Lawrenceburg, TN

radio7media.com

THP Checkpoints on Halloween Night

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS MONDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILE SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD AND WAYNE COUNTY ON ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Drug Take Back Day - Saturday

THE DEA DRUG TAKE BACK DAY IS SATURDAY AND PEOPLE ACROSS TENNESSEE ARE PREPARING TO CLEAN OUT THEIR MEDICINE CABINETS AND SAFELY AND SECURELY DISPOSE OF MEDICATIONS THAT ARE EXPIRED OR NO LONGER NEEDED DURING NATIONAL PRESCRIPTION DRUG TAKE BACK DAY. TAKE BACK DAY IS THIS SATURDAY FROM 10:00 A.M. TO 2:00 P.M. AND THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SUBSTANCE ABUSE PREVENTION COALITION WILL BE IN THE PARKING LOT AT WLX IN LAWRENCEBURG. FREE PRESCRIPTION LOCKBOXES WILL BE AVAILABLE ON SITE. FOR ADDITIONAL SITES GO TO DEA DOT GOV FORWARD SLASH TAKE BACK DAY.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
radio7media.com

Lawrenceburg City Public Hearing Thursday November 23rd

THERE WILL BE A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE BOARD OF MAYOR AND COUNCIL ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23RD TO CONSIDER A REQUESTS REGARDING PROPERTY BELONGING TO ROBERT “BOB” MARKUS AND LYNET NOUN & PHANITH PEOV ON THE NORTH SIDE OF DELLER STREET AND ON THE EAST SIDE OF KRAMER AVENUE; PROPERTY BELONGING TO JERRY SHACKELFORD ON THE WEST SIDE OF SPRINGER ROAD; PROPERTY BELONGING TO CHAD VANFLEET AND ROBERT L. ESTES NORTH OF THE INTERSECTION OF GOOD HOPE ROAD AND US 43 NORTH. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE INVITED TO ATTEND. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9 AND WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL MEETING ROOM AT THE LAWRENCEBURG MUNICIPAL COMPLEX, LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
WAAY-TV

2 charged in Jackson County drug search

Two Jackson County women face multiple drug charges after a Friday arrest. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Section Police Department searched a residence on County Road 48 in Section. Authorities said they found more than 29.5 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia. Sandra Darlene Walden,...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WSMV

Several arrested after weekend street racer enforcement by Metro Police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Metro Nashville Police Department made several vehicle stops and arrests as well as issued several citations. Both MNPD and THP helicopters were involved in finding the places where people were driving recklessly. Five people were arrested and one...
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Sandy Newton Mattox

Sandy Newton Mattox, age 72, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, October 28, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, a homemaker, and a member of Main Street Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Dewett Jenkins Newton; and her father-in-law,...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
murfreesboro.com

Whiskey Dix Set to Open November 3

The new Whiskey Dix location on the Downtown Square in Murfreesboro is set to open on Thursday, November 3. They were nice enough to let me go in and give you all a tour. Enjoy!
MURFREESBORO, TN
radio7media.com

Former PES Employee Scheduled to Appear in Court in Giles County

A FORMER PES EMPLOYEE IS SCHEDULED TO APPEAR IN GILES COUNTY CIRCUIT CRIMINAL COURT ON MONDAY IN REFERENCE TO THEFT CHARGES. JENNA COLEMAN, A FORMER CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE, FACES CHARGES OF THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS, ONE COUNT OF COMPUTER CRIMES OVER 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS AND ONE COUNT OF FALSE ENTRIES IN GOVERNMENTAL RECORDS. THE CHARGES STEM FROM THE MISAPPROPRIATION OF $37,845.97 FROM MARCH 2019 UNTIL COLEMAN’S EMPLOYMENT WAS TERMINATED IN FEBRUARY 2020. DURING THE COURSE OF HER MISAPPROPRIATION, SHE MADE UNAUTHORIZED ADJUSTMENTS TO 188 CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS TO CONCEAL HER REMOVAL OF CUSTOMERS’ PAYMENTS. BASED ON AN INVESTIGATION BY THE COMPTROLLER’S OFFICE COLEMAN WAS INDICTED BY THE PULASKI GRAND JURY IN JULY.
GILES COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

2.5 acres burned in Madison County vegetation fire

Firefighters spent part of the day putting out a vegetation fire in Madison County. According to Heath Jones with Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Bolden Hughey Rd. shortly after 11:30. No injuries were reported. Crews used 1,500 gallons of water...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Brenda Joan McMasters

BRENDA JOAN MCMASTERS, 80, OF LORETTO, TN PASSED AWAY OCTOBER 26, 2022. SHE WAS A LIFE-LONG RESIDENT OF LORETTO, A MEMBER OF THE SACRED HEART CATHOLIC CHURCH AND WAS A LOCAL BUSINESS OWNER FOR MANY YEARS. SHE IS SURVIVED BY HER DAUGHTERS, TERRI STEPHENSON, MURFREESBORO, TN AND LORI MCMASTERS, LORETTO,...
LORETTO, TN

