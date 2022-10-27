Read full article on original website
Montana’s Darby Bread Box Has Seen Ups and Downs in 2022
We are getting ready for our 28th Annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive, powered by Missoula Electric Cooperative, again this year. We will be getting help from Decker Truck Lines and from KPAX-TV. For the past 27 years, we have been collecting turkeys and money for food banks in Western Montana. We will again be asking for your help this coming season. We will be kicking off our turkey drive on Monday, November 14th and wrapping it up on Friday, November 18th. We will be asking for you to please help us out and donate a turkey or money if you can. We want to make sure everyone in Western Montana has a turkey for Thanksgiving.
Johnson Street Shelter Security Will Have a ‘Hands Off’ Approach
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - While touring the Johnson Street Warming Shelter on Thursday, KGVO News spoke to Wade Herbert, owner of Black Knight Security and Investigations, the company that will be providing security at the shelter starting on Monday. Herbert said his approach to security at the shelter will...
Help Griz For Kids Toy Drive at Saturday’s Montana Football Game
As you rally around your Montana Grizzly football team this weekend, help them rally for needy children in western Montana. The Griz return home for their final two home games of the season, starting with a Big Sky Conference battle against Cal Poly this Saturday evening, beginning at 6:00. And it's also the annual Griz for Kids Toy Drive Saturday.
Art In The Allez! and More Shopping For The Holiday Missoula!
Come on! Let’s go to this place I found by accident and was quite pleased that I did. Allez! In the alleyway at 120 North Higgins in Missoula. Allez (Al-lay) Missoula’s revolving outdoor mural gallery, that just opened up a presentation of the work of four mural artists from across the country in its fall/winter mural exhibit called “The Ache for Home.”
Montana’s Votes Are More Important Than You May Think
They always say "every vote counts" and sometimes it doesn't feel like it in some of the bigger elections that we have in our country. But here in Montana, your vote does count, and it carries more weight in our elections than maybe you know and there are some pretty big races in our state this year.
Missoula Renters Vexing Problem, Nowhere to Plug Their EV
I’m seeing pop-ups on my app and TV screens showing carefree people whooshing around in clean vehicles with smiles that look like they don’t have payments! But Missoula Renter's Vexing Problem, Nowhere to Plug Their EV. If you own a house, you can install your own fast charge...
Johnson Street Winter Shelter Ready to Open on Halloween
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For the third year, the City of Missoula in conjunction with The Poverello Center and Black Knight Security welcomed media representatives into the Johnson Street Shelter to see the facility that will provide a safe space for the unhoused in Missoula. KGVO News spoke to...
Check Out the Three Most Horrifying Haunted Places in Missoula
Missoula has a vibrant history and lingering feelings of the Wild West era. With much of western Montana having a dark past. Not to mention ancient elemental activity from when Missoula was once a giant body of water. These all may explain why Missoula is a hotbed for paranormal activity. But, where are the most haunted places in Missoula? We narrowed down our top 3.
New $2.5 Million Westside Park Playground in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After nearly four years of planning and fundraising, the new Westside Park playground will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and all neighborhood residents and other Missoulians are invited to attend. See the new $2.5 Million Upgrade. KGVO...
Have Fun and Run. Missoula Girls Get Stronger in New Program
Missoula is a running town, from the Missoula Marathon to the constant calendar of races and fun runs. However, there haven't always been specific programs in Missoula geared to help young girls to run, and to bolster their confidence at the same time. Now, a program called Go Run Missoula...
5 Types of Foodies in Missoula
It seems like the food in Missoula keeps getting better and better, but this city still has a ways to go before it's considered one of the best places for cuisine. Bozeman has been called one of America's next great food cities, and with time I think Missoula could catch up, (I'll refrain from making a ketchup joke, you're welcome) in the meantime we've got great grub and lots of foodies to enjoy it, here are the 5 types you'll meet in Missoula:
Missoula Police Arrest Man Who Stole Generators From Home Depot
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 30, 2022, a Home Depot employee reported that a person had just taken two Honda generators from the store without paying and left in a maroon Ford Expedition. The complainant sent law enforcement photos of the male suspect and his vehicle. The suspect...
Drive Around: More Repairs on Beartracks Bridge Mean Downtown Missoula Detours
Contractors are working this week to make repairs to some of the initial construction on the new Beartracks Bridge and that means only half of the bridge will be open to traffic this week. The newly-rebuilt span, formerly known as the Higgins Bridge, was dedicated as the Beartracks Bridge a...
Missoula Crime Report: Cases Were Down, But Still Concerning
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 10 criminal complaints this week, which is 14 less than last week and significantly lower than what we have seen in the past four weeks. County Attorney Kirsten Pabst said they have consistently been in the 20s lately, but her office is happy to see the lower numbers.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 727 Cases, Five New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 314,564 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 727 new confirmed cases. There are currently 985 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,574,829 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,337...
Stop Driving Single File on Brooks St! I’m Trying To Turn Left!
I am here to plead with some drivers on Brooks Street in Missoula for a very simple request. If you have been on that road at any time in the last 5 years, you’ll know that it has two diving lanes. Two. Please, STOP driving single-file in one lane! I’m trying to turn LEFT!
Owning Livestock and Chickens In Missoula Is Legal. A Mini Ranch!
Did you know it's totally legal to own chickens, cows, rabbits, and horses in Missoula city limits? There are some basic rules and regulations you need to follow, but if you're looking to start your own tiny ranch, you're good to go. I don't know if I would exactly call...
Who’s Buried At Fort Missoula?
How do you get chills just before Halloween? Visit a cemetery, of course. Fort Missoula has been a part of Montana's identity since before radio waves, the diesel engine, and the ballpoint pen, but not all of that history is displayed in the museums. There's plenty of it interred at the fort's post cemetery, and there's some stories that these headstones can still tell us.
Missoulians Buy Thousands of Pumpkins to Help the Hungry
Staff at Missoula's Poverello Center are expressing a big thanks to everyone who purchased a "Pumpkins for the Pov" this year, helping to raise thousands of dollars to help feed the hungry in the coming cold months of winter. The annual drive resulted in the sale of 2000 pumpkins during...
