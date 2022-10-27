Read full article on original website
radio7media.com
THP Checkpoints on Halloween Night
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS MONDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
radio7media.com
Drug Take Back Day - Saturday
THE DEA DRUG TAKE BACK DAY IS SATURDAY AND PEOPLE ACROSS TENNESSEE ARE PREPARING TO CLEAN OUT THEIR MEDICINE CABINETS AND SAFELY AND SECURELY DISPOSE OF MEDICATIONS THAT ARE EXPIRED OR NO LONGER NEEDED DURING NATIONAL PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE BACK DAY. TAKE BACK DAY IS THIS SATURDAY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 2:00 P.M. AND THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION WILL BE IN THE PARKING LOT AT WLX IN LAWRENCEBURG. FREE PRESCRIPTION LOCKBOXES WILL BE AVAILABLE ON SITE. FOR ADDITIONAL SITES GO TO DEA DOT GOV FORWARD SLASH TAKE BACK DAY.
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg City Public Hearing Thursday November 23rd
THERE WILL BE A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE BOARD OF MAYOR AND COUNCIL ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23RD TO CONSIDER A REQUESTS REGARDING PROPERTY BELONGING TO ROBERT “BOB” MARKUS AND LYNET NOUN & PHANITH PEOV ON THE NORTH SIDE OF DELLER STREET AND ON THE EAST SIDE OF KRAMER AVENUE; PROPERTY BELONGING TO JERRY SHACKELFORD ON THE WEST SIDE OF SPRINGER ROAD; PROPERTY BELONGING TO CHAD VANFLEET AND ROBERT L. ESTES NORTH OF THE INTERSECTION OF GOOD HOPE ROAD AND US 43 NORTH. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE INVITED TO ATTEND. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9 AND WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL MEETING ROOM AT THE LAWRENCEBURG MUNICIPAL COMPLEX, LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.
WAAY-TV
2 charged in Jackson County drug search
Two Jackson County women face multiple drug charges after a Friday arrest. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Section Police Department searched a residence on County Road 48 in Section. Authorities said they found more than 29.5 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. Sandra Darlene Walden,...
WSMV
Several arrested after weekend street racer enforcement by Metro Police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Metro Nashville Police Department made several vehicle stops and arrests as well as issued several citations. Both MNPD and THP helicopters were involved in finding the places where people were driving recklessly. Five people were arrested and one...
radio7media.com
Sandy Newton Mattox
Sandy Newton Mattox, age 72, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, a homemaker, and a member of Main Street Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Dewett Jenkins Newton; and her father-in-law,...
murfreesboro.com
Whiskey Dix Set to Open November 3
The new Whiskey Dix location on the Downtown Square in Murfreesboro is set to open on Thursday, November 3. They were nice enough to let me go in and give you all a tour. Enjoy!
New Market man killed in Morgan County crash
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon killed one man.
At least 1 teen facing charges after multi-vehicle crash on I-840 in Williamson County
The Tennessee Highway Patrol told News 2 that charges are pending after a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 840 in Williamson County left a 75-year-old woman injured.
New details released in violent Columbia ambulance crash
Multiple people are recovering after an ambulance transporting a patient was involved in a single-vehicle crash.
radio7media.com
Former PES Employee Scheduled to Appear in Court in Giles County
A FORMER PES EMPLOYEE IS SCHEDULED TO APPEAR IN GILES COUNTY CIRCUIT CRIMINAL COURT ON MONDAY IN REFERENCE TO THEFT CHARGES. JENNA COLEMAN, A FORMER CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE, FACES CHARGES OF THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS, ONE COUNT OF COMPUTER CRIMES OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS AND ONE COUNT OF FALSE ENTRIES IN GOVERNMENTAL RECORDS. THE CHARGES STEM FROM THE MISAPPROPRIATION OF $37,845.97 FROM MARCH 2019 UNTIL COLEMAN’S EMPLOYMENT WAS TERMINATED IN FEBRUARY 2020. DURING THE COURSE OF HER MISAPPROPRIATION, SHE MADE UNAUTHORIZED ADJUSTMENTS TO 188 CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS TO CONCEAL HER REMOVAL OF CUSTOMERS’ PAYMENTS. BASED ON AN INVESTIGATION BY THE COMPTROLLER’S OFFICE COLEMAN WAS INDICTED BY THE PULASKI GRAND JURY IN JULY.
WSMV
2 arrested, 1 injured after attempted traffic stop ends in crash
THOMPSON’S STATION, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday evening, around 6 p.m. the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was attempting to make a traffic stop that ended in a crash with injuries. Officers were trying to pull over a 2021 Ford Mustang driven by Deonte Holmes, 19, of Memphis. He...
Kids Hunting For A Cure held in Fayetteville
A local nonprofit is hosting its annual hunting event geared towards kids that will benefit the St. Jude Children's Hospital.
Bus driver shortage challenges school districts in the midstate
The national bus driver shortage is challenging the midstate with several counties missing more than 10% of their driving staff.
WSMV
Tre Hargett’s blood alcohol level nearly twice legal limit during DUI arrest, records show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – WSMV 4 has uncovered new information about what happened when Secretary of State Tre Hargett was arrested for driving under the influence. Tests show Hargett’s blood alcohol level was .137, which is almost twice the legal limit. Hargett’s case file says he was stopped...
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg City Council Scheduled to Meet Monday
THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET MONDAY IN REGULAR SESSION. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9 AND WILL BE HELD IN THE MUNICIPAL COMPLEX LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.
Investigation underway after man found shot multiple times in Murfreesboro
An investigation is underway after police say a man was shot multiple times overnight in Murfreesboro.
WAAY-TV
2.5 acres burned in Madison County vegetation fire
Firefighters spent part of the day putting out a vegetation fire in Madison County. According to Heath Jones with Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Bolden Hughey Rd. shortly after 11:30. No injuries were reported. Crews used 1,500 gallons of water...
Florence Police investigating body found on Trade Street
The Florence Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on Thursday.
radio7media.com
Brenda Joan McMasters
BRENDA JOAN MCMASTERS, 80, OF LORETTO, TN PASSED AWAY OCTOBER 26, 2022. SHE WAS A LIFE-LONG RESIDENT OF LORETTO, A MEMBER OF THE SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH AND WAS A LOCAL BUSINESS OWNER FOR MANY YEARS. SHE IS SURVIVED BY HER DAUGHTERS, TERRI STEPHENSON, MURFREESBORO, TN AND LORI MCMASTERS, LORETTO,...
