Nevada State

Washington Examiner

Nevada county's plan to hand-count ballots struck down

Officials in Nye County, Nevada, vowed to restructure their plan for hand-counting ballots after the state Supreme Court struck it down on Thursday. The court ruled that the unprecedented plan to begin hand-counting all ballots violated the state's rules against counties disclosing election results early, saying the counting may resume once polls have closed on Election Day.
NYE COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

2022 general election will bring fresh faces to Nevada State Assembly

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Last year, the Democratic-controlled Nevada State Legislature redrew the boundary lines for all of its 63 political districts. With this year’s midterm elections, they will see whether those decisions are going to pay off and help them maintain, or expand, their majorities. The Nevada State Assembly has 42 members. Democrats currently control the chamber with […] The post 2022 general election will bring fresh faces to Nevada State Assembly appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Third parties wary of Nevada Ballot Question 3

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The argument for the passage of Question 3 TV ads is simple and persuasive: thousands of Nevadans are being excluded from the process that chooses who will be on the general election ballot. A non-partisan open primary would bring them into the process. Seems fair, but some...
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Understanding Nevada's ballot questions ahead of midterm election

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada voters will see three statewide ballot questions when they go to cast their ballot ahead of the midterm election or on election day. Question 1 would amend Nevada’s Constitution to ensure equal rights for all, “regardless of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin,” a more wide-ranging amendment than the federal ERA that Nevada adopted in 2017, which outlaws discrimination based on sex, though the push to ratify it in the U.S. Constitution remains gridlocked.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Nevada officials begin unprecedented hand count of ballots

PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Volunteers in a rural Nevada county where voting machine conspiracy theories led to an unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots came face-to-face with one messy reality of their plan Wednesday: It’s more time-consuming than anticipated. After a full day in the Nye County office building in Pahrump, 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Las Vegas, some 60 volunteers had counted about 900 of the 1,950 mail-in ballots that the county has received so far. It was the first day that counting could start under a state Supreme Court ruling that said officials must prevent the public release of early results. The court also blocked a plan to livestream the vote-counting, saying video could be released only after polls close on Nov. 8. The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada unsuccessfully sought to block the counting on the grounds that it could allow election results to be made public before many voters had even weighed in.
NYE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Polls show good news for both parties in Nevada races

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New polling in Nevada has good news for both Republicans and Democrats in the races for Governor and Senate. A Data for Progress poll shows Republican challengers holding narrow leads in the races. 819 likely voters were surveyed from Oct. 13-19. In the poll, Republican Joe...
NEVADA STATE
NBC News

The sleeper county that could decide the Senate

RENO, Nev. — On a gusty, gray afternoon last weekend, Laura Picanco dispensed gas into her SUV, then firmly returned the nozzle to the pump. “This is ridiculous!” she fumed, tilting her head around the pump to talk to the person on the other side. “I don’t know how people do it.” At $5.61 a gallon, she filled only three-fourths of her tank, shelling out $108.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Cannabis No Longer A Controlled Substance In Nevada

A judge ruled that according to state law, the Nevada Board of Pharmacy does not have the authority to regulate cannabis. The ruling means the Nevada Board of Pharmacy cannot reschedule cannabis as a controlled substance under any schedule (Schedule 2, etc.).
NEVADA STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Nevada Appeal

2022 Nevada Day Parade Lineup

4. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office — DUI Task Force. 13. Truckee Meadows Community College (Fire Dept) 24. UNR Pride of the Sierra Wolf Pack Marching Band. 40. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 Carson City. 41. PCC Structurals. 42. Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano-Burkhead and the Foothill High School Marching...
CARSON CITY, NV

