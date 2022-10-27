ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Robe River Joint Venture partners celebrate 50-year anniversary

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LnrQb_0ipHtsBc00

PERTH, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022--

Representatives of the Robe River Joint Venture partners, Rio Tinto, Mitsui and Nippon Steel, gathered in Perth last night to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the venture’s first shipment of iron ore from the Pilbara to Japan.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027006171/en/

WA Premier Mark McGowan, Rio Tinto Iron Ore CEO Simon Trott, Jiro Kobayashi, Executive Counselor Nippon Steel, Motoaki Uno, Senior Executive Managing Officer Mitsui. (Photo: Business Wire)

The event was attended by past and present executives of the Joint Venture partners as well as local dignitaries including the Premier of Western Australia, Hon. Mark McGowan MLA.

The celebration marked 50 years since the Fujisan Maru departed Cape Lambert on 5 October, 1972, and set sail to Japan loaded with 68,589 tonnes of iron ore. Since then, the Robe River Joint Venture has shipped more than 1.7 billion tonnes of iron ore.

In addition to the ongoing mining operations at West Angelas and the Robe Valley, the joint venture has other major mining infrastructure in the Pilbara, including an iron ore port facility at Cape Lambert, power assets and heavy haul rail lines connecting its operations. Its activities in the Pilbara have helped establish the Pilbara mining towns of Pannawonica and Wickham. The benefits created by the joint venture have flowed beyond the Pilbara and Western Australia, helping to contribute to national and global economic growth and development.

Mitsui Senior Executive Managing Officer Motoaki Uno, said “The Robe River Joint Venture represents a remarkable achievement in the development of the Pilbara’s iron ore, and Mitsui is honoured to have been a partner from the very beginning.

“It is wonderful to see how Australia and Japan at that time joined hands together to create a whole supply chain. As Mitsui looks ahead to the next 50 years, we will continue to work as a proud partner to make a positive impact on the world in terms of local communities and the environment, as well as the growth of global industry.”

Nippon Steel Executive Counselor Jiro Kobayashi, said “It is very impressive that Robe River Joint Venture has been supplying iron ore to Nippon Steel as well as other steel mills in Asia for 50 years since the Fujisan Maru set sail in October 1972.

“Iron ore from Robe River Joint Venture has made a significant contribution to our stable production of steel, which has led to the development of Nippon Steel as well as the Joint Venture. We would like to send our appreciation to the Western Australian government and traditional owners for their support of these developments.”

Rio Tinto Iron Ore Chief Executive Simon Trott, said “The Robe River Joint Venture is a remarkable partnership that has spanned half a century and is at the heart of an incredible connection between Australia and Japan, forged in a bold vision for shared prosperity.

“I also want to acknowledge all the Traditional Owners of the country on which the Robe River Joint Venture operates, the Robe River Kuruma, Nglaruma, Yinhawangka, Ngarlawangga and Yindjibarndi nations.

“Our partnership with Mitsui and Nippon Steel has been integral in our journey to being a world-class iron ore business in Western Australia and I am proud of the role the Robe River Joint Venture has also played in the development of modern Japan.

“I thank our Joint Venture partners for their trust, respect and understanding that has made this partnership so successful in delivering a secure, long-term, low-cost source of quality iron ore. In 50 years a lot has changed, but one thing that has remained consistent is the strength of this highly valued partnership.”

Robe River is a joint venture between Rio Tinto (53 per cent), Mitsui Iron Ore Development (33 per cent), and Nippon Steel . (14 per cent).

Operations began in the Robe Valley, near Pannawonica, in 1972 followed by an expansion at West Angelas in 2002. Iron ore is railed to the port of Cape Lambert where lump and fines product is shipped to steel producers, primarily throughout Asia.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027006171/en/

CONTACT: Please direct all enquiries tomedia.enquiries@riotinto.comMedia Relations, AustraliaJesse Riseborough

M +61 436 653 412Aleysha Anderson

M +61 434 868 118Rio Tinto plc

6 St James’s Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United KingdomT +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885Rio Tinto Limited

Level 43, 120 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

AustraliaT +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404riotinto.comCategory: Pilbara

KEYWORD: AUSTRALIA/OCEANIA EUROPE AUSTRALIA UNITED KINGDOM

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: MINING/MINERALS NATURAL RESOURCES

SOURCE: Rio Tinto

PUB: 10/27/2022 06:05 PM/DISC: 10/27/2022 06:06 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

XPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2022

GUANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- XPeng Inc. (“XPENG” or the “Company,” NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced its vehicle delivery results for October 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005740/en/ XPENG G9 SUV (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Asian shares advance, shrugging off Wall Street retreat

BANGKOK (AP) — Hong Kong jumped more than 5% and other Asian markets also rose Tuesday after Wall Street declined and a survey showed Chinese manufacturing improved. Oil prices rose more than $1.10 per barrel while the euro gained but stayed below $1. The monthly manufacturing gauge from Caixin,...
The Associated Press

Modi to visit India's bridge collapse site as families mourn

MORBI, India (AP) — India’s prime minister was scheduled to visit the site in western India where a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into a river, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 134 in one of the country’s worst accidents in years. Narendra Modi was expected to reach Morbi town in Gujarat state later Tuesday. Gujarat is Modi’s home state and he was already visiting it at the time of the accident. He said he was “deeply saddened by the tragedy” and his office announced compensation for families of the dead. Angered and bereaved families mourned the dead as attention turned to why the pedestrian bridge, built during British colonialism in the late 1800s and touted by the state’s tourism website as an “artistic and technological marvel,” collapsed Sunday evening, and who might be responsible. The bridge had reopened just four days earlier. Inspector-General Ashok Yadav told The Associated Press that no one was missing “as of now” according to official tally, but emergency responders and divers were still deployed for search operations early Tuesday.
The Associated Press

Australian cash rate rises for 7th straight month to 2.85%

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s central bank boosted its benchmark interest rate on Tuesday for a seventh consecutive month to a nine-year high of 2.85%. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s decided on a second consecutive quarter-percentage-point rise in the cash rate at its latest monthly board meeting following four consecutive half-percentage-point hikes. When the bank lifted the rate by a quarter percentage point in May, it was Australia’s first rate hike in more than 11 years. The cash rate is now at its highest point since May 2013, when the bank cut the rate from 3% to 2.75%. Reserve Bank Gov. Philip Lowe said in a statement “inflation in Australia is too high,” and his board “expects to increase interest rates further over the period ahead.”
The Associated Press

China slams reported plan for US B-52 bombers in Australia

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The United States is preparing to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in northern Australia, a news report said Monday, prompting China to accuse the U.S. of undermining regional peace and stability. The United States is preparing to build dedicated facilities for the long-range...
The Associated Press

Report: China targets 2 diplomatic allies with Pacific aid

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Beijing was targeting its Pacific aid to new diplomatic allies Solomon Islands and Kiribati while Chinese financial support across the region continued to decline, the Lowy Institute reported Monday in its latest annual analysis of regional assistance. China’s aid to the Pacific has fallen from...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
559K+
Post
580M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy