wrestling ability is not the greatest of all time, however, he has had memorable matches throughout his career. Goldberg has also put on wrestling matches that have not been well-received by a majority of fans; such as his encounter with The Undertaker at Super ShowDown 2019.
