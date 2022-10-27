ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Reigning SWAC coach of the year signs extension with Braves

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Alcorn State’s men’s basketball coach Landon Bussie has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in Lorman, Mississippi, through 2026, the university announced Thursday.

“I’m humbled and honored to have the continued support of our university president, as well as our director of athletics,” Bussie said in a news release. “They believe in me, as well as in my vision and the goals I must help lead the men’s basketball program into the future here at Alcorn State University. I’m ever so grateful for that.”

The length of his previous contract and other details were not immediately available.

Bussie, the reigning Southwestern Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, ended last season with a 17-17 record (14-4 in SWAC play), advancing to the postseason with an automatic berth in the National Invitational Tournament.

Bussie began his tenure as head coach at Alcorn State in April 2020, spending the previous six seasons as an assistant for the men’s basketball program at Prairie View A&M. Before that, he also spent four seasons at Xavier University of Louisiana, where he led the Gold Rush to three straight Gulf Coast Athletic Conference regular season titles.

