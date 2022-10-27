ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Marvel at the jewels of D.C.'s finest art galleries

Over fall break, my friends and I took a quick two-day trip to Washington, D.C. None of us had ventured away from Baltimore since we had moved in in August, so this excursion felt long overdue. While I’ve seen many aspects of D.C., I had never before been to the two museums that I thought were worth the blisters my Doc Martens gave me on the walk over: the National Gallery of Art and the National Portrait Gallery.
WASHINGTON, DC
interviewmagazine.com

Baltimore Photographer Steven Cuffie Shows Black Women in Their Multitudes

New York Life Gallery, housed in the downtown studio space of the photographer and emerging gallerist Ethan James Green, opened a window onto black womanhood in Baltimore for its inaugural show, Women, a collection of photographs by the late artist Steven Cuffie, who spent his career as a photographer for the city of Baltimore. Cuffie’s extensive body of work has been scrupulously archived and curated by his youngest child, the artist and stylist Marcus Cuffie, who recognized in their father’s intimate portraits a vivid and varied picture of black women in Baltimore, a majority-black city that has been segregated and stereotyped to its residents’ detriment for decades. Both Cuffies, however, are interested in portraying Baltimore and its residents more fully than shows like The Wire, and the curator seeks to understand their father better through the female subjects he so tenderly photographed. As Women opened to considerable fanfare last week at New York Life’s Canal Street location, we spoke to Cuffie about the diversity of experience in Baltimore, what it means to live as—and be raised by—an artist, and how the show functions as a portal into their mother and father’s younger selves.—CLAUDIA BUCCINO.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Odenton couple continues annual homemade haunted house for Halloween

ODENTON, Md. — An Odenton couple created their own homemade haunted house in an effort to get people into the Halloween spirit. The couple that owns the home lives for spooky season. For the past six years, they've been putting together "Bats in the Beltram." Greg Abel and Gretchen Smith said they get a kick out of scaring people.
ODENTON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore bakery happy to be serving sweets after burglary forced closing

Friday was a busy morning for April Richardson, who's preparing to welcome customers back to "Baked in Baltimore" on Saturday. "I cannot wait to see our customers. We missed them so much," said Richardson, the bakery's co-owner. The bakery on Reisterstown Road specializes in sweet potatoes as the main ingredient...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Inside the haunted Spencer Silver Mansion, now a bed and breakfast

Hi Everyone! Today's subject for our "Where's Marty?"' "Creepy and haunted places week" was somewhat NEITHER. And that is an important place to start.This morning we were in Havre de Grace, a town with a more than average amount of old Victorian mansions. A few of which have become bread and breakfast. "Spence Silver" is a MAGNIFICENT old home - clean, beautiful and FULL Victorian inside. I am pointing all this out up top because I got the feeling from co-owner, and guest this AM, Carol Nemeth, that she was a bit apprehensive about this morning's segment. Matter of fact she kindly mentioned...
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
arlingtonmagazine.com

Get Away: 134 Prince in Annapolis

Opened in 2021, boutique hotel 134 Prince occupies a meticulously transformed 1849 Dutch Colonial Revival home, just steps from Annapolis’ City Dock, restaurants, shops and two U.S. Naval Academy gates. Owners Clint Ramsden and Cody Monroe, both Naval Academy graduates, wanted to impart the kind of luxury sensibility one...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Coming Soon to Rockville (Restaurants, Retail, and More)

Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Rockville, MD. Mochinut, a restaurant that serves mochi donuts, Korean rice flour hotdogs, soft serve, and bubble tea drinks (menu available below), is coming to 838 Rockville Pike– the current location of Tea-Do. Tea-Do is a “contemporary tea house” that was on the early side of MoCo’s bubble tea explosion in recent years, opening in January of 2016. Mochinut offers mochi donuts, which is described as “a donut that originated from Hawaii which is a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi.” Up to 25 different flavors are available, but flavors will vary by location. The Mochinut menu also consists savory treats in the form of Korean hotdogs and offers other sweet menu items like soft serve ice cream and bubble tea drinks. An opening date is not yet available.
ROCKVILLE, MD
baltimoremagazine.com

At The Crab Queen in Randallstown, Owner Felicia Covel Rami is Queen for More Than a Day

Watching her maternal grandmother, Helen, at work in the kitchen left an indelible impression on Felicia Covel Rami, chef-owner of The Crab Queen in Randallstown. “My grandmother passed away when I was very young, so I don’t have a lot of memories of her, but the memories of when we cooked together stuck with me,” says Covel Rami, who also worked as an executive chef at Nick’s Fish House. “She was a Southern-style cook, cooking all the vegetables down, making ham hocks that were highly seasoned, and making fried chicken and cornbread in cast-iron skillets. The first thing she taught me to cook was scrambled eggs—and she’d shake her hips when she scrambled them, so I always thought that to make scrambled eggs, you had to shake your hips.”
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
CBS Baltimore

Howard County native 'The Bald Ballerina' finds joy in the face of devastating cancer diagnosis

As we say goodbye to October, Breast Cancer Awareness month, it's important to remember breast cancer is the most common form of cancer for women younger than 39.  It's rare. And only 5% of cases are women in their 20's.  Howard County's Maggie Kudirka was only 23 when she was diagnosed with stage 4, metastatic breast cancer. At the time she was just beginning her career as a professional dancer with New York's 'Joffrey Ballet Concert Group'.  The prestigious company offered her a full scholarship. Less than a year into her new, exciting career she felt a lump while showering. And...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

One shot as gunshots ring out in Baltimore early Saturday morning

BALTIMORE, MD – Gunshots rang out in the northwest part of Baltimore early Saturday morning. Police officers responding to a shots fired call on Reisterstown Road at around 3:27 am found a 21-year-old male that had been shot in the leg. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is listed in stable condition. Detectives are investigating but, at this time, have not identified any suspects. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call Northwest District detectives at 410-396-2466. The post One shot as gunshots ring out in Baltimore early Saturday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Three teens shot across Baltimore within four hours on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Three teenagers—all of them males—were shot in different parts of Baltimore on Sunday. One of them was shot in the head near a park, according to authorities.The shootings happened between 3 p.m. and 6:18 p.m., police said.The first teenager, a 17-year-old boy, was gunned down in East Baltimore around 3 p.m. One of the bullets struck him in the leg, according to authorities.Police found the injured teen when they were responding to a ShotSpotter alert directing them to the 2300 block of E. Madison Street. The second teenager, a 16-year-old boy, was shot a few minutes after 6 p.m....
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Powerball Jackpot up to $800 Million for This Saturday’s Drawing; $50,000 Ticket Sold on October 26 in Maryland

Powerball jackpot chasers get another chance to capture the big prize, which rolled to an estimated annuity value of $800 million for the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing. That makes it the second-largest jackpot in Powerball history and fifth-largest in U.S. lottery history. While no one hit the jackpot Wednesday night, one $50,000-winning ticket was sold in Maryland along with 45,410 other winning tickets ranging from $4 to $100.
MARYLAND STATE
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Natural philosophy in the 21st century: Professor Sean Carroll’s arrival at Hopkins

Sean Carroll is a name familiar to those engaged with the world of science communication. As a physicist, Carroll’s work over the last three decades covered cosmology, relativity and quantum field theory. In addition to his research, Carroll is a best-selling author of five books including The Particle at the End of the Universe, Something Deeply Hidden and his newest book The Biggest Ideas in the Universe: Space, Time, and Motion.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy