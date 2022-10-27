ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

radio7media.com

Giles County Regional Planning Commission to Meet d

THE GILES COUNTY REGIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION WILL MEET ON TUESDAY IN THE BASEMENT BOARDROOM AT THE GILES COUNTY COURTHOUSE ANNEX. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 5.
radio7media.com

Loretto City Board of Mayor and Aldermen to Meet Tuesday

THE LORETTO CITY BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMEN WILL MEET IN REGULAR SESSION AT LORETTO CITY HALL ON TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2022 AT 5:15 P.M. TO CONSIDER THE FOLLOWING AGENDA ITEMS AND ANY OTHER BUSINESS THAT MAY COME BEFORE THE BOARD:. ORDINANCE 20221024-1 ADJUSTING UTILITY TAP FEES – 2ND READING...
LORETTO, TN
radio7media.com

Giles County Archives to Host Open House

GILES COUNTY ARCHIVES WILL BE HOSTING AN OPEN HOUSE ON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 15TH FROM 10:30 TO 1:30 AT THEIR NEW FACILITY LOCATED AT 211 SOUTH CEDAR LANE IN PULASKI. THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND AND COME OUT FOR A TOUR OF THE BUILDING. REFRESHMENTS WILL BE SERVED. A DEDICATION AND RIBBON CUTTING WILL TAKE PLACE AT 11 AND THE DEDICATION IS IN HONOR OF CLARA PARKER AND ELIZABETH WHITE WHO WERE INSTRUMENTAL TO THE BEGINNING OF OUR GILES COUNTY ARCHIVES OVER 40 YEARS AGO.
GILES COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrenceburg City Public Hearing Thursday November 23rd

THERE WILL BE A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE BOARD OF MAYOR AND COUNCIL ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23RD TO CONSIDER A REQUESTS REGARDING PROPERTY BELONGING TO ROBERT “BOB” MARKUS AND LYNET NOUN & PHANITH PEOV ON THE NORTH SIDE OF DELLER STREET AND ON THE EAST SIDE OF KRAMER AVENUE; PROPERTY BELONGING TO JERRY SHACKELFORD ON THE WEST SIDE OF SPRINGER ROAD; PROPERTY BELONGING TO CHAD VANFLEET AND ROBERT L. ESTES NORTH OF THE INTERSECTION OF GOOD HOPE ROAD AND US 43 NORTH. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE INVITED TO ATTEND. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9 AND WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL MEETING ROOM AT THE LAWRENCEBURG MUNICIPAL COMPLEX, LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

Pulaski Board of Mayor and Aldermen to Meet for Work Session

THE PULASKI BOARD OF MAYOR AND ALDERMAN ARE SCHEDULED TO MEET FOR A WORK SESSION MONDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE CONSIDERED INCLUDE AN UPDATE WITH PES, PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM PILOT, EMPLOYEE CHRISTMAS BONUSES AND A REPORT ON SEWER SYSTEM IMPROVEMENT BIDS. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 4:30 IN THE COUNCIL ROOM AT PULASKI CITY HALL.
PULASKI, TN
radio7media.com

USDA Commodities Scheduled for Distribution in Giles County in December

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED THURSDAY IN GILES COUNTY AT THE GILES COUNTY AGRI PARK ON ELKTON PIKE FROM 12:30 TO 2. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, AND RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
GILES COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Former UNA President passes away at 78

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former president of the University of North Alabama, Dr. Robert Leslie Potts passed away on Friday at the age of 78. “Robert’s life was a celebration of the causes he held dear - from his leadership at the University of North Alabama to his role as a long-time advocate for diversity in our state and our region,” UNA President Dr. Ken Kitts said. “Dena and I join the campus and community in mourning the loss of our colleague and friend. He leaves a strong legacy at UNA as a dedicated and tireless supporter of students and their success. Robert will be greatly missed.”
FLORENCE, AL
radio7media.com

Former PES Employee Scheduled to Appear in Court in Giles County

A FORMER PES EMPLOYEE IS SCHEDULED TO APPEAR IN GILES COUNTY CIRCUIT CRIMINAL COURT ON MONDAY IN REFERENCE TO THEFT CHARGES. JENNA COLEMAN, A FORMER CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE, FACES CHARGES OF THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS, ONE COUNT OF COMPUTER CRIMES OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS AND ONE COUNT OF FALSE ENTRIES IN GOVERNMENTAL RECORDS. THE CHARGES STEM FROM THE MISAPPROPRIATION OF $37,845.97 FROM MARCH 2019 UNTIL COLEMAN’S EMPLOYMENT WAS TERMINATED IN FEBRUARY 2020. DURING THE COURSE OF HER MISAPPROPRIATION, SHE MADE UNAUTHORIZED ADJUSTMENTS TO 188 CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS TO CONCEAL HER REMOVAL OF CUSTOMERS’ PAYMENTS. BASED ON AN INVESTIGATION BY THE COMPTROLLER’S OFFICE COLEMAN WAS INDICTED BY THE PULASKI GRAND JURY IN JULY.
GILES COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

THP Checkpoints on Halloween Night

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS MONDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

Part of Alabama 157 in Morgan County reopened after crash

UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported all lanes were back open as of 5 p.m. Friday. Northbound lanes of Alabama 157 near the 24 mile marker in Morgan County are blocked due to a single-vehicle crash. The lanes will be closed “for an undetermined amount of time,” according to...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Sharon Stephenson

Sharon Stephenson, age 71, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. She was a native of Muncie, IN, a homemaker, and a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, William "Bill" Kirk;...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. man arrested for dogfighting

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Lauderdale County was arrested and charged with 17 counts of dogfighting and over 60 counts of animal cruelty. Earlier in October authorities seized multiple dogs from a property in Tuscumbia after discovering the dog fighting. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office obtained warrants for Lamarcus Ricks after the incident.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL

