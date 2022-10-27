ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady County, NY

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Albany felon indicted on drugs and gun charges

An Albany man was indicted last week for unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition, possessing heroin and fentanyl with the intention to distribute, and possessing a firearm with the intention of carrying out a drug trafficking crime.
ALBANY, NY
NewsChannel 36

NYSP and NY AG's office investigating fatal crash in Saratoga

GLEN FALLS, N.Y. (WENY)--The New York State Police and the New York State Attorney General’s office are currently investigating a fatal one-car crash that occurred in the village of Glens Falls, NY, on Saturday. On October 29, 2022, at about 10:15 p.m., Troopers were conducting a sobriety checkpoint detail...
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Shooting in Albany under investigation

The Albany Police Department is currently investigating a shooting. Police tell us the shooting happened at the intersection of Lexington Avenue and First Street around 8:30 a.m. Sunday. We have been told one person was shot in the leg. There is no word on what led up to the shooting,...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Sobriety check leads to deadly crash in Saratoga County

A stop at a sobriety check point Saturday night ended with a deadly crash. State Police told us this occurred just after 10 p.m. in Moreau. Vincent Mancuso, 23, of Fort Edward stopped at the check point, spoke to an officer, and then sped off. Police say they followed him...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Man facing charges, accused of fleeing police, crashing into a tree

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office has charged a Schenectady man, accused of fleeing police and crashing into a tree. On Sunday, October 30th, deputies say they stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. According to the Sheriff's Office, the driver, later identified as Ptolmey Sutherland,...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Judge denies attorney’s request in Schoharie limo crash

Nauman Hussain, the operator of the limousine company involved in the 2018 Schoharie limo crash, must keep his ankle monitor on. That was the decision after a Wednesday morning court appearance. It’s been more than four years since that crash. Twenty people were killed. At his last court appearance...
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY

