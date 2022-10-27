Read full article on original website
WTHR
Richard Allen Arrested In Delphi Murder Case | WTHR Team Coverage | 5 p.m. Update
A huge breakthrough in a case that's disturbed the nation for 5 years. Police say a man is now charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Abby and Libby.
Five years after double homicide in Delphi, state police announce arrest
Fifty-year-old Richard Allen of Delphi was taken into custody last Wednesday and charged Friday with two counts of murder.
Man to serve 20 years for crash that killed driver during police pursuit
A man will serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a 2020 incident in which he killed another person by crashing into their vehicle during a police chase.
1 of 2 men charged in deadly 2021 Brownsburg shooting found guilty of murder
One of the two men accused in the 2021 deadly shooting of an Avon man during a robbery has been found guilty of all charges against him.
Libby German's family speaks out after arrest of suspected killer
DELPHI, Ind. — The family of Liberty German is speaking out after the announcement of Richard M. Allen being charged in the Delphi killings. Allen is facing two counts of murder in the killings of German and Abigail Williams in February 2017. When asked if he had anything to...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Teenager stabbed and injured early Saturday morning at a party
Bloomington, Indiana – A problem that occurred during a large party in the 400 block of N Dunn Street resulted in a stabbing incident early Saturday morning, multiple sources reported. According to the report provided by the police, officers were dispatched to the scene following a 911 call, and...
This is why police are keeping important court records secret in Delphi case
DELPHI, Ind. — The arrest of a murder suspect usually comes with plenty of information about the defendant and why police believe the suspect is connected to the alleged crime. But that is not the case following the highly-publicized arrest and charges filed against Richard Allen. Carroll County Prosecutor...
'A big relief' | Neighbors react to arrest in Delphi murders
DELPHI, Ind. — An emotional day for many in Delphi as they feel one step closer to finding out what happened to Abby Williams and Libby German. "They deserve so much more than this. They deserve their lives, but this is the best scenario we can hope for out of it. We've waited a long time," said Janis Hinman.
Photo obtained of Richard Allen, arrested in connection with Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German
DELPHI, Ind. (WXIN) – We now have a face to go with the name. FOX59 has obtained a photo of Richard Allen, the 50-year-old man arrested in connection with the Delphi murder case. A government source confirmed the image is a state-issued photo of him. Allen was booked into the Carroll County Jail Friday in […]
Triple shooting reported on near west side
INDIANAPOLIOS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a triple shooting on the near west side. According to IMPD, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Winfield Avenue to a reported shooting Saturday night. They found three people had been shot at the location. One was in critical condition, police said, while two others were […]
Woman hit by gunfire while sitting in her home
INDIANAPOLIS – A woman sitting in her home ended up in the hospital after being hit by a gunshot early Saturday morning on the near east side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, it happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 4600 block of E. 16th Street. A woman was sitting inside her home when […]
WISH-TV
Man found dead in vehicle is ruled as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found shot inside his vehicle and was in critical condition Saturday and died early Sunday morning. His death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block...
wrtv.com
19-year-old stabbed overnight in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was stabbed early Saturday morning. Police responded to the 400 block of N Dunn Street around 12:30 a.m. and found the man, whose arm was bleeding heavily. Witnesses told police there was a large party at the house and...
ISP: Traffic stop in Anderson leads to discovery of drugs, gun
ANDERSON, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a traffic stop Sunday evening ended with the arrest of an Anderson man on multiple charges and the recovery of a gun that had been reported stolen. In a press release, ISP said Trooper Michael Garcia was on patrol in Anderson when...
WTHR
1 killed, 1 injured in east Indianapolis shooting
A man died and a woman was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon. The victims were found outside a Subway restaurant at 38th and Emerson.
Person dies in crash on I-465 on Indianapolis' northwest side
One person died and two others were sent to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 465 on Indianapolis' northwest side, police say.
ISP expected to provide new details in Delphi murder case
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Friday, a man was arrested in connection to the Delphi murder case. Monday, the Indiana State Police is expected to provide more details involving their investigation. Officials plan to broadcast the press conference on October 31 through Facebook Live. According to police, multiple agencies will be included in the press conference […]
Person in critical condition after east side shooting, police say
INDIANAPOLIS – A shooting on the east side left a person in critical condition. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded just before 10:30 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 6000 block of E. 30th Street. Police found a person suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The individual was in critical […]
IMPD: 1 killed, 2 wounded in shootings on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis after two wounded people arrived at a Subway restaurant in the Forest Manor area. It happened Friday afternoon around 3:30. Officers said two people showed up in a white car outside the Subway at East 38th Street and Emerson Avenue. When police got there, they found one man and one woman shot.
Mother of man killed by Lawrence Police officer after chase wants answers
LAWRENCE, Ind. — The mother of the man shot and killed by a Lawrence Police officer Thursday is looking for answers. The Marion County Coroner’s Office confirmed the victim is 36-year-old Carlos Trotter. The coroner said his cause of death is a gunshot wound. A viewer sent us a video of the scene. It showed […]
