worldboxingnews.net
Anthony Dirrell prophesized Caleb Plant knockout in Twitter bio
Anthony Dirrell made a startling choice for his Twitter bio that mimicked a knockout the former world champion suffered against Caleb Plant. “The Dog” gave his fourth-round uppercut KO win over Marcos Hernandez pride of place at the top of his social media. In a shocking twist, the move...
Boxing Scene
Vasiliy Lomachenko Wins Tough Decision Over a Game Jamaine Ortiz
Vasiliy Lomachenko stood on the doorstep of becoming an undisputed world champion just a few short months ago. Following George Kambosos’s unexpected victory over Teofimo Lopez, the Australian native brazenly choose the former two-time Olympic gold medalist as his next opponent. While Lomachenko was flattered and honored, he ultimately...
SkySports
Vasiliy Lomachenko wins thrilling return to boxing against Jamaine Ortiz, targets champion Devin Haney next
Vasiliy Lomachenko took a unanimous decision win over Jamaine Ortiz at the Madison Square Garden Theater in New York. The world former champion from Ukraine won by scorecards of 115-113, 116-112 and 117-111 for the three judges. But those tallies did not tell the story of what was a close, thrilling fight.
SkySports
Jake Paul 'never wanted a fair fight,’ says Hasim Rahman Jr who will now target his brother Logan Paul instead
Hasim Rahman Jr was meant to be the one fighting Jake Paul. He would have been the first opponent with a boxing background that Paul would have fought. Instead a dispute over the weight that contest would take place at saw that event called off. Paul went on to box...
SkySports
Viddal Riley: Unbeaten cruiserweight eyes traditional route to the top ahead of Ross McGuigan showdown
Viddal Riley has his sights set on becoming a world champion by the age of 28, but the cruiserweight is happy to take the well-trodden, traditional path to the top. Having gone nearly two years without stepping into the ring, Riley is preparing for his fourth outing of this year when he takes on Ross McGuigan on the undercard of Natasha Jonas' unification title clash with Marie Eve Dicare in Manchester on November 12, live on Sky Sports.
BoxingNews24.com
Bivol ready to shut Ramirez up on Saturday
By Sean Jones: Dmitriy Bivol says that challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez has been talking too much about his belief that he’s been ducking a fight against him for a long, long time. On Saturday night, Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) will defend his WBA light heavyweight title against...
SkySports
Trent Boult discusses the World Cup, his career and England
Ian Ward sits down with New Zealand’s Trent Boult to discuss the T20 World Cup, his career and the upcoming match against England. Coverage starts at 7.30am on Tuesday on Sky Sports Cricket.
SkySports
Jamie Jones-Buchanan on heritage, culture and inspiring Leeds Rhinos and the city of Leeds to 'be a shining light'
Fresh from his appointment as Leeds Rhinos' first-ever head of culture, diversity and inclusivity, Rhinos legend Jamie Jones-Buchanan chats aims and the goal of inspiring the city of Leeds this Black History Month... Jones-Buchanan, who acted as interim head coach of Leeds for six weeks in April before transitioning to...
MMA Fighting
Paul vs. Silva video: Ashton Sylve flattens Braulio Rodriguez with vicious knockout in just 61 seconds
Ashton Sylve needed just 61 seconds to move his undefeated record to 8-0 after he flattened Braulio Rodriguez with a vicious combination in the first round in the co-main event for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva card. The highly touted 18-year-old prospect lived up to expectations after his more...
SkySports
PDC Women's Series 19-20: Beau Greaves reels in Fallon Sherrock to join Lisa Ashton at Alexandra Palace
Teenage sensation Beau Greaves reeled in Fallon Sherrock at the Women's Series to land a spot at the World Championship at Alexandra Palace in December alongside Lisa Ashton. The final day of Women's Series action at the Robin Park Tennis Centre in Wigan saw Greaves clinch her seventh consecutive title in supreme fashion.
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Emily Rudge leads strong England Women's side for opener against Brazil
Emily Rudge will lead England into the fourth Rugby League World Cup of her career when they open the women’s tournament against Brazil. Head coach Craig Richards' squad for the opening match of the tournament at Headingley on Tuesday sees all four previous winners of the Woman of Steel award included as well.
SkySports
Beau Greaves says she will be ready to take on Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright at Ally Pally
"If I play really well, I know I can beat anyone" - Beau Greaves says making it through to the PDC World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace is a "dream come true" and a "bonus". Greaves, who is nicknamed 'Beau 'n' Arrow', secured qualification in sensational style, extending her winning...
SkySports
Leeds Rhinos to make history in 2023 by paying women's players bonuses and meritocratic payments for success
Leeds will create history in 2023 by becoming the first British rugby league team to make matchday payments to their women's players. The Rhinos, who are the reigning Betfred Women's Super League champions, are looking to expand their women's operation and this will include a winning bonus for each game next season, along with meritocratic payments for success in the Challenge Cup and Grand Final competitions.
SkySports
Rugby League World Cup: Chantelle Crowl's England players to watch at the women's tournament
Betfred Women's Super League star Chantelle Crowl picks her five England players to watch ahead of the start of the Women's Rugby League World Cup on Tuesday…. Tara-Jane Stanley (York Valkyrie) Tara has had an incredible season with York this year, being named Woman of Steel. She's got a lot...
SkySports
Worcester Warriors enter into preferred bidder agreement | Wasps Legends takeover bid accepted by administrators
Worcester Warriors have entered into a preferred bidder agreement, while Wasps have been given a possible lifeline with an offer accepted from a group of Wasps Legends. Wasps entered administration earlier this month and were subsequently suspended from the Premiership and relegated to the Championship, along with fellow cash-strapped club Worcester Warriors.
