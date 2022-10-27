Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Nevada county's plan to hand-count ballots struck down
Officials in Nye County, Nevada, vowed to restructure their plan for hand-counting ballots after the state Supreme Court struck it down on Thursday. The court ruled that the unprecedented plan to begin hand-counting all ballots violated the state's rules against counties disclosing election results early, saying the counting may resume once polls have closed on Election Day.
PHOTOS: Political candidates attempt to woo voters during annual Nevada Day Parade
The festivities surrounding Nevada’s 158th birthday, which technically falls on Monday, coincided with the early vote period. The post PHOTOS: Political candidates attempt to woo voters during annual Nevada Day Parade appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
2022 general election will bring fresh faces to Nevada State Assembly
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Last year, the Democratic-controlled Nevada State Legislature redrew the boundary lines for all of its 63 political districts. With this year’s midterm elections, they will see whether those decisions are going to pay off and help them maintain, or expand, their majorities. The Nevada State Assembly has 42 members. Democrats currently control the chamber with […] The post 2022 general election will bring fresh faces to Nevada State Assembly appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
Third parties wary of Nevada Ballot Question 3
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The argument for the passage of Question 3 TV ads is simple and persuasive: thousands of Nevadans are being excluded from the process that chooses who will be on the general election ballot. A non-partisan open primary would bring them into the process. Seems fair, but some...
Nevada orders shutdown of controversial ballot hand count in rural county
The Nevada Secretary of State's office says an unprecedented hand count of mail-in ballots in Nye County, Nevada, must stop and cannot resume until after polls close on November 8. Local officials say they are looking for a way to restart the counting.
Poll: Nevada voters support Ballot Question 1 on state ERA, oppose potential implications
(The Center Square) – A new Rasmussen Reports and the Capitol Resource Institute poll found that most of Nevada's likely voters oppose allowing men who identify as women to compete in women's sports. Of the 707 voters surveyed between October 13 and 17, 72% opposed and 57% strongly opposed...
mynews4.com
Understanding Nevada's ballot questions ahead of midterm election
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada voters will see three statewide ballot questions when they go to cast their ballot ahead of the midterm election or on election day. Question 1 would amend Nevada’s Constitution to ensure equal rights for all, “regardless of race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin,” a more wide-ranging amendment than the federal ERA that Nevada adopted in 2017, which outlaws discrimination based on sex, though the push to ratify it in the U.S. Constitution remains gridlocked.
Nevada officials begin unprecedented hand count of ballots
PAHRUMP, Nev. (AP) — Volunteers in a rural Nevada county where voting machine conspiracy theories led to an unprecedented hand-count of mail-in ballots came face-to-face with one messy reality of their plan Wednesday: It’s more time-consuming than anticipated. After a full day in the Nye County office building in Pahrump, 60 miles (96 kilometers) west of Las Vegas, some 60 volunteers had counted about 900 of the 1,950 mail-in ballots that the county has received so far. It was the first day that counting could start under a state Supreme Court ruling that said officials must prevent the public release of early results. The court also blocked a plan to livestream the vote-counting, saying video could be released only after polls close on Nov. 8. The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada unsuccessfully sought to block the counting on the grounds that it could allow election results to be made public before many voters had even weighed in.
nevadacurrent.com
Poll points up importance of Latino vote in extremely close Nevada races for governor, U.S. senator
Despite Republican gains with Latino voters in 2020, Latinos continue to overwhelmingly support Democratic nominees in the state’s razor close Senate and gubernatorial contests, according to a new Univision poll. Univision reported that Latinos represent 17% of registered voters in Nevada, making their vote critical in the governor and...
KOLO TV Reno
Polls show good news for both parties in Nevada races
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New polling in Nevada has good news for both Republicans and Democrats in the races for Governor and Senate. A Data for Progress poll shows Republican challengers holding narrow leads in the races. 819 likely voters were surveyed from Oct. 13-19. In the poll, Republican Joe...
Early voting underway across Southern Nevada as election day draws near
Early voting is still underway across Southern Nevada as election day draws near, and Nevadans are not holding back to cast their vote.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada mailboxes flooded with election mail, experts explain why and how to stop it
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - If you are seeing a larger influx of political and campaign ads in your mailbox this election cycle, you are far from alone. A high number of local and state elections, combined with Congressional elections of national significance, have spurred the influx of ad campaigns.
The sleeper county that could decide the Senate
RENO, Nev. — On a gusty, gray afternoon last weekend, Laura Picanco dispensed gas into her SUV, then firmly returned the nozzle to the pump. “This is ridiculous!” she fumed, tilting her head around the pump to talk to the person on the other side. “I don’t know how people do it.” At $5.61 a gallon, she filled only three-fourths of her tank, shelling out $108.
2news.com
Nevada Housing Division announces first funding awards for Home Means Nevada initiative
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Housing Division announced an initial set of funding awards for the $500 million Home Means Nevada initiative. Funded by American Rescue Plan dollars, this initiative will create lasting and generational change for Nevadans. Awards total $155.7 million in funding, representing about one-third of the initiative.
2news.com
Treasurer’s Office returns $600,000 in unclaimed property owed to Nevada Law Enforcement
Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced the Treasurer’s Office has worked with the Nevada Police Union to identify more than $600,000 in unclaimed property due to State law enforcement officers. The Treasurer’s Office has proactively identified these funds owed to members of the Nevada Police Union and will work...
2news.com
Cannabis No Longer A Controlled Substance In Nevada
A judge ruled that according to state law, the Nevada Board of Pharmacy does not have the authority to regulate cannabis. The ruling means the Nevada Board of Pharmacy cannot reschedule cannabis as a controlled substance under any schedule (Schedule 2, etc.).
Latinos break overwhelmingly for Democrats in Nevada Senate, governor’s races: poll
Latino registered voters in Nevada overwhelmingly support Democratic nominees in the state’s Senate and gubernatorial contests, according to a new Univision poll, though both races remain within the margin of error. The poll found Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) garnered the support of 60 percent of Latino registered voters,...
kslnewsradio.com
County clerks in Utah are leaving, one county clerk explains why
SALT LAKE CITY — Election administrators across the country are leaving their jobs in large numbers, according to a new Boston Globe report. Weber County Clerk Ricky Hatch told KSL at Night it’s true here in Utah too. Hatch said part of the reason so many clerks have...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Voters Reporting Numerous Election Discrepancies Such as Unrequested Ballots on New Election Integrity App VotifyNow
Concerned voters are ramping up efforts to preserve election integrity, and one creative company has created an app to report and share suspicious incidents. VotifyNow is a downloadable app that compiles nationwide reports from observers, such as voters in Arizona complaining about receiving unrequested ballots in the mail. On Election Day, the app will provide users with information about what incidents are being reported in their localities.
Nevada Appeal
2022 Nevada Day Parade Lineup
4. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office — DUI Task Force. 13. Truckee Meadows Community College (Fire Dept) 24. UNR Pride of the Sierra Wolf Pack Marching Band. 40. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7 Carson City. 41. PCC Structurals. 42. Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano-Burkhead and the Foothill High School Marching...
