worldboxingnews.net

Anthony Dirrell prophesized Caleb Plant knockout in Twitter bio

Anthony Dirrell made a startling choice for his Twitter bio that mimicked a knockout the former world champion suffered against Caleb Plant. “The Dog” gave his fourth-round uppercut KO win over Marcos Hernandez pride of place at the top of his social media. In a shocking twist, the move...
Boxing Scene

Vasiliy Lomachenko Wins Tough Decision Over a Game Jamaine Ortiz

Vasiliy Lomachenko stood on the doorstep of becoming an undisputed world champion just a few short months ago. Following George Kambosos’s unexpected victory over Teofimo Lopez, the Australian native brazenly choose the former two-time Olympic gold medalist as his next opponent. While Lomachenko was flattered and honored, he ultimately...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SkySports

Viddal Riley: Unbeaten cruiserweight eyes traditional route to the top ahead of Ross McGuigan showdown

Viddal Riley has his sights set on becoming a world champion by the age of 28, but the cruiserweight is happy to take the well-trodden, traditional path to the top. Having gone nearly two years without stepping into the ring, Riley is preparing for his fourth outing of this year when he takes on Ross McGuigan on the undercard of Natasha Jonas' unification title clash with Marie Eve Dicare in Manchester on November 12, live on Sky Sports.
BoxingNews24.com

Bivol ready to shut Ramirez up on Saturday

By Sean Jones: Dmitriy Bivol says that challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez has been talking too much about his belief that he’s been ducking a fight against him for a long, long time. On Saturday night, Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) will defend his WBA light heavyweight title against...
SkySports

Leeds Rhinos to make history in 2023 by paying women's players bonuses and meritocratic payments for success

Leeds will create history in 2023 by becoming the first British rugby league team to make matchday payments to their women's players. The Rhinos, who are the reigning Betfred Women's Super League champions, are looking to expand their women's operation and this will include a winning bonus for each game next season, along with meritocratic payments for success in the Challenge Cup and Grand Final competitions.
SkySports

Worcester Warriors enter into preferred bidder agreement | Wasps Legends takeover bid accepted by administrators

Worcester Warriors have entered into a preferred bidder agreement, while Wasps have been given a possible lifeline with an offer accepted from a group of Wasps Legends. Wasps entered administration earlier this month and were subsequently suspended from the Premiership and relegated to the Championship, along with fellow cash-strapped club Worcester Warriors.

