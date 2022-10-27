Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radio7media.com
Giles County Regional Planning Commission to Meet d
THE GILES COUNTY REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL MEET ON TUESDAY IN THE BASEMENT BOARDROOM AT THE GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE ANNEX. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5.
radio7media.com
Loretto City Board of Mayor and Aldermen to Meet Tuesday
THE LORETTO CITY BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN WILL MEET IN REGULAR SESSION AT LORETTO CITY HALL ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2022 AT 5:15 P.M. TO CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING AGENDA ITEMS AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS THAT MAY COME BEFORE THE BOARD:. ORDINANCE 20221024-1 ADJUSTING UTILITY TAP FEES – 2ND READING...
Alabama school district celebrates growing Hispanic population: ‘Amazing and beautiful’
A high school auditorium erupted with cheers as a group of older and younger students converged on the stage, melding a mix of Latin American art forms in a Carnival-style dance called “Los Chinelos.”. “He’s doing the iguana! He’s doing the iguana!” one student screamed, pointing to a classmate...
radio7media.com
Giles County Archives to Host Open House
GILES COUNTY ARCHIVES WILL BE HOSTING AN OPEN HOUSE ON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 15TH FROM 10:30 TO 1:30 AT THEIR NEW FACILITY LOCATED AT 211 SOUTH CEDAR LANE IN PULASKI. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND AND COME OUT FOR A TOUR OF THE BUILDING. REFRESHMENTS WILL BE SERVED. A DEDICATION AND RIBBON CUTTING WILL TAKE PLACE AT 11 AND THE DEDICATION IS IN HONOR OF CLARA PARKER AND ELIZABETH WHITE WHO WERE INSTRUMENTAL TO THE BEGINNING OF OUR GILES COUNTY ARCHIVES OVER 40 YEARS AGO.
WAFF
University of North Alabama community mourns the loss of former president
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence native Dr. Robert Potts died at the age of 78 on Friday. He was the head of the university for 14 years. Today I talked to UNA Vice President Kevin Haslam about his legacy. “He valued every person,” he said. “He valued relationships with people...
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg City Public Hearing Thursday November 23rd
THERE WILL BE A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE BOARD OF MAYOR AND COUNCIL ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23RD TO CONSIDER A REQUESTS REGARDING PROPERTY BELONGING TO ROBERT “BOB” MARKUS AND LYNET NOUN & PHANITH PEOV ON THE NORTH SIDE OF DELLER STREET AND ON THE EAST SIDE OF KRAMER AVENUE; PROPERTY BELONGING TO JERRY SHACKELFORD ON THE WEST SIDE OF SPRINGER ROAD; PROPERTY BELONGING TO CHAD VANFLEET AND ROBERT L. ESTES NORTH OF THE INTERSECTION OF GOOD HOPE ROAD AND US 43 NORTH. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE INVITED TO ATTEND. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9 AND WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL MEETING ROOM AT THE LAWRENCEBURG MUNICIPAL COMPLEX, LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.
radio7media.com
Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen to Meet for Work Session
THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION MONDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE CONSIDERED INCLUDE AN UPDATE WITH PES, PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM PILOT, EMPLOYEE CHRISTMAS BONUSES AND A REPORT ON SEWER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT BIDS. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30 IN THE COUNCIL ROOM AT PULASKI CITY HALL.
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg City Council Scheduled to Meet Monday
THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET MONDAY IN REGULAR SESSION. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9 AND WILL BE HELD IN THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.
radio7media.com
USDA Commodities Scheduled for Distribution in Giles County in December
THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED THURSDAY IN GILES COUNTY AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK ON ELKTON PIKE FROM 12:30 TO 2. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, AND RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
WAFF
Former UNA President passes away at 78
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former president of the University of North Alabama, Dr. Robert Leslie Potts passed away on Friday at the age of 78. “Robert’s life was a celebration of the causes he held dear - from his leadership at the University of North Alabama to his role as a long-time advocate for diversity in our state and our region,” UNA President Dr. Ken Kitts said. “Dena and I join the campus and community in mourning the loss of our colleague and friend. He leaves a strong legacy at UNA as a dedicated and tireless supporter of students and their success. Robert will be greatly missed.”
radio7media.com
Former PES Employee Scheduled to Appear in Court in Giles County
A FORMER PES EMPLOYEE IS SCHEDULED TO APPEAR IN GILES COUNTY CIRCUIT CRIMINAL COURT ON MONDAY IN REFERENCE TO THEFT CHARGES. JENNA COLEMAN, A FORMER CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE, FACES CHARGES OF THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS, ONE COUNT OF COMPUTER CRIMES OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS AND ONE COUNT OF FALSE ENTRIES IN GOVERNMENTAL RECORDS. THE CHARGES STEM FROM THE MISAPPROPRIATION OF $37,845.97 FROM MARCH 2019 UNTIL COLEMAN’S EMPLOYMENT WAS TERMINATED IN FEBRUARY 2020. DURING THE COURSE OF HER MISAPPROPRIATION, SHE MADE UNAUTHORIZED ADJUSTMENTS TO 188 CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS TO CONCEAL HER REMOVAL OF CUSTOMERS’ PAYMENTS. BASED ON AN INVESTIGATION BY THE COMPTROLLER’S OFFICE COLEMAN WAS INDICTED BY THE PULASKI GRAND JURY IN JULY.
Flu outbreak shuts down Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says their administrative offices will be closed until Wednesday, November 2 due to sickness.
radio7media.com
THP Checkpoints on Halloween Night
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS MONDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Florence preacher airlifted to hospital after falling off roof
The preacher's son told News 19 that he was trying to help a woman in the community.
5 ghost towns of north Alabama
There are more than 50 ghost towns in Alabama. Most of them were deserted, neglected or submerged. News 19 has brought you a list of 5 ghost towns in North Alabama.
Buc-ee’s announces Nov. 21 opening for newest Alabama location
The long-awaited opening of Buc-ee’s first north Alabama location now has a date. The doors of the Bucc-ee’s in Athens will open 6 a.m. on Nov. 21, the company announced Wednesday. Buc-ee’s Athens will feature more than 53,470 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside the...
WAAY-TV
Part of Alabama 157 in Morgan County reopened after crash
UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported all lanes were back open as of 5 p.m. Friday. Northbound lanes of Alabama 157 near the 24 mile marker in Morgan County are blocked due to a single-vehicle crash. The lanes will be closed “for an undetermined amount of time,” according to...
radio7media.com
Sharon Stephenson
Sharon Stephenson, age 71, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. She was a native of Muncie, IN, a homemaker, and a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, William "Bill" Kirk;...
New Market man killed in Morgan County crash
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon killed one man.
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. man arrested for dogfighting
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Lauderdale County was arrested and charged with 17 counts of dogfighting and over 60 counts of animal cruelty. Earlier in October authorities seized multiple dogs from a property in Tuscumbia after discovering the dog fighting. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants for Lamarcus Ricks after the incident.
Comments / 0