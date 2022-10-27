Calls for cheaper broadband plans have been growing amid the cost-of-living crisis. Broadband providers are also expected to raise their prices in 2023, by as much as 14%. Brits are struggling with the cost-living crisis and the situation is projected to stay this way for quite some time. Among other things, staying connected has become a problem for many people, especially those in the low-income group. Many are struggling to afford their phone and broadband bills in the current inflationary scenario.

23 HOURS AGO