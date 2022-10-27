Read full article on original website
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Cast and Character Guide
In 2021, HBO released the comedy series The White Lotus. Written and directed by Enlighted creator Mike White, the first season revolves around a group of wealthy individuals staying at a luxurious resort in Hawaii before things start to take a turn for the worse. The first season received plenty of critical acclaim from critics with Collider's very own Ross Bonaime saying the show is "a smart commentary on economic and gender inequality...while also being one of the strangest and most hilarious shows to debut this year." On top of that, the season also won ten Primetime Emmys, including one for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Premiere Uses Aubrey Plaza to Amp Up the Awkwardness
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus. In the premiere of The White Lotus Season 2, the biggest item on the itinerary was not checking out the picturesque locations or partaking in the extravagant meals at this newest destiny location. It wasn’t even about piecing together who among the various characters ended up dead in the water just off the beach. No, it was something that was present in the first season in small doses but is already ramping up even more here.
What's Leaving HBO Max in November 2022
HBO Max is going into November with a bunch of great shows returning to the streaming service, including the DC series Titans with its Season 4 and The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2. There are also some beloved movies being added to the catalog including (500) Days of Summer, the Harry Potter franchise (everything from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone to Deathly Hallows: Part 2), and the holiday season comedy classic National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. But hey, this article isn't titled "What's Coming to HBO Max", is it?
What's New on Amazon Prime Video in November 2022
Amazon Prime Video has plenty of exciting content coming to subscribers this November. Fresh off of his role in Don't Worry Darling, fans will get another dose of Harry Styles in the romantic drama My Policeman, where he stars opposite Emma Corrin and David Dawson. Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer will star in the western series The English which looks to be six episodes of pure excitement. Academy Award Winner Allison Janney will star alongside Kristen Bell and Ben Platt in the R-rated romantic comedy The People We Hate At The Wedding which hails from Set It Up director Claire Scanlon.
'Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas' Sets Premiere Date on NBC
Spooky season is coming to a close, and it's time to start gearing up for the holiday season and all the festive specials accompanying it. This year, country music legend Dolly Parton will kick off the holidays in style. Her two-hour film special Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas is now set to premiere on NBC on Thursday, December 1, opening up the Christmas season with good music and a slew of famous guests.
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' Trailer Reunites the Gang for a Very Hollywood Affair
Get your popcorn ready as Peacock has released the trailer for The Best Man: The Final Chapters. The eight-episode limited series is set to close off the storyline of Harper Stewart (Taye Diggs) and his friends that began all the way back in 1999. Released during the Urbanworld Film Festival in the same place where the franchise kicked off, the new footage brings the old gang back together for one last bumpy ride together that will take Harper to Hollywood.
Who's in the Body Bag in 'The White Lotus' Season 2? Our Most Likely Theories Each Week
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. Season 2 of The White Lotus has kicked off with a whodunit start in Episode 1. While we're sure this question will be answered with the show's usual blend of dark humor and quirkiness in the coming weeks, we're obviously also quite interested in the mystery aspect of the new season — as in, which character was local authorities seen carrying off in the body bag on the sun-drenched beach of the White Lotus' Sicilian location? With a whole new cast of characters to choose from, the prevailing theory will be fluid and change from week to week.
'House of the Dragon': 10 Most Shocking Deaths of Season 1
Game of Thrones is renowned for its intense depictions of sexual and violent situations. However, the prequel to the series, House of the Dragon, contains violent, fatal, and sexual material at a lighter-frequency. Moreover, House of the Dragon continues to maintain the startling and distressing aspect of every death and act of violence in the program in order to maintain the original show's distinctiveness and popularity.
'Severance' Season 2 Adds Gwendoline Christie, John Noble, Bob Balaban and More
Everyone's ready to clock back into Lumon Industries as principal photography has officially begun on Season 2 of the Emmy-winning workplace drama Severance at Apple TV+. Renewed back in April after making waves with its first season on the streamer, the series boasts Ben Stiller as its director and producer with Dan Erickson creating and writing. No specifics are available on what to expect with the upcoming season or when audiences will be able to return to the office, but the return to the set means the wait shouldn't be overly long.
‘Boy Meets World’ Made the Greatest Halloween Episode Ever With a Slasher Parody
On paper, it sounds like it could belong in a cult-favorite horror flick from the 90s: while stuck in detention and abandoned by their teacher, a group of teenagers wander about their eerily quiet high school after hours and get picked off one-by-one by a mysterious masked killer. It isn’t an underappreciated horror gem, though—it’s an episode of a sitcom. To me, Halloween specials are as integral a part of the season as horror films themselves. They’re a bit more low-key, more lighthearted, and they tended to be over in a neat, short thirty or so minutes. The Halloween episode is a work of art in itself, and practically every self-respecting sitcom has produced at least one (Community, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Freaks and Geeks have some of my personal favorites, along with the untouchable It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown). It’s ABC’s Boy Meets World, though, that unexpectedly put out the best Halloween episode ever filmed, with Season 5’s “And Then There Was Shawn."
Do 'House of the Dragon's Changes From 'Fire & Blood' Rob Characters of Their Agency?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.If no one else’s review matters, George R. R. Martin’s public thoughts on House of the Dragon must be welcome to Ryan Condal, Miguel Sapochnik, and HBO. The man behind The Song of Ice and Fire has had nothing but good things to say about the prequel series, particularly Paddy Considine’s portrayal of Viserys Targaryen, and if he has any qualms about the adaptation, he’s kept them to himself. Elio M. Garcia and Linda Antonsson, co-writers of The World of Ice and Fire and The Rise of the Dragon, have been similarly well-disposed. But on the YouTube channel for their site, Westeros.org, they have been more willing to share their quibbles. Among those quibbles is the significant changes made to Rhaenyra Targaryen, Alicent Hightower, and the degree of culpability and agency the two have in certain pivotal actions.
Every Season Of ‘American Horror Story’ Ranked According To Rotten Tomatoes
American Horror Story revolutionized what was possible in the world of TV horror. Before AHS, horror was mainly thought of as a genre fit for the big screen and not the small, due to its reliance on the build and release of tension. It's hard to maintain that tension with an episodic structure, but Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk cracked the code.
'Mr. Robot's Grace Gummer Reveals What She Thinks of Her Character's Final Moments
Mr. Robot was the kind of show where the devil was in the details. Allegiances could change in the blink of an eye, trust was volatile, and a single moment could change everything. That went for the show’s big twists as well as the smaller arcs, and Grace Gummer has a lot to say in that department. During the press tour to promote her new Showtime series Let The Right One In, Gummer took a little time to talk about her former role in the USA Network series.
Cristin Milioti Cast in 'The Penguin' Series Opposite Colin Farrell
HBO Max has added Cristin Milioti as the female lead in the DC Comics original limited drama series The Penguin (working title for now). The series, which will star Colin Farrell as the title character, is a spin-off from the Matt Reeves feature film The Batman which released in March this year, and also featured Farrell.
'Documentary Now!' Footage Exposes How Sheep-Stealing Prompted a Legendary Rivalry [Exclusive]
As you might know, the acclaimed mockumentary series Documentary Now! has kicked off Season 53 (or Season 4, but who cares about numbers, really) earlier this month, and it’s already reaching its halfway mark on the unfairly short season. As we can’t get enough of this show, IFC and AMC+ decided to share with us an exclusive clip from the series’ upcoming episode, as well as the poster that illustrates the story that will be told next.
'The Lord of the Rings' & 9 Other Fantasy Films That Defined the 2000s
It’s unlikely that the world will ever tire of fantasy stories. The limitless possibility of the genre makes fantasy memorable and appealing to all. Responsible for some of fiction’s most iconic and unforgettable weapons and worlds, the fantasy genre and its allure is yet to wane with the passing of time.
'Black Adam': What Is Eternium and How Is It Used?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam. The DC universe's latest film, Black Adam, revolving around the divisive anti-hero of the same name, has finally thundered into theaters, allowing fans to once more lose themselves in the sprawling, action-packed, and full-throttle world of self-important superheroes. Prior to the...
10 Underrated Movies Recommended by Danny Boyle
Danny Boyle is a singular director, whose work spans a range of genres: drama (Slumdog Millionaire, Trainspotting), sci-fi (28 Days Later, Sunshine), musical (Yesterday), biopic (127 Hours, Steve Jobs), and thriller (Trance). He's also directed live performances and several stage productions, including the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony. Most recently, he helmed a dance adaptation of The Matrix. Really.
How James Gunn's Indie Roots Could Influence DC's Future
In a move that nobody saw coming, this past Tuesday, world-renowned director and genre filmmaking fan favorite, James Gunn, was announced as the co-CEO over DC Studios, alongside mega producer Peter Safran. The two will oversee the company's film, animation, and TV projects, essentially giving DC two Kevin Feige-like figures.
Whoopi Goldberg Explains How 'Till' and Her Involvement in the Film Evolved Over the Years
It may have taken longer than initially hoped, but Till is here and it’s hard to imagine a stronger movie about Mamie Till-Mobley’s determination to seek justice for her son, sparking significant change in the process. Directed by Chinonye Chukwu, Till puts the focus on Danielle Deadwyler’s Mamie,...
