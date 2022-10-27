Viddal Riley has his sights set on becoming a world champion by the age of 28, but the cruiserweight is happy to take the well-trodden, traditional path to the top. Having gone nearly two years without stepping into the ring, Riley is preparing for his fourth outing of this year when he takes on Ross McGuigan on the undercard of Natasha Jonas' unification title clash with Marie Eve Dicare in Manchester on November 12, live on Sky Sports.

15 HOURS AGO