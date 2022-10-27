THERE WILL BE A PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE BOARD OF MAYOR AND COUNCIL ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23RD TO CONSIDER A REQUESTS REGARDING PROPERTY BELONGING TO ROBERT “BOB” MARKUS AND LYNET NOUN & PHANITH PEOV ON THE NORTH SIDE OF DELLER STREET AND ON THE EAST SIDE OF KRAMER AVENUE; PROPERTY BELONGING TO JERRY SHACKELFORD ON THE WEST SIDE OF SPRINGER ROAD; PROPERTY BELONGING TO CHAD VANFLEET AND ROBERT L. ESTES NORTH OF THE INTERSECTION OF GOOD HOPE ROAD AND US 43 NORTH. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES ARE INVITED TO ATTEND. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9 AND WILL BE HELD IN THE COUNCIL MEETING ROOM AT THE LAWRENCEBURG MUNICIPAL COMPLEX, LOCATED AT 25 PUBLIC SQUARE IN LAWRENCEBURG.

LAWRENCEBURG, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO