Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Sony: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
TOKYO (AP) _ Sony Corp. (SONY) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.91 billion. The Tokyo-based company said it had net income of $1.54 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.
MySanAntonio
Sirius XM: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $247 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 7 cents per share. The results fell short of Wall Street...
MySanAntonio
Thomson Reuters: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $228 million. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 57 cents per share. The results beat Wall...
MySanAntonio
Colliers International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $12 million. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $1.41 per share. The results missed Wall Street...
MySanAntonio
Easterly Government Properties: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
WASHINGTON (AP) _ Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The real estate investment trust, based in Washington, said it had funds from operations of $32.4 million, or 32 cents per share,...
MySanAntonio
Scorpio Tankers: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
MONACO (AP) _ Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $266.2 million. On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of $4.31. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.29 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts...
Comments / 0