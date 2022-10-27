ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

North Platte Post

Powerball jackpot increases again for Saturday drawing

Due to high sales, the Multi-State Lottery Association has increased the estimated jackpot amount for the Saturday, October 29 Powerball drawing to $825 million or $410.2 million with the cash option selected. If won, this would be the second largest Powerball jackpot in history. The Powerball jackpot starts at $20...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Fowler receives Great Plains Health's Caring Kind Award

Casey Fowler, MPA-C, physician assistant, Great Plains Health Orthopaedics, is the Great Plains Health Caring Kind Award recipient for 2022. A longstanding tradition of the Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA), the award pays tribute to outstanding healthcare employees who have demonstrated compassion for patients, cooperation with coworkers and dedication to excellence in the role they play at their facility.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Powerball jackpot increased for Wednesday's drawing

LINCOLN, Neb.-Due to high sales, the Multi-State Lottery Association has increased the estimated jackpot amount for the Wednesday, October 26 Powerball drawing to $700 million or $335.7 million with the cash option selected. The Powerball jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won....
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Nebraska Capitol hosts Day of the Dead altars

LINCOLN — Visitors to the State Capitol through Nov. 4 will see sugar skulls, candles, butterflies and a traditional “altar de ofrendas” in celebration of the annual el dia de Los Muertos. The Mexican Cultural Center of the Heartland, based in Omaha and dedicated to preserving and...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Neb. troopers wrap-up season of Friday Night Lights

As the NSAA high school football playoffs get underway for all classes, Nebraska State Troopers are closing out another season of sharing safety messages under the Friday night lights. “Friday Night Lights” is part of NSP’s community service effort, which includes troopers throughout the entire state. Troopers give public safety...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

