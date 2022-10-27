Jayme Lawson Talks ‘Till,’ How ‘The Batman’ Changed Her Career, and What She Learned Watching Viola Davis in ‘The Woman King’

Watching Terry O’Quinn descend into murderous fury in The Stepfather is akin to watching a storm brew: from the start there’s no question about his sanity, his moral character, or his ability and willingness to commit heinous crimes to protect his fragile belief, but as his mask of timid domesticity begins to crack, revealing the insidious face underneath, it’s impossible to look away. Thanks largely in part to O’Quinn’s monumental performance, the film works as a slasher picture, albeit an occasionally campy one. But the real meat on the movie’s bones is the richly layered script. Like The Stepford Wives, The Ice Storm, and Vivarium, Joseph Ruben’s 1987 slasher takes a stab at contemporary suburban life while mustering up a poignant message. Hidden beneath the freshly-mowed lawns of The Stepfather, much like the metaphorical hordes of beetles crawling nastily about in Blue Velvet, is a gruesome truth: the preservation of a traditional American family and all its values invariably comes at a cost.

1 DAY AGO