Neb. farmer says don’t do what he did: Misrepresent crop losses
LINCOLN — A Nebraska farmer took to the internet Thursday to urge his fellow farmers against doing what he did: misrepresent his crop losses to the federal government. In September, a federal judge ordered Meadow Grove farmer Ross Nelson to pay $1 million in restitution and a $30,000 fine for making a fraudulent crop insurance claim.
UNMC grant aims to grow public health pros in rural and tribal lands
OMAHA — A $1.5 million grant to the University of Nebraska Medical Center will provide free tuition to help beef up the presence of public health practitioners in rural and tribal communities in a multi-state region, including Nebraska. The funds from the Health Resources and Services Administration will go...
Powerball jackpot increases again for Saturday drawing
Due to high sales, the Multi-State Lottery Association has increased the estimated jackpot amount for the Saturday, October 29 Powerball drawing to $825 million or $410.2 million with the cash option selected. If won, this would be the second largest Powerball jackpot in history. The Powerball jackpot starts at $20...
Gov. Ricketts: Driving a culture of continuous improvement
American companies are the most innovative and customer-friendly in the world. People have numerous experiences as customers each day, and they’re accustomed to the exceptional service provided in the private sector. They shouldn’t expect any less from their state government. When I became Governor, I set out to...
Changes on tap for 2022 Neb. Special Landowner Deer Season
Landowners interested in the Special Landowner Deer Season, now in its second year, should be aware of three changes beginning in 2022. This season gives a qualifying landowner a three-day season on his or her property preceding the regular firearm deer season. The $8 Special Landowner Deer Permit is valid...
Nebraska American Legion donates to all-terrain wheelchair program at Nebraska state parks
LINCOLN – The Nebraska American Legion recently donated $16,055 to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for the purchase of an all-terrain wheelchair for state park visitors. Game and Parks currently has two of the tracked wheelchairs at Ponca State Park. The chairs provide people the freedom of mobility...
Fowler receives Great Plains Health's Caring Kind Award
Casey Fowler, MPA-C, physician assistant, Great Plains Health Orthopaedics, is the Great Plains Health Caring Kind Award recipient for 2022. A longstanding tradition of the Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA), the award pays tribute to outstanding healthcare employees who have demonstrated compassion for patients, cooperation with coworkers and dedication to excellence in the role they play at their facility.
Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in six Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that...
Spending on Nebraska elections is surging, with no end in sight
OMAHA — Every two years, Nebraskans get inundated by political ads, mailers and text messages from candidates for federal office. Every four years, would-be governors come calling with wave after wave of advertising. But the torrent of ads and outreach from races down the ballot — from Legislature to...
Powerball jackpot increased for Wednesday's drawing
LINCOLN, Neb.-Due to high sales, the Multi-State Lottery Association has increased the estimated jackpot amount for the Wednesday, October 26 Powerball drawing to $700 million or $335.7 million with the cash option selected. The Powerball jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won....
Nebraska Capitol hosts Day of the Dead altars
LINCOLN — Visitors to the State Capitol through Nov. 4 will see sugar skulls, candles, butterflies and a traditional “altar de ofrendas” in celebration of the annual el dia de Los Muertos. The Mexican Cultural Center of the Heartland, based in Omaha and dedicated to preserving and...
🎥 Legacy providers: Fiber, not fixed wireless, the broadband solution
As Nextlink Internet prepares to expand its network across Kansas and Nebraska, legacy broadband companies are questioning the Dallas-based company's strategy to deploy mostly fixed wireless connectivity to rural residents. On Aug. 31, Nextlink was awarded almost a half-billion dollars from the Federal Communications Commission to expand its service. In...
Neb. troopers wrap-up season of Friday Night Lights
As the NSAA high school football playoffs get underway for all classes, Nebraska State Troopers are closing out another season of sharing safety messages under the Friday night lights. “Friday Night Lights” is part of NSP’s community service effort, which includes troopers throughout the entire state. Troopers give public safety...
Nebraska politician, accuser drop lawsuits over grope claims
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Dueling lawsuits have been dropped by a former Nebraska candidate for governor and a fellow Republican state lawmaker who accused him of groping her at a political function several years ago. Charles W. Herbster, who lost his bid in May to become the Republican nominee...
Texas teen charged in killing of mother found in trunk in Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A Texas teen charged with killing his mother, whose body was found in the trunk of a car he crashed in Nebraska, has been released from the hospital and faces a hearing to be sent back to his home state, authorities said Tuesday. Tyler...
Abortion foes seek ouster of 5 Kansas Supreme Court justices
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The most influential pro-life group in Kansas politics is urging voters in mailers to remove five of the seven justices on a state Supreme Court that declared access to abortion a fundamental right under the state constitution. The group, Kansans for Life, was a key...
