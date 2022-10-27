Read full article on original website
Albany felon indicted on drugs and gun charges
An Albany man was indicted last week for unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition, possessing heroin and fentanyl with the intention to distribute, and possessing a firearm with the intention of carrying out a drug trafficking crime.
Traffic stop ends in weapons charges for Albany duo
An Albany duo was jailed on Sunday after officers allegedly found a ghost gun, drugs, and a ski mask in their car following a traffic stop.
Watervliet police say suspect’s arrest shines spotlight on bail reform laws
Watervliet police say a man arrested seven times in the last year keeps being set free due to bail reform laws. Police most recently arrested 37-year-old Joshua Prew on Thursday. Investigators say he was selling illegal drugs out of an unsanitary home at 2418 Third Ave. with children inside. Hours...
Orange County woman to serve up to 18 years for deadly Niskayuna crash last year
NISKAYUNA, NY (WRGB) — An Orange County woman facing up to 18 years in prison after a deadly crash that happened in July of 2021 in the town of Niskayuna. Gina Hassan of Goshen pleaded guilty in July of this year to causing a head-on crash while driving on Troy-Schenectady road.
Schenectady City Council adjusts budget language, sends it to mayor for approval
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — After days of back-and-forth over the city of Schenectady's 2023 budget, it is officially going to Mayor McCarthy's desk for approval. Council members met Sunday afternoon to vote on language revisions to the budget- which was passed last Wednesday. City council president Marion Porterfield tells...
NYSP and NY AG's office investigating fatal crash in Saratoga
GLEN FALLS, N.Y. (WENY)--The New York State Police and the New York State Attorney General’s office are currently investigating a fatal one-car crash that occurred in the village of Glens Falls, NY, on Saturday. On October 29, 2022, at about 10:15 p.m., Troopers were conducting a sobriety checkpoint detail...
Watervliet man arrested twice on same day
A Watervliet man was arrested twice in the same day on Thursday.
Malta traffic stop results in drug possession arrests
Two men were arrested Thursday night after a traffic stop in Malta.
Inspector cites regulatory gaps in New York limo crash that killed 20
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York regulators failed to do all they could to sideline a poorly maintained stretch limousine that careened down a hill and crashed in 2018, killing 20 people, according to a state watchdog. State Inspector General Lucy Lang released a report Friday night echoing federal...
Shooting in Albany under investigation
The Albany Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. Police tell us the shooting happened at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and First Street around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. We have been told one person was shot in the leg. There is no word on what led up to the shooting,...
Two arrested for alleged involvement in AT&T store larceny
Two people were arrested in Queensbury on Saturday, October 22. Penny Phillips, 49, of Cambridge, and Joseph Brandmeyer, 42, of Jackson each face multiple charges for their alleged involvement in an AT&T store larceny.
Upstate NY elementary school vandalized with racist graffiti: ‘Abhorrent’
COLONIE — The superintendent of an Upstate New York school district posted an emotional statement Sunday after he said Forts Ferry Elementary School had windows broken, as well as racial slurs and “deplorable images” drawn on the outside of the building in sometime over the weekend. Superintendent...
Sobriety check leads to deadly crash in Saratoga County
A stop at a sobriety check point Saturday night ended with a deadly crash. State Police told us this occurred just after 10 p.m. in Moreau. Vincent Mancuso, 23, of Fort Edward stopped at the check point, spoke to an officer, and then sped off. Police say they followed him...
'Protected Future Victims From Harm': Schenectady Man Guilty Of Beating GF With Coffee Cup
A man from the region whose rage-fueled attack on his then girlfriend left the woman bloodied with a broken nose is now facing prison time following a jury conviction. Jason Hooks - aka Shaquan Riker - age 37, of Schenectady, was found guilty of second-degree felony assault Tuesday, Oct. 25, after a five-day trial in Schenectady County Court.
Man facing charges, accused of fleeing police, crashing into a tree
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office has charged a Schenectady man, accused of fleeing police and crashing into a tree. On Sunday, October 30th, deputies say they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. According to the Sheriff's Office, the driver, later identified as Ptolmey Sutherland,...
Judge denies attorney’s request in Schoharie limo crash
Nauman Hussain, the operator of the limousine company involved in the 2018 Schoharie limo crash, must keep his ankle monitor on. That was the decision after a Wednesday morning court appearance. It’s been more than four years since that crash. Twenty people were killed. At his last court appearance...
Coxsackie teen facing DWAI charge for August crash
A Greene County teenager faces a charge of driving while ability impaired by drugs following an investigation into a two-car crash that took place on state Route 32 and Malden Turnpike in Saugerties last August.
Evan Blum finally loses Central Warehouse but legal troubles still loom
A court has ruled Albany County can move forward with the transfer of ownership of the Central Warehouse from Evan Blum to private developers.
Albany County Sheriff’s Office investigating crash in Albany
The Albany County Sheriff's Office is investigating a late-night crash that happened on Ten Broeck St.
Albany man admits to drug trafficking intentions
United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman announced Rodney Matthews, 49 of Albany pled guilty to having and intending to distribute cocaine and heroin. Freedman also reports Matthews had a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
