sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Awarded 1.6 Million for Violent Crime Reduction
NEWS RELEASE: Mayor Luke Feeney Announces $1.6M Grant to Support Chillicothe Police Department. Mayor Luke Feeney announced today that the City of Chillicothe has been awarded a $1.6M Ohio Violent Crime Reduction grant. Funds will be used to increase the departmental staffing with eight additional police officers, provide sign-on bonuses and other recruitment tools, and reduce turnover of current staff through retention bonuses.
sciotopost.com
City of Circleville Leaf Collection
Fall leaf collection in the City of Circleville begins Monday, November14, 2022. Leaves will be collected through Friday, December 30th. Efforts by City of Circleville residents to deliver bagged leaves to the City Garage, 740 South Washington Street, will be greatly appreciated as united efforts combine for a cleaner neighborhood, in a timelier manner, for all. Deliveries will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, with the exception of city observed holidays, November 24th and 25th and December 23rd.
sciotopost.com
Vinton County – Woman Medically Flown After Dog Attack
On October 29, 2022 The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a canine attack on Shea Road. near Lake Hope. Upon arrival the Deputy was advised that the 64 year old victim was transported by a passerby to Hocking Valley Community Hospital. It was found that the victim...
sciotopost.com
Circleville – Woman Arrested after Driving on Walking Path at Local Park
Circleville – A woman was arrested after she took her car into a walking path at a local park in Circleville. According to Police they were called to the area of 1230 Pontious Road for a possible drunk driver driving on the walking path. When the officer entered the Mary Virginia Crites park he found a confused woman with her vehicle on the walking path. When the officer approached the woman she said she thought she was being followed and had taken a wrong turn.
sciotopost.com
32-Year Old Arrested Charged with Murder in Nelsonville
On October 30, 2022, at approximately 2:24 p.m., the Nelsonville Police Department was dispatched to 5175 State Route 78, Buchtel, Ohio, for a questionable death. Upon arrival, a male was found deceased from a fatal head wound. The Athens County Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. Chief Scott Fitch requested BCI to process the scene and also requested assistance from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. First Assistant Prosecutor Meg Saunders, Chief Investigator Jay Barrett and other Investigators from the Prosecutor’s Office responded to the scene. Sheriff Rodney Smith and his deputies as well as the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office began to assist in the investigation. During the investigation, a suspect was identified and Athens and Meigs County deputies began checking residences in an attempt to locate the suspect.
sciotopost.com
What are Safety Concerns on Ohio Roadways OSP Asks
Columbus – Throughout the month of November, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is conducting an online survey to identify traffic safety concerns and obtain feedback about interactions with the agency. The 2022 Public Survey is anonymous and takes approximately five minutes to complete. The survey is designed to...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Police Seek ID on Robbery Suspect in Lancaster
On October 31, 2022, between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm, a male suspect entered Walgreens, located at 911 North Memorial Drive, Lancaster, Ohio 43130, and BP Gas Station, located at 603 North Memorial Drive, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. The suspect stated he had a weapon and demanded money from the businesses....
sciotopost.com
Woman Tased after High Speed Chase in Nelsonville
Nelsonville – 01:42PM Officers responded to the Watkins St area for a report of a possible sighting of a stolen vehicle from the previous day. Officers located the stolen vehicle and suspect on S Harper St. It was noted that the driver was not stopping and that a male occupant took off on foot toward Rocky Boots. After a lengthy pursuit, the vehicle crashed into a tree on Poplar St. The suspect then attempted to run on foot. Officers deployed their taser and immediately took Hannah Warren into custody.
