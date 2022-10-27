ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Alt 95.7

Burning Off Halloween Calories, Montana Style

How big is your Halloween haul this year? If you're a run-of-the-mill trick or treater, you probably have a bag that contains over 3,500 calories of sugary sweet goodness. Hope you don't eat it all in one night!. The USDA recommends getting kids a good healthy meal before hitting the...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Montana's Darby Bread Box Has Seen Ups and Downs in 2022

We are getting ready for our 28th Annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive, powered by Missoula Electric Cooperative, again this year. We will be getting help from Decker Truck Lines and from KPAX-TV. For the past 27 years, we have been collecting turkeys and money for food banks in Western Montana. We will again be asking for your help this coming season. We will be kicking off our turkey drive on Monday, November 14th and wrapping it up on Friday, November 18th. We will be asking for you to please help us out and donate a turkey or money if you can. We want to make sure everyone in Western Montana has a turkey for Thanksgiving.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Help Griz For Kids Toy Drive at Saturday's Montana Football Game

As you rally around your Montana Grizzly football team this weekend, help them rally for needy children in western Montana. The Griz return home for their final two home games of the season, starting with a Big Sky Conference battle against Cal Poly this Saturday evening, beginning at 6:00. And it's also the annual Griz for Kids Toy Drive Saturday.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Art In The Allez! and More Shopping For The Holiday Missoula!

Come on! Let’s go to this place I found by accident and was quite pleased that I did. Allez! In the alleyway at 120 North Higgins in Missoula. Allez (Al-lay) Missoula’s revolving outdoor mural gallery, that just opened up a presentation of the work of four mural artists from across the country in its fall/winter mural exhibit called “The Ache for Home.”
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Montana's Votes Are More Important Than You May Think

They always say "every vote counts" and sometimes it doesn't feel like it in some of the bigger elections that we have in our country. But here in Montana, your vote does count, and it carries more weight in our elections than maybe you know and there are some pretty big races in our state this year.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Missoula Renters Vexing Problem, Nowhere to Plug Their EV

I’m seeing pop-ups on my app and TV screens showing carefree people whooshing around in clean vehicles with smiles that look like they don’t have payments! But Missoula Renter's Vexing Problem, Nowhere to Plug Their EV. If you own a house, you can install your own fast charge...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Johnson Street Winter Shelter Ready to Open on Halloween

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For the third year, the City of Missoula in conjunction with The Poverello Center and Black Knight Security welcomed media representatives into the Johnson Street Shelter to see the facility that will provide a safe space for the unhoused in Missoula. KGVO News spoke to...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Check Out the Three Most Horrifying Haunted Places in Missoula

Missoula has a vibrant history and lingering feelings of the Wild West era. With much of western Montana having a dark past. Not to mention ancient elemental activity from when Missoula was once a giant body of water. These all may explain why Missoula is a hotbed for paranormal activity. But, where are the most haunted places in Missoula? We narrowed down our top 3.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

New $2.5 Million Westside Park Playground in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After nearly four years of planning and fundraising, the new Westside Park playground will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and all neighborhood residents and other Missoulians are invited to attend. See the new $2.5 Million Upgrade. KGVO...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Have Fun and Run. Missoula Girls Get Stronger in New Program

Missoula is a running town, from the Missoula Marathon to the constant calendar of races and fun runs. However, there haven't always been specific programs in Missoula geared to help young girls to run, and to bolster their confidence at the same time. Now, a program called Go Run Missoula...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

5 Types of Foodies in Missoula

It seems like the food in Missoula keeps getting better and better, but this city still has a ways to go before it's considered one of the best places for cuisine. Bozeman has been called one of America's next great food cities, and with time I think Missoula could catch up, (I'll refrain from making a ketchup joke, you're welcome) in the meantime we've got great grub and lots of foodies to enjoy it, here are the 5 types you'll meet in Missoula:
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Crime Report: Cases Were Down, But Still Concerning

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 10 criminal complaints this week, which is 14 less than last week and significantly lower than what we have seen in the past four weeks. County Attorney Kirsten Pabst said they have consistently been in the 20s lately, but her office is happy to see the lower numbers.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 727 Cases, Five New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 314,564 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 727 new confirmed cases. There are currently 985 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,574,829 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 564,337...
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Who's Buried At Fort Missoula?

How do you get chills just before Halloween? Visit a cemetery, of course. Fort Missoula has been a part of Montana's identity since before radio waves, the diesel engine, and the ballpoint pen, but not all of that history is displayed in the museums. There's plenty of it interred at the fort's post cemetery, and there's some stories that these headstones can still tell us.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoulians Buy Thousands of Pumpkins to Help the Hungry

Staff at Missoula's Poverello Center are expressing a big thanks to everyone who purchased a "Pumpkins for the Pov" this year, helping to raise thousands of dollars to help feed the hungry in the coming cold months of winter. The annual drive resulted in the sale of 2000 pumpkins during...
MISSOULA, MT
