Read full article on original website
Related
City of Albuquerque collecting household hazardous waste
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is holding a drive-thru household hazardous waste collection event Saturday. Hazardous household waste includes things than are flammable, corrode or irritate the skin or poison humans and animals. The event is at Balloon Fiesta Park from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The city of Albuquerque is asking that anyone […]
Local synagogue fundraises through brunch event
Mayor Tim Keller was a guest speaker at the event, addressing the topic at hand.
County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The county will soon begin work on a new complex, allowing people to live and recreate in northwest Albuquerque. County officials are breaking ground on the Chamizal Multi-use Complex at Fourth and Osuna. It will include an affordable housing complex with more than 200 units, also about 20 retail spaces that will […]
Victorian-style pastime comes to Albuquerque cemetery
Organizers welcomed visitors to have a picnic at the cemetery.
Roadrunner Food Bank searching for help with annual event
A local food bank is asking for a helping hand.
corralescomment.com
Corrales Chronicles: Treasures Lost and Reclaimed
Did you know that in 1959 this is what the north end of Corrales looked like? The aerial photo of his house was taken by photographer Dick Kent. The house, which he built in the early 1950s, sits all by itself in the white patch of ground just east of the Main Canal. A lonely tree keeps it company. Kent reached his house on a narrow road (appropriately named Kent Lane) that ran west at the “Chavez Curve” where Corrales Road intersects Ruperts Lane. Loma Larga was a dirt ditch road by the Main Canal. Roads now running west from Loma Larga such as Sagebrush, Camino de la Tierra, and Tierra Encantada would not be built for a quarter century.
New Albuquerque food park holds grand opening
The park, which sits near Louisiana and Santa Monica, is a combined effort between Grace Church and five local food trucks.
rrobserver.com
Housing costs keep students from staying in RR
New housing complex near Broadmoor Blvd.(Michaela Helean/Observer) Rio Rancho is struggling to keep college students in town to live and work. Mayor Gregg Hull believes the high prices and high rent that students often face when they go to find a home is causing the problem. “Most college students want...
‘Beyond full’: Metro animal shelters overcrowded
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “They’re full, understaffed, and the animals just keep coming in droves.” Nearly every single kennel at the East Side Animal Welfare Center in Albuquerque is filled. As of Friday, there were about 1,000 animals inside the largest shelter in the state waiting for a home. “Over this past year, mostly during the […]
Los Lunas man arrested for fleeing deputies in Albuquerque
According to the criminal complaint, a BSCO deputy pulled over a car for having a suspended registration on Avenida Cesar Chavez near Broadway.
Bernalillo County Commission seeking applications for state senate seat
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County commissioners are seeking applicants for the open state senate seat. Jacob Candelaria resigned last week from the district which reaches from the west side down to Central Ave. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and their resume to the Bernalillo County Manager’s office and should include Attention: Julie Morgas […]
Neighbors calling on city of Albuquerque to help improve park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sierra Sunset Park has been attracting problem after problem…. From crimes to drivers flying by kids playing there. City leaders have been trying everything they can to help. The city has taken a lot of measures to improve problems here including a surveillance camera but it still hasn’t been enough. Neighbors across […]
retrofitmagazine.com
Historic Motel Welcomes Guests with Neon Lighting
The historic Monterey Motel in Albuquerque, N.M., upgraded its lighting from traditional gas neon to PRIZM Lighting’s NeoFlux V-Series single color neon for a high performance, weather- and UV-resistant pop of red on the façade. NeoFlux V-Series was designed to achieve neon lighting effects with energy efficiency for...
$2k reward for information on 2020 missing woman case
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are now offering a $2,000 reward for any information about a missing woman. Pepita Redhair was last seen in March 2020. She was reportedly leaving a home near DeVargas and 114th Street with a homeless man named Laramy. She has tattoos of a dinosaur, a koi fish, a butterfly, and her […]
Crash at 14th and Marquette leads to homicide investigation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homicide investigation is currently underway after Albuquerque police responded to a head-on collision in the northwest part of the city. Around 6:19 p.m. Monday, APD responded to a crash at 14th Street and Marquette Avenue. Once they arrived, police noticed the driver of one of the vehicles had suffered a gunshot […]
rrobserver.com
Candidates report signs being stolen
Campaign signs outside the 13th Judicial District building on Idalia Rd.(Michaela Helean/Observer) Every election cycle candidates present their views and wait for the deciding day. They knock on doors, give speeches, have debates and forums and put out their campaign signs for added visibility. Lately, those campaign signs have been...
sandovalsignpost.com
Creature Comforts Tangle With County Spending
It wasn’t fur flying at the doggie park although cats might have been amused watching Sandoval County commissioners wrangle over kennel space for stray dogs. The contract approved at a recent commission meeting calls for spending $142,000 on a climate-controlled, 10-pen indoor/outdoor kennel to help handle the growing number of strays picked up by animal control officers. That would go with a similar seven-pen kennel that opened in February 2021 to replace a battered structure in San Ysidro.
1 in custody following Isleta Blvd SW shutdown
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene around 7:30 Saturday morning.
KOAT 7
A local business and hospital help a 2-year-old with leukemia celebrate Halloween
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Adrian Perez was diagnosed with leukemia four days after his second birthday. “Shortly after that, we found out that he had AML leukemia, which is a little harder to treat,” said Kyle Perez, Adrian’s father. Adrian has gone through three rounds of chemotherapy, and...
Thousands of Native Students Go to Albuquerque Schools. Most Will Never Have a Native Teacher
Growing up in Albuquerque, high school junior Brook Chavez, who is Diné, never had a Native American teacher until last year, when she took a Navajo language and culture class. There, the 16 year old learned more about her culture and connected with other Diné youth, coming away prouder about who she is. She felt […]
Comments / 0