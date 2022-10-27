Read full article on original website
Related
energyintel.com
Adnoc to Explore LNG Supplies to India’s Gail
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (Adnoc) and India’s state-owned gas pipeline utility Gail India, Monday signed an initial pact to explore short and long term LNG sale agreements. Novatek will resume external financing for the Arctic LNG 2 project in the first quarter of 2023. East region working gas...
energyintel.com
Cove Point LNG Returns After Maintenance
Adnoc and India’s state-owned Gail Monday signed an initial pact to explore short and long term LNG sale agreements. East region working gas inventories, which entered October below the five-year range, will need robust injections through mid-November to close a narrowing but still wide storage deficit.
energyintel.com
Crude, Products Prices Close Lower in Volatile Trade
Crude and product prices spent most of Monday in negative territory and closed lower, with volatile Brent and US refined product contracts expiring amid low trading volumes. US officials have released some details of the impending price cap on Russian oil exports, but some key points have still not been disclosed.
US futures advance ahead of Fed open policy meeting
Wall Street pointed higher in premarket trading on Tuesday as Federal Reserve officials prepared to open their latest policy meeting where its expected they will raise the central bank's main borrowing rate for the sixth time this year
energyintel.com
Traders Brace for Russia Price Cap, EU Embargo
Oil traders are navigating the December crude market with major uncertainties looming over the impact of new sanctions on Russian oil exports. US officials have released some details of the impending price cap on Russian oil exports, but some key points have still not been disclosed. Mon, Oct 31, 2022.
Comments / 0