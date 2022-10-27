Read full article on original website
Related
Apple @ Work: Helping enterprises with managed mobility services
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
9to5Mac
Apple once considered making a plastic iPad with a cheaper keyboard – would that be so bad?
Apple recently introduced the 10th-generation iPad with a new design and also a new higher price, which makes the product less appealing for schools and students. It seems the company knows that it fails to reach these consumers — Apple once considered releasing a plastic iPad with a keyboard to compete with Chromebooks. It never happened, but maybe it should have.
9to5Mac
Apple reveals how it approached redesigning the new Home app in iOS 16
One of the valuable updates that arrived with iOS 16 this fall is an overhauled Home app. Additions and changes in the fresh experience include a new UI and iconography, customizable sections, fresh wallpapers, a more seamless experience, and more. Now Apple has shared how it approached the big Home app update in an interview.
9to5Mac
Twitter verification to be available for $20/month under Musk plan
Twitter verification is to be available to anyone, under a reported plan by the company’s new owner Elon Musk. The catch? If you want that blue checkmark, you have to pay $19.99/month for a Twitter Blue subscription. According to the report, existing verified users will have 90 days to...
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: What the early rumors say about new features
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineups are barely a month old, but the rumor mill is already abuzz with what to expect from the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro next year. As of right now, next year’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are shaping up to be significant upgrades: USB-C, the Dynamic Island for everyone, and much more…
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work: iMessage could be a strong business communication tool if Apple expanded it to other platforms
Apple at Work is bought to you by Jamf: Get complete management and security solutions for your organization that are enterprise secure, consumer simple, and protect personal privacy with Jamf. Plus you’ll get same-day support for the latest Apple OS upgrades, Today, over 62,000 organizations trust Jamf to manage and secure over 27 million devices.
9to5Mac
Apple’s Online Store and Information Systems chiefs are reportedly leaving the company
A few days ago, it was reported that Jony Ive’s successor Evans Hankey, who leads Apple’s design team, will soon be leaving the company. Now it seems that Apple is about to lose two more top executives: Anna Matthiasson, vice president of the company’s online store, and Mary Demby, head of Apple’s Information Systems.
9to5Mac
macOS Ventura: Here’s how the new Clock app can be useful on Mac
The Mac gains Apple’s Clock app in macOS Ventura, and it’s a surprisingly useful addition. The new app includes proper Mac integration, Siri control, and more. Brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform. Businesses can automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices. Request a FREE account to learn how to put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
9to5Mac
Scott Forstall was fired from Apple 10 years ago today
It might be hard to believe, but it has now been a decade since Scott Forstall was fired from Apple. Forstall was replaced by Craig Federighi on October 29, 2012, although he stayed on in a perfunctory advisor capacity for approximately six months after that. Here’s a look back at...
9to5Mac
iPhone SE 4: Apple mulling 5.7″ to 6.1″ display options, release in 2024
While some rumors have indicated that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a design similar to the iPhone XR, a new report today says that there are still some questions about specific features. Reliable display analyst Ross Young indicates that Apple has not yet finalized the display size or technology for the iPhone SE 4…
9to5Mac
Apple pushes new MacBook Pro and Mac mini updates to 2023, report says
While many rumors had suggested that Apple will release an updated version of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro sometime this fall, a pair of new reports today says that’s not the case after all. A new supply chain rumor alongside a new report from Bloomberg indicate that Apple is not planning to release any additional Mac updates this year…
Elon Musk Challenger Who Rose To Fame For Taking On Tesla Autopilot Now Departs His Own Self-Driving Tech Company
George Hotz, who shot into the spotlight by challenging Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk in 2015 that he could make a better version of the electric vehicle maker’s Autopilot software, is stepping down from his own self-driving technology company, Comma AI. What Happened: Hotz announced the decision on...
Developers prove the potentials of Live Activities with an iOS app to track the Brazilian elections
With iOS 16.1, Apple introduced the Live Activities API – which lets third-party apps provide useful information on the iPhone lock screen and also on the Dynamic Island for those with iPhone 14 Pro. This weekend, developers proved the real potential of Live Activities with an iPhone app that let people follow the vote count of the Brazilian elections in real time.
9to5Mac
iBook G3 iPad and iPhone created by video producer with 3D printer
A video producer with a 3D printer has been creating and selling a range of iBook G3 iPad conversions – that is, a genuine iBook G3 case modified to hold a 10.9-inch iPad Air or 11-inch iPad Pro, complete with working keyboard. Someone asked whether he could make tiny...
9to5Mac
iOS 16.2 set for mid-December release, iOS 16.3 in February/March
Apple this week launched the first betas of its next round of software updates, including iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1. A new report from Bloomberg today indicates that Apple is currently targeting a release date to the public sometime in mid-December for these updates. iOS 16.2 release...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
9to5Rewards: iPhone 14 Giveaway + Abode HomeKit Bundle
We’ve teamed up with Abode to give away Apple’s latest iPhone 14 to celebrate the launch of Abode’s new HomeKit Bundle now 40% off for a limited time. Head below to enter the giveaway now and get a closer look at Adode’s latest range of HomeKit accessories.
9to5Mac
Suddenly want to leave the nest? Here’s how to delete your Twitter account on iPhone
Are you ready to take a break from or part ways with Twitter? Read along for how to deactivate or delete your Twitter account from iPhone, iPad, and the web. We’ll also cover how to download a copy of your Twitter archive. Twitter notes that you can restore an...
9to5Mac
iPhone workers walking out after COVID-19 outbreak; Foxconn offers bonuses for staying
IPhone workers have reportedly been walking out in significant numbers after an outbreak of COVID-19 at the world’s largest iPhone assembly plant in Zhengzhou, China. Some are worried about the risk of the infection, while others are unhappy about Foxconn’s stringent lockdown policies, which allow the plant to continue operations …
Comments / 0