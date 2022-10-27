ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sony: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) _ Sony Corp. (SONY) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.91 billion. The Tokyo-based company said it had net income of $1.54 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.
Sirius XM: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $247 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 7 cents per share. The results fell short of Wall Street...
Thomson Reuters: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $228 million. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 57 cents per share. The results beat Wall...
Colliers International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $12 million. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.41 per share. The results missed Wall Street...
Easterly Government Properties: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) _ Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Washington, said it had funds from operations of $32.4 million, or 32 cents per share,...
Scorpio Tankers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) _ Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $266.2 million. On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of $4.31. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.29 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts...

