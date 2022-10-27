ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandoval County, NM

KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque collecting household hazardous waste

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is holding a drive-thru household hazardous waste collection event Saturday. Hazardous household waste includes things than are flammable, corrode or irritate the skin or poison humans and animals. The event is at Balloon Fiesta Park from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The city of Albuquerque is asking that anyone […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

County breaks ground on new Albuquerque multi-use complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The county will soon begin work on a new complex, allowing people to live and recreate in northwest Albuquerque. County officials are breaking ground on the Chamizal Multi-use Complex at Fourth and Osuna. It will include an affordable housing complex with more than 200 units, also about 20 retail spaces that will […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
corralescomment.com

Corrales Chronicles: Treasures Lost and Reclaimed

Did you know that in 1959 this is what the north end of Corrales looked like? The aerial photo of his house was taken by photographer Dick Kent. The house, which he built in the early 1950s, sits all by itself in the white patch of ground just east of the Main Canal. A lonely tree keeps it company. Kent reached his house on a narrow road (appropriately named Kent Lane) that ran west at the “Chavez Curve” where Corrales Road intersects Ruperts Lane. Loma Larga was a dirt ditch road by the Main Canal. Roads now running west from Loma Larga such as Sagebrush, Camino de la Tierra, and Tierra Encantada would not be built for a quarter century.
CORRALES, NM
rrobserver.com

Housing costs keep students from staying in RR

New housing complex near Broadmoor Blvd.(Michaela Helean/Observer) Rio Rancho is struggling to keep college students in town to live and work. Mayor Gregg Hull believes the high prices and high rent that students often face when they go to find a home is causing the problem. “Most college students want...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

'Beyond full': Metro animal shelters overcrowded

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “They’re full, understaffed, and the animals just keep coming in droves.” Nearly every single kennel at the East Side Animal Welfare Center in Albuquerque is filled. As of Friday, there were about 1,000 animals inside the largest shelter in the state waiting for a home. “Over this past year, mostly during the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County Commission seeking applications for state senate seat

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County commissioners are seeking applicants for the open state senate seat. Jacob Candelaria resigned last week from the district which reaches from the west side down to Central Ave. Applicants should submit a letter of interest and their resume to the Bernalillo County Manager’s office and should include Attention: Julie Morgas […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Neighbors calling on city of Albuquerque to help improve park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sierra Sunset Park has been attracting problem after problem…. From crimes to drivers flying by kids playing there. City leaders have been trying everything they can to help. The city has taken a lot of measures to improve problems here including a surveillance camera but it still hasn’t been enough. Neighbors across […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
retrofitmagazine.com

Historic Motel Welcomes Guests with Neon Lighting

The historic Monterey Motel in Albuquerque, N.M., upgraded its lighting from traditional gas neon to PRIZM Lighting’s NeoFlux V-Series single color neon for a high performance, weather- and UV-resistant pop of red on the façade. NeoFlux V-Series was designed to achieve neon lighting effects with energy efficiency for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

$2k reward for information on 2020 missing woman case

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are now offering a $2,000 reward for any information about a missing woman. Pepita Redhair was last seen in March 2020. She was reportedly leaving a home near DeVargas and 114th Street with a homeless man named Laramy. She has tattoos of a dinosaur, a koi fish, a butterfly, and her […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Crash at 14th and Marquette leads to homicide investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A homicide investigation is currently underway after Albuquerque police responded to a head-on collision in the northwest part of the city. Around 6:19 p.m. Monday, APD responded to a crash at 14th Street and Marquette Avenue. Once they arrived, police noticed the driver of one of the vehicles had suffered a gunshot […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Candidates report signs being stolen

Campaign signs outside the 13th Judicial District building on Idalia Rd.(Michaela Helean/Observer) Every election cycle candidates present their views and wait for the deciding day. They knock on doors, give speeches, have debates and forums and put out their campaign signs for added visibility. Lately, those campaign signs have been...
RIO RANCHO, NM
sandovalsignpost.com

Creature Comforts Tangle With County Spending

It wasn’t fur flying at the doggie park although cats might have been amused watching Sandoval County commissioners wrangle over kennel space for stray dogs. The contract approved at a recent commission meeting calls for spending $142,000 on a climate-controlled, 10-pen indoor/outdoor kennel to help handle the growing number of strays picked up by animal control officers. That would go with a similar seven-pen kennel that opened in February 2021 to replace a battered structure in San Ysidro.
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM

