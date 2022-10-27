Read full article on original website
Mother of Jeffrey Dahmer Victim Says Dahmer Halloween Costumes Are ‘Super Triggering’
Netflix’s Dahmer series has been massively popular with many, except the families of the serial killer’s victims. Now, as Halloween looms, the mother of the victim, Tony Hughes has spoken out against costumes that bear a resemblance to Jeffrey Dahmer. Shirley told TMZ, “It’s already super triggering to see a hit Netflix series about the serial killer, much less folks dressing like the killer.” Hughes was one of the 17 men Dahmer murdered, and Hughes, himself, was deaf and non-vocal.
What's New on Amazon Prime Video in November 2022
Amazon Prime Video has plenty of exciting content coming to subscribers this November. Fresh off of his role in Don't Worry Darling, fans will get another dose of Harry Styles in the romantic drama My Policeman, where he stars opposite Emma Corrin and David Dawson. Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer will star in the western series The English which looks to be six episodes of pure excitement. Academy Award Winner Allison Janney will star alongside Kristen Bell and Ben Platt in the R-rated romantic comedy The People We Hate At The Wedding which hails from Set It Up director Claire Scanlon.
'Werewolf By Night' Director Michael Giacchino Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of Hallway Fight
The MCU made its first foray into full-on horror earlier this month with Werewolf By Night, an homage to both classic universal monster flicks and old-school Marvel monster comics made to celebrate the spooky season. It's been touted as a breath of fresh air for the superhero movie giant, trading adherence to continuity for a fun, gory ride that stands on its own. With Halloween just around the corner, director Michael Giacchino celebrated the show's success by giving fans a peak behind the curtain at one of the most impressive and well-choreographed scenes from the special - the hallway fight.
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Trailer Reunites the Gang for a Very Hollywood Affair
Get your popcorn ready as Peacock has released the trailer for The Best Man: The Final Chapters. The eight-episode limited series is set to close off the storyline of Harper Stewart (Taye Diggs) and his friends that began all the way back in 1999. Released during the Urbanworld Film Festival in the same place where the franchise kicked off, the new footage brings the old gang back together for one last bumpy ride together that will take Harper to Hollywood.
'Mr. Robot's Grace Gummer Reveals What She Thinks of Her Character's Final Moments
Mr. Robot was the kind of show where the devil was in the details. Allegiances could change in the blink of an eye, trust was volatile, and a single moment could change everything. That went for the show’s big twists as well as the smaller arcs, and Grace Gummer has a lot to say in that department. During the press tour to promote her new Showtime series Let The Right One In, Gummer took a little time to talk about her former role in the USA Network series.
The Best Horror Movies on Peacock Right Now
There’s a popular saying that goes, “If you’re feeling lonely at night, switch on your TV, put on a horror film, grab a bag of popcorn, and you’ll no longer feel alone for the rest of the night.” Whether you are alone or with family and friends, horror flicks are the best pick to enjoy the thrills akin to a rollercoaster ride while munching down some home-cooked popcorn. There’s a reason why spooky films are a priority pick for early date nights amongst young lovers, as psychologically, these thrilling moments leave a lasting impression.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Cast and Character Guide
In 2021, HBO released the comedy series The White Lotus. Written and directed by Enlighted creator Mike White, the first season revolves around a group of wealthy individuals staying at a luxurious resort in Hawaii before things start to take a turn for the worse. The first season received plenty of critical acclaim from critics with Collider's very own Ross Bonaime saying the show is "a smart commentary on economic and gender inequality...while also being one of the strangest and most hilarious shows to debut this year." On top of that, the season also won ten Primetime Emmys, including one for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
Who's in the Body Bag in 'The White Lotus' Season 2? Our Most Likely Theories Each Week
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. Season 2 of The White Lotus has kicked off with a whodunit start in Episode 1. While we're sure this question will be answered with the show's usual blend of dark humor and quirkiness in the coming weeks, we're obviously also quite interested in the mystery aspect of the new season — as in, which character was local authorities seen carrying off in the body bag on the sun-drenched beach of the White Lotus' Sicilian location? With a whole new cast of characters to choose from, the prevailing theory will be fluid and change from week to week.
What Is the Significance of the Uneti Tree in 'Tales of the Jedi'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Tales of the Jedi.The world of Star Wars animation continues to expand with the new projects on Disney+. Star Wars: The Clone Wars was responsible for introducing a generation of fans to the franchise, and currently the spinoff series The Bad Batch seeks to honor its legacy. Tales of the Jedi isn’t the start of a new story as much as it is an amendment that deepens our knowledge of the saga. The six-part anthology series from Dave Filoni explores moments within the early lives of Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) and Dooku (Corey Burton).
How 'Andor' Episode 8 Connects to 'Rogue One'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of Andor. After the completion of the series' two first arcs, Andor is now gearing up to bring its third one to a close in the eighth episode, "Narkina 5." Our hero-in-the-making, Cassian (Diego Luna) is brought to an Imperial forced labor facility to serve his six-year sentence for, well, looking suspicious. Meanwhile, Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) continues to articulate the funding of the Rebellion on Coruscant, and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgårrd) travels to the planet Segra Milo to try and win over the Partisans of Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) to the larger movement. As the plot thickens, the show's connections to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story are starting to become clearer.
'The Witcher' Season 4 Casts Liam Hemsworth to Replace Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia
Along with the news that The Witcher has been renewed for Season 4, Netflix has announced that Liam Hemsworth will be replacing Henry Cavill as the titular character. Hemsworth steps in for Cavill as Geralt of Rivia following Cavill's return to the DCEU as Superman which has been heralded by his appearance in the end credits scene of Warner Bros.'s latest superhero hit Black Adam.
Whoopi Goldberg Explains How 'Till' and Her Involvement in the Film Evolved Over the Years
It may have taken longer than initially hoped, but Till is here and it’s hard to imagine a stronger movie about Mamie Till-Mobley’s determination to seek justice for her son, sparking significant change in the process. Directed by Chinonye Chukwu, Till puts the focus on Danielle Deadwyler’s Mamie,...
Do 'House of the Dragon's Changes From 'Fire & Blood' Rob Characters of Their Agency?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.If no one else’s review matters, George R. R. Martin’s public thoughts on House of the Dragon must be welcome to Ryan Condal, Miguel Sapochnik, and HBO. The man behind The Song of Ice and Fire has had nothing but good things to say about the prequel series, particularly Paddy Considine’s portrayal of Viserys Targaryen, and if he has any qualms about the adaptation, he’s kept them to himself. Elio M. Garcia and Linda Antonsson, co-writers of The World of Ice and Fire and The Rise of the Dragon, have been similarly well-disposed. But on the YouTube channel for their site, Westeros.org, they have been more willing to share their quibbles. Among those quibbles is the significant changes made to Rhaenyra Targaryen, Alicent Hightower, and the degree of culpability and agency the two have in certain pivotal actions.
'The Lord of the Rings' & 9 Other Fantasy Films That Defined the 2000s
It’s unlikely that the world will ever tire of fantasy stories. The limitless possibility of the genre makes fantasy memorable and appealing to all. Responsible for some of fiction’s most iconic and unforgettable weapons and worlds, the fantasy genre and its allure is yet to wane with the passing of time.
'The Stepfather' Remains a Timely Satire of Traditional Values
Watching Terry O’Quinn descend into murderous fury in The Stepfather is akin to watching a storm brew: from the start there’s no question about his sanity, his moral character, or his ability and willingness to commit heinous crimes to protect his fragile belief, but as his mask of timid domesticity begins to crack, revealing the insidious face underneath, it’s impossible to look away. Thanks largely in part to O’Quinn’s monumental performance, the film works as a slasher picture, albeit an occasionally campy one. But the real meat on the movie’s bones is the richly layered script. Like The Stepford Wives, The Ice Storm, and Vivarium, Joseph Ruben’s 1987 slasher takes a stab at contemporary suburban life while mustering up a poignant message. Hidden beneath the freshly-mowed lawns of The Stepfather, much like the metaphorical hordes of beetles crawling nastily about in Blue Velvet, is a gruesome truth: the preservation of a traditional American family and all its values invariably comes at a cost.
10 Underrated Movies Recommended by Danny Boyle
Danny Boyle is a singular director, whose work spans a range of genres: drama (Slumdog Millionaire, Trainspotting), sci-fi (28 Days Later, Sunshine), musical (Yesterday), biopic (127 Hours, Steve Jobs), and thriller (Trance). He's also directed live performances and several stage productions, including the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony. Most recently, he helmed a dance adaptation of The Matrix. Really.
Where Has Saw Gerrera Been Hiding in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of Andor.Andor has the opportunity to expand and improve upon some of the characters, storylines, and thematic implications that were first introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Although the first live-action Star Wars spinoff film was originally conceived as a darker film in the vein of Saving Private Ryan, the film had a tumultuous post-production process and had to go through many weeks of reshoots. Tony Gilroy was brought in to save the film, so it should be interesting to see a project that he has full control over with Andor.
How James Gunn's Indie Roots Could Influence DC's Future
In a move that nobody saw coming, this past Tuesday, world-renowned director and genre filmmaking fan favorite, James Gunn, was announced as the co-CEO over DC Studios, alongside mega producer Peter Safran. The two will oversee the company's film, animation, and TV projects, essentially giving DC two Kevin Feige-like figures.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Premiere Uses Aubrey Plaza to Amp Up the Awkwardness
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus. In the premiere of The White Lotus Season 2, the biggest item on the itinerary was not checking out the picturesque locations or partaking in the extravagant meals at this newest destiny location. It wasn’t even about piecing together who among the various characters ended up dead in the water just off the beach. No, it was something that was present in the first season in small doses but is already ramping up even more here.
'Cabinet of Curiosities': Catherine Hardwicke on Collaborating With Guillermo del Toro
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is the spooky season treat we didn’t know we needed till it arrived on Netflix. The new anthology series features eight modern horror stories, written and directed by various filmmakers including two co-written by del Toro himself. The recently released episode ‘Dreams in the Witch House,’ based on HP Lovecraft’s short story by the same name was directed by Twilight helmer Catherine Hardwicke. In a recent conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the director shared her experience of collaborating with del Toro and crafting demons for her episode.
